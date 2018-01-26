The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate Developer Zone documents. The following document displays the issues by issue category.



For those who wish to locate the newly reported issues, we have also published another version of the known issues table sorted only by date the issue was added to the document.

TestStand 2017 Known Issues by Date

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.



The following items are known issues in TestStand 2017 sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue

139737



You can use the .NET Adapter to call methods and properties of structs and classes. However, although you can use the .NET Adapter to create or edit code for a class, attempting to complete these operations for a struct results in an error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

354252



If you select two or more .NET steps that use the same assembly and class and you then modify the calls within the .NET Invocation control on the .NET Module tab, an error similar to the following error can occur:



Array offset 2 is out of range; range is 0..1



Error Code: -17324, Array index out of bounds



This error is more likely to occur if the invocations of the two selected steps specify a different number of calls.



Workaround: Modify the invocations of .NET steps individually.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/26/2012

402888



If you use a .NET Adapter step to access a property that overrides the set or get definition of the property in a base class, only the overridden method is available. For example, if you are overriding the set method of a virtual int defined in a parent class, the get method will not be available in TestStand if the child class is specified.



Workaround: Specify the parent class instead of the child class in the Root Class control on the .NET Module tab to access the object. The .NET Adapter still uses the override in this case.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

406396



If you enable the option in the Log column of the Parameters Table for one or more individual elements of an array, the Log option for the array itself does not update accordingly. As a result, the array elements do not appear in the Additional Results panel and TestStand does not log them.



Workaround: Enable the option in the Log column for the array itself instead of the individual elements.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

194456



If you are attempting to debug .NET code modules using the TestStand debugging features and you are using a TestStand User Interface built with native-only debugging (managed debugging disabled), TestStand returns the following vague error:





The Step Into operation failed for the following reason: 'Win32 error: 0x8971001e'





In this case, the code module executes correctly, but you cannot debug the code.





Note: This is expected behavior. The error does not correctly indicate what is causing debugging to fail.



Workaround: Ensure that mixed-mode debugging is enabled for any TestStand User Interface in which you need to debug .NET steps to work around this issue.



Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/25/2013

516361



When a .NET code module returns an array of 64-bit numbers as a System.Object[] data type, specifying a TestStand variable which is an array of 64-bit integers in the parameter expression for the return value will result in an expression error during sequence analysis.



Workaround: It is safe to ignore this error. The data is stored correctly in the TestStand array when the sequence is executed.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

44060

4GQ7M6JO



TestStand can call methods of an ActiveX Automation server with variant input parameters. However, some methods can fail if the underlying data type is not correct. The ActiveX/COM Adapter and API in expressions do not support specifying the underlying data type of variant parameters.



When you use the ActiveX/COM Adapter to call a COM server method and pass a TestStand numeric value to an optional variant parameter, TestStand passes a variant of the VT_R8 data type to the COM server method. If the method expects a VT_I4 data type and the COM server does not handle the case of a different variant data type being passed in, you receive an error.



Workaround: Create a wrapper VI or DLL that converts the variant data type appropriately and call the COM server method directly.



Reported Version: 4.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

157130



You can use the Verify Prototype option on the LabWindows/CVI and C/C++ DLL Module tabs to modify the prototype of a LabWindows/CVI or C/C++ function to match the parameter list you have specified. However, when creating an array parameter, the Verify Prototype option includes the size of the array, which is not necessary for a C/C++ parameter definition. This can lead to compile errors if you specify a non-constant array parameter size, such as using the GetNumElements() function.



Workaround: Delete the incorrectly added text in the generated prototype.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

255602



The C/C++ DLL Adapter Create and Edit Code features return errors for functions that specify an array parameter. In the Create Code case, Visual Studio correctly launches and creates the new function, but TestStand is unable to find the function and returns an error. In the Edit Code case, TestStand returns an error.



Workaround: You can ignore the error. In the Edit Code case, navigate to the function manually.



Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

390817



If you specify a result filtering expression that includes only Passed and Done results, Wait and Sequence Call steps with a Failed result are not filtered. This behavior occurs only when using on-the-fly database logging.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

607873



When you use Database Viewer to access an Oracle database through an ODBC driver, it results in an error that states "ORA-01406: fetched column value was truncated".



Workaround: Use an OLE DB provider to access the Oracle database, instead of an ODBC driver.



Refer to the TestStand Help topic "Configuring Connection Strings" for examples of OLE DB connection strings and required Oracle client components for Oracle databases.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/13/2016

607455



The error returned is -2147352567.



Workaround: 1) For 32-bit TestStand, use the Microsoft Access JET provider.

2) For 32-bit or 64-bit TestStand, use the ACE.OLEDB.15.0 or ACE.OLEDB.12.0 provider (as long as ACE.OLEDB.16.0 is not installed).



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/14/2016

643628



Microsoft SQL Server FLOAT data type does NOT support storing +INF, -INF, NAN and IND as defined by IEEE 754.



