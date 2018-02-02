From 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CST on Saturday, February 03, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption. We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Course Errata for Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG Participant Guide
Publish Date: Feb 02, 2018
Overview
Part Number: 327679B-01 Primary Software: LabVIEW NXG Professional Primary Software Version 2.0
The following is a list of errata for the Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG Participant Guide.
On page 1-5, the image and numbered call-outs include "Mathscript Projects." This feature is not available in LabVIEW NXG 2.0.
On page 3-5, the image shows a Mathscript Node and the text beneath the image describes Mathscript. This feature is not available in LabVIEW NXG 2.0.