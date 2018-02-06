Supported Operating Systems for LabWindows™/CVI

This article provides information about the latest version of LabWindows™/CVI™ that is supported on various operating systems.

1. Introduction

The following versions of LabWindows/CVI support the indicated operating systems:

LabWindows/CVI Operating System Compatibility LabWindows/ CVI Version Development and Run -time OS Run -time Only OS 2017 Windows

-Windows 10 (x86 and x64 using 32 -bit software)

-Windows 8.1 (x86 and x64)

-Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1)

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Server 2012 R2 x64

-Server 2008 R2 x64 (Service Pack 2 or later) Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 6

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-SUSE 12.1

-Scientific Linux 6

-Scientific Linux 5 2015 Windows

-Windows 10 (x86 and x64 using 32 -bit software)

-Windows 8.1 (x86 and x64)

-Windows 8 (x86 and x64)

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Server 2012 R2 x64

-Server 2008 R2 x64 (Service Pack 2 or later) Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 6

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-SUSE 12.1

-Scientific Linux 6

-Scientific Linux 5 2013 SP2

2013 SP1 Windows

-Windows 8.1 (x86 and x64)

-Windows 8 (x86 and x64)

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (Service Pack 3 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Server 2012 R2 x64

-Server 2008 R2 x64 (Service Pack 2 or later)

-Server 2003 R2 x86 (Service Pack 2 or later)* Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 6

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-SUSE 12.1

-Scientific Linux 6

-Scientific Linux 5 2013 Windows

-Windows 8(x86 and x64)

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (Service Pack 3 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Server 2008 R2 x64 (Service Pack 2 or later)

-Server 2003 R2 x86 (Service Pack 2 or later)* Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 6

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-SUSE 12.1

-Scientific Linux 6

-Scientific Linux 5 2012 SP1 Windows

-Windows 8 (x86 and x64

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (Service Pack 3 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Server 2008 R2 x64

-Server 2003 R2 x86 (Service Pack 2 or later)* Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 4

-SUSE 11.1

-SUSE 11.0

-SUSE 10.3

-Scientific Linux 5

-Scientific Linux 4 2012 Windows

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (Service Pack 3 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Server 2008 R2 x64

-Server 2003 R2 x86 (Service Pack 2 or later)* Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 4

-SUSE 11.1

-SUSE 11.0

-SUSE 10.3

-Scientific Linux 5

-Scientific Linux 4 2010 SP1 Windows

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (Service Pack 2 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Server 2008 R2 x64

-Server 2003 R2 x86 (Service Pack 2 or later)* Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 4

-SUSE 11.1

-SUSE 11.0

-SUSE 10.3

-Scientific Linux 5

-Scientific Linux 4 2010 Windows

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Server 2008 R2 x64

-Server 2003 R2 x86 (Service Pack 2 or later)* Linux

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 5

-Red Hat Enterprise WS 4

-SUSE 11.1

-SUSE 11.0

-SUSE 10.3

-Scientific Linux 5

-Scientific Linux 4 2009 SP1 Windows

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 (Service Pack 3 or later) N/A 2009 Windows

-Windows 7 (including Starter Edition, x86, and x64)

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 (Service Pack 3 or later) N/A 9.0.1 Windows

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 (Service Pack 3 or later) N/A 9.0 Windows

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 (Service Pack 3 or later) N/A 8.5.1 Windows

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 (Service Pack 3 or later) N/A 8.5 Windows

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 N/A 8.1.1 Windows

-Vista (x86 and x64)*

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 N/A 8.1 Windows

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 N/A 8.0.1 Windows

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 N/A 8.0 Windows

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000 N/A 7.1 Windows

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows 2000

-Windows NT (Service Pack 6 or later) N/A 7.0 Windows

-XP (x86 and Pro for Embedded)*

-Windows ME

-Windows 2000

-Windows 98

-Windows NT (Service Pack 6 or later) N/A 6.0 Windows

-Windows ME

-Windows 2000

-Windows 98

-Windows NT (Service Pack 3 or later)

-Windows 95 N/A 5.5.1 Windows

-Windows ME

-Windows 2000

-Windows 98

-Windows NT

-Windows 95 N/A 5.0.1 Windows

-Windows ME

-Windows 98

-Windows NT

-Windows 95 N/A 5.0.1 for Solaris 2 Unix

-Solaris (version 2.4 or later) N/A 4.0.1 (Win16 and Win32 versions) Windows

-Windows ME

-Windows 98

-Windows NT

-Windows 95

-Windows 3.1 N/A 4.0.1 for HP -UX Unix

-HP -UX (version 9.05 or later and RTE only) N/A LW/DOS 2.31 MS DOS N/A

*LabWindows/CVI discontinued support for Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 on July 1, 2015. Versions of LabWindows/CVI shipped after July 1, 2015, do not install or run on Windows XP, Windows Vista, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information on this change, visit National Instruments Support Life Cycle for Windows XP/Vista/Server 2003

Note: National Instruments provides run -time support on Linux for applications built with the LabWindows/CVI development environment for Windows. This means that applications developed with LabWindows/CVI on a Windows OS can be compiled and run on supported Linux distributions with the LabWindows/CVI Run -Time Module installed. For more information on the LabWindows/CVI Runtime Module for Linux, see Developing Linux Applications with NI LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI.