Workaround: Update your schema to use a precondition expression to not log a value for non-finite values.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

425989



If you use the File Diff/Merge Utility to compare two files, modify a subproperty in File 1, and delete the subproperty's parent property in File 2, the Merged File will display the parent property as deleted and report a conflict for the modified subproperty from File 1. You cannot directly right-click on the subproperty to resolve the conflict.



Workaround: Use the right-click context menu options for the parent property to resolve the conflict.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/02/2014

408196



If you attempt to install a deployment importing an IVI configuration that requires the NI-DAQmx or NI Switch Executive drivers, TestStand does not return an error even though the import will not succeed. TestStand does return an error when other required drivers are missing.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

49503

3ZCDRG77



You cannot use the LabVIEW RTE to load a VI when you add the VI to the LabVIEW library without saving the library.



Workaround: You must save the library first.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

50897

46PA3DMF



If a TestStand UI Control loses focus, the Help?Help Topic menu item is disabled in the TestStand LabVIEW User Interface.



Workaround: If the Help?Help Topic menu item is disabled, click a TestStand UI Control to re-enable the menu item.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

51491

480JGC00



The Debug Warnings dialog box is not modal and launches behind the LabVIEW Simple User Interface front panel when you exit the application and the process does not correctly release TestStand objects.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

136507



When you enable the Run VI on Remote Computer option in the LabVIEW Advanced Settings window in the sequence editor or in the Advanced Settings dialog box in a user interface for a LabVIEW step, you cannot enable or disable the Show VI Front Panel When Called option on the LabVIEW Module tab in the sequence editor or in the Edit LabVIEW VI Call dialog box in a user interface, even though the Show VI Front Panel When Called option retains the value that was set previously. However, regardless of the display, the front panel of a VI never displays on the remote computer.



Workaround: You can ignore the setting of the Show VI Front Panel When Called option because the front panel never displays on the remote computer.



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

153853



When specifying a LabVIEW code module, you can create a VI by clicking the Create VI button on the LabVIEW Module tab or the Edit LabVIEW VI Call dialog box. However, you cannot create a VI directly in an LLB, and attempting to do so returns the error '"newfilename" File not found in LLB, Please verify the correct file name was given.'



Workaround: Create the VI outside of the LLB, resave the VI in the LLB using LabVIEW, and update the path to the VI in TestStand.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

158938



You can call a DLL built with LabVIEW using the C/C++ DLL Adapter in TestStand. However, for parameters that are structs containing an array of structs, TestStand does not allocate the memory properly, resulting in a TestStand Error: -17502 System Level Exception error.



Workaround: You can pass arrays of numbers, arrays of strings, or individual clusters as parameters to a DLL built with LabVIEW.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

160210



As part of the build process, the TestStand Deployment Utility uses the LabVIEW application builder to create a source distribution of all VIs included in the distribution. If any build specification dialog box is open in the LabVIEW development environment, the Deployment Utility might appear to hang while the Build Status is "Processing VIs..."



Workaround: Close the open build specification dialog box to allow the TestStand Deployment Utility to continue the build process.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

184366



When you click the Create Custom Data Type button on the LabVIEW Module tab to create a custom data type for a cluster that contains unknown types, such as 64-bit integers, TestStand returns the following error: "Bad object type passed Error Code: -17001, Program Error."



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

188059



When you browse to and select an Express VI to load, TestStand launches the Express VI configuration dialog box. Some Express VIs modify the title of the VI based on the current configuration settings. TestStand does not update the LabVIEWModule.ExpressVIName property to match the modified Express VI title once you configure the Express VI.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

245655



When you configure TestStand to call a VI from a LabVIEW packed project library and the full path of the VI is longer than the maximum path length, TestStand does not find the file or reports that the VI is an unexpected type.



Workaround: Ensure that the full path of the VI you call is shorter than the maximum path length.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

254553



If you attempt to create or edit a VI from TestStand while the LabVIEW Development Environment launches a prompt to save a VI, TestStand might become unresponsive.



Workaround: Close the LabVIEW dialog box to make TestStand responsive again.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

279822



The LabVIEW search dialog box is not modal to a TestStand User Interface, so When you browse for a VI that is missing one or more subVIs, a maximized TestStand User Interface hides the LabVIEW search dialog box, and it appears that TestStand has hung and become unresponsive.



Workaround: Minimize the TestStand User Interface window or make LabVIEW active to bring the LabVIEW search dialog box or open file dialog box to the front.



Reported Version: 4.0.1f1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

303452



If you call a LabVIEW code module that meets all of the following conditions, TestStand returns the Type of argument expression is incompatible with parameter. Expected Number, found Object Reference. [Error Code: -17313, Could not accept the parameter passed in.] error when the step executes:







The code module contains a reference parameter that is represented as a numeric (such as a VI refnum).





You enable the Log option in the Parameters Table for the parameter.





You do not specify a value for the parameter.







Workaround: Specify a value or disable logging for the parameters.



Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

390139



Calling a VI code module returns a File Not Found error when all of the following conditions are true:

A LabVIEW project contains the VI and a TestStand step specifies the project





The LabVIEW project file is saved in the instr.lib or vi.lib directory

or directory



You configure the LabVIEW Adapter to use the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine

This error occurs because TestStand incorrectly generates the VI file path by replacing LabVIEW\ with TestStand\bin\ . This issue does not occur on a deployment target computer because the TestStand Deployment Utility moves the dependencies to a different location that does not experience this issue.



