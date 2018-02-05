Recommended Suppliers for Linear Actuators (Stages)

This article lists National Instruments' preferred suppliers for motion hardware. This information can be helpful if you want to use motion hardware such as linear actuators (1D or 2D tables) with your National Instruments motion controller.

1. Introduction

When your project requires the use of a type of motor that is not offered by National Instruments (like a linear stage), then the following manufacturers have been recommended by National Instruments motion engineers as preferred suppliers:

Dover Motion http://www.dovermotion.com

Lin Engineering http://www.linengineering.com

Physik Instrumente (PI) http://www.physikinstrumente.com/index.php

Primatics http://www.primatics.com



Many of the products offered by these companies can be used with National Instruments motion controllers.

Note: Many motors and drives manufactured by companies not listed here may also be compatible with National Instruments motion control hardware and software. Please refer to National Instruments documentation as well as 3rd-party documentation when considering components for a motion system.

2. Additional Resources