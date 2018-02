Recommended Link Speed for IEEE 1588 Synchronization Performance on IC-317x

Publish Date: Feb 05, 2018

Overview

This article provides the recommended link speed for IEEE 1588 synchronization performance on the IC-317x, if you have installed NI-TimeSync 15.5 or later to your IC-317x target, and you are using IEEE 1588 to synchronize the system.

NI recommends using the fastest link speed possible for all devices and switches on your network. The IC-317x has a maximum transmit/receive link speed of 1 Gb/s. 1. Additional Resources NI-TimeSync download page