Workaround: Call the VI directly and do not specify a project path.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

397556



When you use a TestStand User Interface run in LabVIEW and you click the Edit VI button on the Module tab to edit a VI code module, you cannot use the keyboard when editing the code module.



You can successfully initiate the operation to Edit Vi when running the TestStand User Interface as an executable.



Workaround: Open and edit the VI directly in LabVIEW. Do not use the Edit VI button to open the VI.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

444028



If you create a LabVIEW VI where a control and an indicator use the same name (for example, a control and an indicator both named "Numeric"), unexpected behavior may occur when you use that VI in a LabVIEW step. This behavior could include errors in the parameter list or a message stating that the parameter list does not match the VI prototype. In some cases, the behavior may change when you save and re-open the sequence file.



Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you rename controls and indicators in the VI so that no duplicate names exist.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/01/2014

478779



When multiple threads access a LabVIEW class reference from a shared variable, such as a StationGlobal, and save the class reference back to the variable after a Class Member Call, an error may occur due to a race condition. This error occurs because the LabVIEW class reference may change during the Class Member Call, causing the previous class reference to be released. This outcome can result in other threads attempting to access a LabVIEW class reference that no longer exists. A -18001 error code is most commonly seen with this issue, but other error codes may also appear.



Workaround: Use one of the following workarounds to resolve this issue:





Use local variables to store LabVIEW class references.





Do not save the LabVIEW class reference back to a shared variable after a Class Member Call step.







Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/15/2014

484775



When a LabVIEW code module is dynamically loaded but not dynamically unloaded and the RunState.Execution.SetSequenceDefaultValues() method is used to set default values for the sequence, the -18002 error will occur if the parameters for the LabVIEW code module are configured to pass a default value to the code module. This issue usually occurs when restarting an execution after a previous execution completes.



Workaround: Configure the LabVIEW adapter step to unload after the step executes. Additionally, you can prevent this issue from occurring by not restarting a completed execution.



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

493571



This issue only occurs when using the Workspace Manager or Project reference from the NI VeriStand API. These references are .NET objects type definitions in LabVIEW.



Workaround: There are two ways to prevent this issue from occurring:





Configure the LabVIEW adapter or the step to use the LabVIEW Runtime rather than the LabVIEW Development System.





In LabVIEW, disconnect the .NET reference from the LabVIEW type definition.







Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

544646



If a LabVIEW VI with a cluster that contains a .NET refnum is passed into TestStand, then error -17313 or -18005 may occur. An example of this type of refnum would be when you create a constant from a .NET terminal in LabVIEW.



Workaround: Construct the .NET object from a constructor node in LabVIEW, bundle it into a cluster, and pass that cluster out of LabVIEW.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016

547957



LabVIEW UI event structures do not trigger a "key down?" or "key down" event on TestStand ActiveX Buttons, but other keystrokes do fire an event.



Workaround: Use a LabVIEW button and bind it to TestStand functionality.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016

555104



Passing a "Not a Path" constant from LabVIEW to TestStand and then passing that constant back from TestStand to LabVIEW in the LabVIEW RTE results in the following error:



-18005; Failed to convert a TestStand type to a LabVIEW type or vice versa.



Workaround: Use an empty string instead of the "Not a Path" constant.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016

566400



At load time, when the LabVIEW Adapter checks VI paths to make sure they are not pointing to two different copies of VIs with the same name, the code does not properly account for PPLs. If two steps reference a VI with the same name in the same PPL located in different places on disk, the first VI loaded should be used for both VI calls. However, because the function that checks the VI paths does not correctly handle PPLs, an error is generated.



Workaround: Ensure that you only include and invoke one copy of the PPL in your test system. Alternatively, to prevent the error from occurring, you can manually load the PPL from the location on disk that you want to use. You can do this either by calling a dummy VI in the PPL or by using Open VI Reference in a user interface and then leaking the reference.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016

632567



When you exit a LabVIEW operator interface built in LabVIEW 2016, the operator interface might be slow when exiting the process.



Workaround: Rebuild the operator interface in LabVIEW 2015 SP1 or earlier.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017

658319



If a LabVIEW step references a VI whose connector panes uses data value references or directly uses a large LabVIEW class, the TestStand Sequence Editor reloads the step and all of its dependencies each time the step is selected.



Workaround: In the sequence file properties, set the Load Option to Preload when opening sequence file.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

664496



N/A



Workaround: Do not use a file path longer than 256 characters.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

658107



If a step that does not use the LabVIEW adapter contains an invalid path in the original sequence file, the converted file will contain an empty string for the path. Additionally, absolute paths for the PropertyLoader steps will be unchanged by the conversion utility, instead of updating to a new absolute path to the converted output.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

662205



The Create/Update Custom Data Type dialog box's option to "Update an Existing Type" will not update the TestStand type definition from LabVIEW NXG if the type has an array of clusters that contains an enum. After pressing the "Update an Existing Type" button you will see that no changes to the TestStand type definition were made.



