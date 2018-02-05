CompactRIO Ethernet over USB Connection Known Issues

Overview

This article addresses known issues when connecting to an Ethernet over USB target (NI cRIO-903x, NI cRIO-906x, NI cDAQ-913x, NI sbRIO-9651 System on Module (SOM), NI 9149, and the NI myRIO device) using a USB A-to-B cable between the USB device port of the target and a USB port on the host computer.

