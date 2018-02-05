Available Protocols for Connecting cFP-180x to a Network

1. Introduction
Compact FieldPoint 180x devices can be connected to an Ethernet network, an RS-232 network, or both. When using Serial communication, you can communicate with I/O modules using Modbus ASCII or Modbus RTU. When using an Ethernet connection, you can use Modbus TCP.
Note:
- Ethernet/IP 16.0 is not an available protocol, as the newest Ethernet/IP driver (NI-Industrial Communications for Ethernet/IP 16.0) is not compatible with Compact FieldPoint devices.
- Ethernet modules can read from or write to FieldPoint resources simultaneously. For more information on this, reference Can Multiple Applications Access FieldPoint Simultaneously?