Workaround: You can manually update the TestStand type definition, or delete the existing type and create a new type definition in TestStand.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

669606



If a local variable of an Analog Waveform is passed to a LabVIEW NXG code module and has one or more attributes, then a run-time error is generated when executing the step in the LabVIEW NXG Development Environment. The error will not occur when executing with the LabVIEW NXG Run-Time Engine.



Workaround: Set adapter configuration to use LabVIEW NXG Run-Time Engine.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

669830



In the step settings pane of a LabVIEW NXG step, the "Undock LabVIEW NXG Help" button is missing in a User Interface when it is in editor mode.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

671819



When using the "Create New LabVIEW NXG Project..." option to overwrite an existing project, TestStand launches a second instance of LabVIEW NXG with the same name instead of replacing the existing LabVIEW NXG instance.



Workaround: Close the first instance of the LabVIEW NXG project or use LabVIEW NXG to overwrite a project.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

675567



If a parameter for a LabVIEW NXG VI is a container with an element that is an array of containers, the step will not be configurable and will result in a compatibility error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

675658



If the user has read-only access to the output directory, the conversion utility will report "Conversion of Files Completed", but will also report the error "failed to copy files to target location".



Workaround: Use a directory with write access.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

683498



When selecting multiple LabVIEW NXG steps to edit common properties, all properties will be disabled rendering them unable to be edited.



Workaround: Edit step properties individually.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

684110



When pressing the filter icon button in the TestStand LabVIEW NXG Conversion Utility, the exception "Object reference not set to an instance of an object." occurs.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

684203



If you try to configure a step to load a LabVIEW NXG VI that is placed under the ThisComputer target in the project and the project is located in a path with multi-byte characters then you will receive the error "Error thrown in Get VI - LoadEnvoyAsync: Error loading envoy for specified document:: ".



Workaround: Compile the project into a GLL or move the VI under the "PC" target in the project.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

381096



If you configure a parameter in a LabWindows/CVI or C/C++ DLL step to be passed by reference and then you enable the Log option in the Parameters Table, TestStand logs both the In and Out values of the parameter. You can configure the logging of the In and Out data independently on the Additional Results panel of the Properties tab of the Step Settings pane.



If you later change the parameter settings such that it is passed by value, then execute the sequence, you will encounter an error similar to the following:



Details: The following error occurred while logging additional result 'x [Out]': Array offset -1 is out of range; range is 0..0.. Error in parameter 1, 'x'.

Error Code: -17324; Array index out of bounds.



This error occurs because the the log setting for the "Out" value is still enabled, despite the fact that it is no longer a valid option.



Workaround: To disable logging for the Out value and prevent the error, you must configure the parameter so it is passed by reference so that the Out logging option is available. After disabling the option, set the parameter back to being passed by value.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013

413438



If you load a LabWindows/CVI 2013 or later built DLL code module that uses object array or void* parameter types with fixed array size, TestStand returns a warning to indicate that the prototype of the function cannot be read.



Workaround: Manually configure the prototype on the Module tab or change the prototype in the code module to avoid object array or void* parameter types with fixed array size to work around this issue.



Reported Version: Universal Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/23/2013

109366



TestStand returns an error when calling an OnNewStep custom substep that calls a .NET WinForm that requires an STA thread.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0.1f1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

127991



Registering a .NET class to receive UI events from a TestStand UI Control, such as the Application Manager control, can cause unexpected re-entrancy issues when the .NET class is not created in the UI thread.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

41350

4D6GIVRA



The .NET Adapter Edit Code option does not work for functions with array parameters in Visual Basic projects.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

51321

47JBHTIA



TestStand User Interfaces based on the Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) might crash when you use the Workspace Browser dialog box with the Microsoft Team Foundation Server SCC provider.



Workaround: Programmatically install a different message filter. Contact NI Support for more information.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

52829

4CGDKAB8



The C# and Visual Basic .NET user interfaces shut down without prompting to save when Windows shuts down.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

98173



When you perform a step over or step out operation from within Visual Studio for the first execution of a .NET debug session, Visual Studio launches a warning that no source code is available for the current location.



Workaround: Click the Continue button.



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

158838



If you install more than one version of TestStand on a computer that also has Microsoft Visual Studio installed, Visual Studio always uses the most recent version of the TestStand help, regardless of which version of TestStand is active.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

250286



Devenv.exe process continues to run after you close Visual Studio 2010 using the close (X) button if TestStand launched the application when you clicked the Step Into button on the Debug toolbar in the sequence editor.



Workaround: Stop debugging before you close Visual Studio, select File>Exit to close Visual Studio, manually attach Visual Studio to TestStand before you perform the Step Into operation, or manually close the devenv.exe process using the Microsoft Windows Task Manager.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

303631



Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article 5NK6NKXU, Why do I Receive an Error when Using Visual Studio 2010 to Build a TestStand User Interface?, located at http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/4AED737DA540A036862578D400457F66, for more information about this issue.



