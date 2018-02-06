NI Network Browser Help

This document contains help documentation for the NI Network Browser.

1. Introduction

The NI Network Browser enables web-based detection and configuration of National Instruments network devices, such as cRIO and PXI controllers. It also provides a console viewer and file browser for NI LabVIEW Real-Time targets. A screenshot of the browser is shown below:

Back to Top

2. Frequently Asked Questions

Why don't all my NI devices show up as 'Web Configurable'?

In order for your targets to appear in the Network Browser, you must install LabVIEW Real-Time 10.0 or higher and NI Web-based Configuration and Monitoring support to your target using the LabVIEW Software Wizard in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) Remote Systems.

Why do some NI devices appear without any text in the Name field?

FP-160x and unconfigured devices do not support setting a hostname, which is why this field is blank. For other NI devices with a blank hostname, you can set it through MAX or through the device's web configuration page.

Where can I find documentation notices for the NI Network Browser?

See NI Network Browser FOSS notices.

Back to Top

3. Additional Resources