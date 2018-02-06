Archived: NI LabVIEW 2014 Instrument Design Libraries for CPRI 14.0.2 Update Details

This document has been archived and is no longer updated by National Instruments.



This article describes the fixes that are included in the NI LabVIEW 2014 Instrument Design Libraries for CPRI 14.0.2 Update.

1. Introduction

The following fixes were made in NI LabVIEW 2014 Instrument Design Libraries for CPRI 14.0.2 relative to version 14.0

• Known Issue 524405: CPRI Master port can not set up a CPRI link with some RRH models. CPRI state stays in 'B'

• Known Issue 547508: Can not receive valid HDLC data from CPRI CLIP on the hdlc0_rx_data and hdlc1_rx_data I/O

• Known Issue 584386: LV crashes when loading the CPRI sample project

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources

NI LabVIEW 2014 Instrument Design Libraries for CPRI 14.0 Known Issues