Workaround: Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article 5NK6NKXU, Why do I Receive an Error when Using Visual Studio 2010 to Build a TestStand User Interface?, located at http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/4AED737DA540A036862578D400457F66, for information about workarounds for this issue.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

507397



If you have configured your .NET step to use a VB.NET project and source file, and try to click the Edit Code button, TestStand will throw the following error:



"The class definition for '<NameOfClass>' cannot be found in the specified source file or project."



even though the class is defined in your source file.



Workaround: Navigate to the class definition manually.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016

676017



The Edit Code button will not work when targeting a C++ DLL project built with Visual Studio 2017.



Workaround: Manually open the Visual Studio 2017 project.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

100723



TestStand crashes when loading a file if TestStand resolves a type conflict in such a way that the type contains an instance of itself.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

102490



The Break on First Step debugging option in the Execute menu incorrectly performs a Step Into operation on the module that the first step in a hidden execution calls.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

124968



Running the Java example step type in two executions can generate an error if the first execution that uses the step type completes after the second execution that uses the step type.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

35247

46REB4YL



When you check out a project file, TestStand incorrectly attempts to check out files under the project file in the workspace that are not under source code control (SCC). TestStand returns an error if you do not exclude these files from the check out operation.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

50593

45KK5S00



The TestStand File dialog box can leak a Windows USER object.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

51040

4759DCB8



The execution arrow can appear in the wrong location after interactively executing steps if you previously suspended an execution on a step because of a watch breakpoint, post action breakpoint, or run-time error breakpoint. In addition, a run-time error can occur if you also set the next step to another step in a different step group and the step index of the step at which you originally suspended exceeds the number of steps in the new step group.



Workaround: When this error occurs, you must restart TestStand.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

51295

47891JJ6



When you enable the Report Object Leaks options in the Debug Options dialog box that you access from the Preferences tab of the Station Options dialog box, TestStand property objects leak if you call a remote sequence and a run-time error occurred because you passed extra parameters to the sequence.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

51427

47TD3KB8



TestStand suspends an execution in a process model callback instead of suspending in the model entry point sequence when you step out of a client sequence file.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

96016



TestStand might truncate the legend in the Sequence Hierarchy window when you save the hierarchy to disk.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

141627



'), CRLF('\r

'), or whitespace characters

Reports based on the HTML and XML stylesheet are transformed into HTML when displayed in the Report pane or in a browser. Whitespace characters, such as multiple spaces, and line breaks do not display in the report because XML parsers strip them out when displaying them displaying HTML.



Workaround: You can manually convert line break characters to the string <br/> if you intend to generate an HTML report. You can similarly convert multiple whitespace characters into characters.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

143996



The TestStand Differ application flags the differences of unique step IDs in expressions, such as post actions or pre-expressions, even if you enabled the Ignore Unique Step IDs option in the Differ window.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

159453



Loading a TestStand 2.0 sequence file that contains steps configured to use the ActiveX Adapter can generate an "Unknown type name 'AutomationStep' " error after running a user interface in the LabVIEW development environment more than once. The error occurs because the TestStand Engine does not properly reregister required types to open the older sequence file.



Workaround: Shut down LabVIEW before running the user interface and opening the older file.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

188160



Selecting "Subroutine file directory" for the HTBasic Working Directory option on the HTBasic Module tab or in the HTBasic Adapter Configuration dialog box does not properly set the HTBasic working directory to the directory where the subroutine file of the step resides.



Workaround: Select "Use specified directory" for the HTBasic Working Directory option and browse to the directory that contains the subroutine file of the step or use the MSI function in an HTBasic subroutine to change the HTBasic working directory from within the subroutine file.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

192247



When you enable On-The-Fly reporting, if the process model executes steps that are configured to record results, if the sequence calling the steps does not enable the Disable Result Recording for All Steps option, and if the steps execute after MainSequence completes executing, the report shows the final UUT Status as "Running".



Workaround: Enable the Disable Result Recording for All Steps option of the Sequence Properties dialog box for any sequence or subsequence in a client sequence file that MainSequence does not call.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

198622



If you select ASCII Text File or HTML Document as the Report Format in the Report Options dialog box and you enable the Disable Report Generation option, when you select Test UUTs or Single Pass from the menu bar, the Report tab becomes active at the end of the execution and includes the text "Report generation is disabled." This behavior does not exist for the XML Document or ATML Report Document report formats.



Workaround: If you do not want to generate a report for an execution and do not want the Report tab to display at the completion of the execution, modify the Report Options dialog box to disable the Disable Report Generation option, change the Report Format to XML Document or ATML Report Document, and then enable the Disable Report Generation option again.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

205554



When you pin a TestStand application, such as the sequence editor or a user interface, to the Taskbar in Windows 7, the MRU list includes any files you opened with the Open File dialog box in the application.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

301259



The TestStand 2010 SP1 Migration Utility does not support redirecting paths that exist within a string when the string is not a full or valid path. For example, the migration utility does not redirect the path "C:\Program Files\National Instruments\TestStand 2010" in Connection String Expression of the Database Options dialog box.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

312695



Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article, http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/120923C96FEBBDA6862579910074AB9F?OpenDocument, for more information about this error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

345032



If you attempt to save an existing sequence analyzer project file, TestStand displays a access denied error if the file specifies the Hidden attribute in the Windows file system.



