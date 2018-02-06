NI Network Browser Help

1. Introduction
The NI Network Browser enables web-based detection and configuration of National Instruments network devices, such as cRIO and PXI controllers. It also provides a console viewer and file browser for NI LabVIEW Real-Time targets. A screenshot of the browser is shown below:
2. Frequently Asked Questions
Why don't all my NI devices show up as 'Web Configurable'?
In order for your targets to appear in the Network Browser, you must install LabVIEW Real-Time 10.0 or higher and NI Web-based Configuration and Monitoring support to your target using the LabVIEW Software Wizard in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) Remote Systems.
Why do some NI devices appear without any text in the Name field?
FP-160x and unconfigured devices do not support setting a hostname, which is why this field is blank. For other NI devices with a blank hostname, you can set it through MAX or through the device's web configuration page.
Where can I find documentation notices for the NI Network Browser?
See NI Network Browser FOSS notices.
3. Additional Resources