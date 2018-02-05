CompactRIO Ethernet over USB Connection Known Issues

1. Introduction
This USB connection is emulated as an Ethernet device and an automatic DHCP network is created over the USB device port, which allows for system updates apart from the physical Ethernet connection. The DHCP server assigns new target IP addresses from block 172.22.11.x.
- Since this is an Ethernet over USB connection, it is still susceptible to being blocked by your host computer's firewalls. Please check Configuring Software and Hardware Firewalls to Support National Instruments Products to correctly open the necessary ports for communication.
- Different IP Address upon reboot when connected to multiple targets: On host side, the driver assigns IP addresses to Ethernet over USB targets according to the order of detection - the sooner the target is detected, the smaller the assigned IP address on the 172.22.11.x block. If there are multiple Ethernet over USB targets connected to the computer directly or through a USB hub, this detection order and thus the resulting IP addresses can be changed when the user reboots the host computer. For this network topology, NI recommends manually plugging in the targets in the correct order upon reboot or connecting to your targets over an Ethernet port.
- Placing the host computer in hibernation while installing software to the target: If you place your host computer into hibernation (i.e. closing your laptop lid) while installing software to the target in MAX, you will experience installation errors upon waking up your computer. To fix this issue, reformat your target and begin the installation again.
- The USB device port is not supported on cDAQ-913x Windows operating system controllers.