Workaround: Ensure that the sequence analyzer project file does not specify the Hidden attribute in the Windows file system when you save the project file.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

214265



If you configure the TestStand search directories such that the installation directory for another version of TestStand precedes the installation directory for the current TestStand version, selecting Tools»Profile Resource Usage causes TestStand to crash.



Workaround: Avoid adding paths to other TestStand versions to the search directories.



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013

327928



TestStand does not automatically refresh the switch configuration when it is saved in another process, such as Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). The Switch Executive Virtual Device drop-down menu does not update unless you restart TestStand.



Workaround: You can force the step to reload the configuration information by disabling and then re-enabling the Enable Switching option on the Switching panel of the Properties tab of the Step Settings pane.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013

460419



Analyzing a sequence file with the Sequence Analyzer may result in a prototype mismatch error for certain C/C++ DLL call steps with a string argument. The issue is most likely to occur when the code module prototype specifies a buffer size for a string argument, such as char[256]. If TestStand has a different buffer size listed for the string parameter, such as a size of 1024, the mismatch error may occur. This issue can be resolved by clicking the red error icon, which updates the TestStand parameter settings to match those of the DLL function prototype. The TestStand 2013 process models contain steps that contain this prototype mismatch.



Workaround: Click on the error icon to refresh the prototype for steps reporting the error. This action reloads the prototype and eliminates the error message.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/02/2014

682669



When using a ForEach loop to iterate over a data streams object, if a break statement occurs within a loop the ForEach loop will not close the data stream object. As a consequence, the data stream file is not closed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: 2017 SP1 Added: 01/25/2018

655076



When using a minor version, such as 16.1 (TestStand 2016 SP1) with the /Version argument, the TestStand Version Selector unregisters the active version, does not register any new version, and does not report any errors.



Workaround: Use the major version. For example, 16.0 instead of 16.1.



Reported Version: 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2018

598272



When importing from a legacy source in the redesigned Property Loader, undo items are not added to the undo stack of the sequence file.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017

632793



If you add a new StationGlobal variable while the Step Settings for a Property Loader step are open on the Target File and Source Settings tab, the new variable is not automatically added in the Property Selector view.



Workaround: Switch tabs to refresh the Property Selector control.



Reported Version: 2016 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017

358354



If you launch the offline results processing utility while another instance of the utility is closing, the new instance of the utility might crash.



Workaround: Launch the offline results processing utility again.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/25/2012

206892



If a LabVIEW code module specifies a parameter of data type digital waveform, digital data, or dynamic data, enabling the Log option in the VI Parameter Table does not log the parameter if you do not provide an argument in the Value column of the VI Parameter Table.



Workaround: Ensure that any parameters for which you enable the Log option also specify an argument in the Value column.



Reported Version: 4.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/26/2012

358127



The Error -17500: Operation Failed error can occur when you run a sequence in which all of the following conditions are true:



You enable report generation and you enable the On-The-Fly Reporting option on the Contents tab of the Report Options dialog box

option on the Contents tab of the Report Options dialog box



The sequence contains a Sequence Call step configured to use a new thread





You configure a post action for the Sequence Call step to call a subsequence





If you ignore this error, the report still generates correctly.



Workaround: To call the subsequence, use a second Sequence Call step that specifies a precondition instead of using a post action.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/26/2012

347941



If you make changes to a result processing plug-in while the offline results processing utility is open and the utility loaded the plug-in before you made the change, the utility does not reload the new version of the file.



Workaround: Close and reopen the offline results processing utility to load the most recent version of the plug-in.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

348820



If you use a result processing plug-in that causes a run-time error in the PreBatch callback with the offline results processing utility, the utility appears to hang with no indication that an error has occurred.



Workaround: Process the TestStand result file ( .tsr ) directly from the TestStand Sequence Editor. TestStand displays the standard run-time error dialog box to help you debug the plug-in.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

381042



The default results processing configuration the TestStand Offline Results Processing Utility uses specifies the client sequence file location as the report location. If an instance of the offline results processing utility on a different computer uses configuration, the sequence file path is likely no longer valid, and the Drive Not Ready Error error might occur.



Workaround: Change the offline results processing configuration to use a valid directory to store report files.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

400978



When the TestStand Offline Results Processing Utility processes files, a hang can occur if a run-time error occurs in a result processing plug-in.



Workaround: Use the TestStand Offline Results Processing Utility results configuration in the TestStand Sequence Editor to troubleshoot and fix the run-time error in the plug-in.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

409938



When you execute a sequence file on a Japanese operating system and the report path contains Japanese characters, the ATML report stylesheet tr5_horizontal.xsl and tr6_horizontal cannot load the images for the expand/collapse button and the error icon. TestStand 2013 fixes this issue for all other stylesheets.



Workaround: Click on expand/collapse button twice.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

445032



When generating ATML reports with On-The-Fly logging enabled, specifying a result filtering expression that excludes Sequence Call steps will return an "Index Out of Range" error and prevent the report from generating properly.



