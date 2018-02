Wire Mapping List for the 10-Position Plug to 25 Pin D-SUB Shielded Cable

Overview

This article provides wire mapping information for the NI SH10F-25M cable, which converts 10-Position Plug (Combicon) Screw Terminal to 25-Pin D-SUB.

See the wire mapping for the NI SH10F-25M cable below:

