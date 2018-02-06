Features and Limitations of LabVIEW Student Edition

This article describes the features of LabVIEW Student edition, and describes its limitations and restrictions.

1. Introduction

The LabVIEW Student Edition is a fully functional development environment with the same feature set as the LabVIEW Full Development System. The only difference between the Full Development System and LabVIEW Student Edition is a Student Edition watermark displayed on the front panel and block diagram of VIs running in the Student Edition.

Refer to the Additional Resources section for a full list of features for the different Student and non-student versions of LabVIEW. Please note that the following are not included in any option of LabVIEW Student Edition or in LabVIEW Full Development System:

Application Builder (creates executables and shared libraries)

Source Code Control Tools (for code management)

Productivity Toolkits (for example, NI LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office)

2. Additional Resources