Workaround: Change the result filtering expression to include either all Sequence Call steps or all steps with a "Running" status. The following example shows this modification for the "Exclude Passed/Done" result filtering setting: Result.Status == "Passed" || Result.Status == "Done" || Result.Status == "Running"



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/01/2014

478648



In some cases, the Offline Results Processing Utility might start display notifications in the system tray, such as when it is attempting to process a read-only file. If the utility is minimized to the system tray when these errors occur, you cannot maximize the utility by clicking its icon in the tray.



Workaround: You can execute only one instance of the Offline Results Processing Utility at a time, so opening the utility again will maximize the current instance. You can launch the Offline Results Processing Utility either from the Start menu or from the Tools menu in the TestStand Sequence Editor.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/15/2014

491296



When you are generating an ATML report with On-The-Fly reporting enabled, and you change the UUT serial number after the PreUUT callback, the serial number will not be updated in the report header.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

498737



When displaying a report which uses a stylesheet with this statement in a TestStand ReportView control, such as in the Sequence Editor or a TestStand user interface, the report will not display properly. However, the report will appear properly when displayed in Internet Explorer.



Workaround: There are two ways to resolve this issue:





Use the custom stylesheet to transform the XML format and set the output XML from this transform as the report string in the Report object within the Report result processing plugin.





Create a custom model plugin to generate the XML directly in the format you prefer to use.







Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

589962



If you configure the Looping section for a step without enabling the "Record Result of Each Iteration" option, an ATML 5.00 or 6.0.1 Standards Report Document that uses the Expand or Report stylesheets incorrectly displays the results for subsequent steps as the indices results for the looping step.



Workaround: Enable the "Record Result of Each Iteration" option, or use the Horizontal style sheet instead.



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/13/2016

152924



If you change the directory in which a deployment .tsd file resides and you unchecked files from being deployed after saving the .tsd file, the TestStand Deployment Utility might display truncated filenames after analyzing the files. When building, the TestStand Deployment Utility might also change the structure of the destination files, so that the structure is different compared to the structure that existed before you moved the .tsd file.



Workaround: Keep the .tsd file in the same directory in which it was created or leave at least one file checked in the topmost directory to prevent the algorithm that determines the destination directory structure from returning a different result.



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

182127



If a workspace contains two files with the same filename and file hierarchy on two separate drives (for example, C:\ and D:\), by default the TestStand Deployment Utility assigns the same destination directory for both files, which results in an "Error: The following files have conflicting destinations:" build error.



Workaround: Manually modify the destination directory for one of the files.



Reported Version: 4.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

191976



If file paths of a TestStand Deployment (TSD) file, such as the Workspace File Path, contain a user name (User A's Desktop) and you move the files to a path that does not contain the user name (C:\), when a different user loads the TSD file, the TestStand Deployment Utility incorrectly updates the file paths to point to the previous path using the new user name (User B's Desktop) instead of pointing to the correct path (C:\).



Workaround: Do not store the files in paths that contain user names, such as Desktop or My Documents. Alternatively, when you move the files from a path that contains user names to a path that does not contain user names, load the TSD file with the same user to correctly update the paths.



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

192254



When you load a TestStand Deployment file that was saved in a previous version of TestStand into the TestStand Deployment Utility, the destination directories on the Distributed Files tab may appear distorted for files that you have not selected.



Workaround: Select and then revert the selection for the file to update the Distributed Files tab with the correct destination directory but leave the file excluded from the deployment.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

252650



When you save workspace and deployment files on the desktop, move the files to a new location, and then load the deployment file in the TestStand Deployment Utility, the Workspace Path control expects the workspace file to be located in the Desktop directory.



Workaround: Browse to the new workspace file location.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

249171



If a deployment contains VIs that use characters that are not valid for Microsoft Windows files, such as the slash ( / ) or question mark ( ? ) character, and you enable the Output VIs to Packed Project Library option in the LabVIEW VI Options dialog box, the TestStand Deployment Utility returns a warning similar to the following warning when building the deployment:



Warning: Cannot update VI Path:

Step '<stepName>', sequence '<sequenceName>', sequence file '<sequenceFilePath>'



If you install the deployment on a target computer, the step the warning references does not not execute.



This issue occurs because the paths for VIs contained within a packed project library must use only valid Windows filename characters, which is not the case for VIs within LLBs or LabVIEW libraries.



Workaround: Use only valid Windows filename characters when naming VIs and virtual folders.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

276637



If you attempt to build a deployment with the Output VIs to a Packed Project Library option enabled in the LabVIEW Options dialog box, TestStand returns a non-descriptive error similar to the following:







Internal error code 1327 Processing VIs...

Could not process LabVIEW VIs. Fix any broken VIs before rebuilding. LabVIEW error:

mxLvErrorHandler.vi:1







The LabVIEW Application Builder must be licensed to successfully build a deployment.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013

599924



If multiple VIs with the same name, but different capitalization, exist in a deployment, only one of those VIs will be displayed in the Build Preview if the option to "Output VIs to a Packed Project Library" is enabled.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017

677099



"Error -19001: File Not Found" can occur when building a deployment if a sequence file contains a reference to a packed project library and that library references a DLL.



