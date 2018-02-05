Available Protocols for Connecting cFP-180x to a Network

This article explains the available protocols for connecting a compact FieldPoint 180x to your network.

1. Introduction

Compact FieldPoint 180x devices can be connected to an Ethernet network, an RS-232 network, or both. When using Serial communication, you can communicate with I/O modules using Modbus ASCII or Modbus RTU. When using an Ethernet connection, you can use Modbus TCP.

Note:

Ethernet/IP 16.0 is not an available protocol, as the newest Ethernet/IP driver (NI-Industrial Communications for Ethernet/IP 16.0) is not compatible with Compact FieldPoint devices.

Ethernet modules can read from or write to FieldPoint resources simultaneously. For more information on this, reference Can Multiple Applications Access FieldPoint Simultaneously?

2. Additional Resources