Course Errata for Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG Participant Guide
Part Number: 327679B-01

Primary Software: LabVIEW NXG Professional

Primary Software Version 2.0



The following is a list of errata for the Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG Participant Guide. On page 1-5, the image and numbered call-outs include "Mathscript Projects." This feature is not available in LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

On page 3-5, the image shows a Mathscript Node and the text beneath the image describes Mathscript. This feature is not available in LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