Workaround: Manually include the required DLL by including it in the TestStand Workspace file and check the "Include without Processing Items or Dependencies" box in the "Distributed Files" tab for the packed project library.



Reported Version: 2016 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/25/2018

678105



If TestStand is not installed through NI Package Manager, the TestStand Deployment Utility returns "error -19062: Could not calculate EULA dependencies".



Workaround: Open NI Package Manager after installation to download the missing packages.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: Armadillo Added: 01/25/2018

135202



When the TestStand Engine is created, the engine checks with the National Instruments TestStand Service to ensure that external environments such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, and Microsoft Visual Studio are properly updated. If the service is not available, TestStand returns the error "The TestStand service did not start up promptly." The TestStand Service is required for this external environment setup to allow non-administrator users to properly configure these environments.



The TestStand Service can sometimes be delayed while launching because a previous service hangs when starting. For example, the Windows Workstation service might hang for a few minutes on startup when trying to reconnect to mapped network drives if the drives are not immediately available. This can cause the TestStand Service to be unable to start, and if a TestStand User Interface is launched before the service starts, TestStand returns this error.



Workaround: Generally, you dismiss the error dialog box and continue to use TestStand normally, as long as you do not require the external environments to be configured.



To remove the error, try to determine the offending service that is delaying the TestStand Service from starting, and see if you can correct the source of the slow start. You can also delay the launching of the offending service by marking the service as manual startup, and adding a command to the startup group to start the service after other services have been started.



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

144062



The Module.CreateCode and Step.CreateCode methods must be called from a Single Threaded Apartment (STA) thread if you are trying to create .NET code. If you do not call these methods from an STA thread, TestStand returns the following error: "Error -18500: An error occurred during Visual Studio automation: The message filter indicated that the application is busy."



Workaround: Most development environments initialize a UI thread to be an STA thread, so calling these methods from the UI thread is usually safe. Otherwise, you must manually initialize a thread to be STA, and the procedure differs with each environment.



Reported Version: 4.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

155319



Shutting down a TestStand User Interface that called sequences on a remote computer can cause PropertyObject leaks or hangs of the remote engine if a sequence file called remotely contains a SequenceFileUnload callback sequence. If the SequenceFileUnload callback sequence contains a dialog box and you do not dismiss the dialog box, neither the remote engine nor the client user interface exit.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

167667



The Reload Documents When Opening Workspace option on the Station Options Preferences tab loads the documents you had open when you last closed the workspace file. When you enable this option and you close the workspace file while sequence files are currently loaded, a dialog box prompts you to close all opened document windows. If you click Yes in this dialog box, all loaded sequence files close along with the workspace file. When you reopen the workspace file, the previously loaded sequence files do not reload. If you click No in the dialog box or if you exit TestStand, the previously loaded sequence files reload when you reopen the workspace file.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

185097



If the SequenceFileLoad Engine Callback contains a SequenceCall step configured to launch a new execution, when you load the sequence file and the SequenceCall step executes, the SequenceFileLoad execution hangs until you manually terminate it. This behavior exists only when you load the sequence file. Running the SequenceFileLoad sequence manually executes properly.



Workaround: Configure the SequenceCall step to launch a new thread instead of a new execution or use the TestStand API Engine.NewExecution method to programmatically launch a new execution.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

232693



When you configure a SequenceCall step for serial batch synchronization and also configure the steps of the subsequence for serial batch synchronization, the execution behaves unexpectedly when the steps the subsequence calls include a For Loop.



Workaround: Configure batch synchronization only for the SequenceCall step or only for the steps the subsequence calls. Do not configure batch synchronization for both.



Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

250674



The TestStand Sequence Analyzer reports an error when you assign the return value of the PropertyObject.GetValVariant method to a 64-bit integer. However, the sequence executes successfully.



Workaround: You can ignore this error.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

250700



The Message Popup step leaks memory when you enable the Display Image or Web Page option and the file is not a .ico or .bmp file.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0.1f1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

306233



Disabling the Edit Module Prototype option on the Disable Properties tab of the Type Properties dialog box for a step type does not restrict you from making changes to the module of a step instance if you configured the step to use the LabVIEW, .NET, or ActiveX/COM Adapter.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

360746



A type conflict can occur when you save a sequence file after you complete the following steps.





Create a new sequence file, and override the PreUUT or PostUUT callback in the sequence file.

Change the station model.



In this case, TestStand returns an error similar to the following error:



Failed to save sequence file '<sequenceFilePath>'.

Type '<typeName>' is invalid because it conflicts with the existing type of that name. To avoid this error message, you should open the files with conflicting types in the Sequence Editor, resolve the conflicts and resave the updated files.



Workaround: To prevent this behavior, save any new sequence files before changing the station model.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/25/2012

361039



When you configure a Call Executable step to run the executable on a remote computer, terminating the step might cause the -17502; System Level Exception error. TestStand reports this error only when you configure the standard input, standard output, or standard error to non-default settings.



Workaround: You can safely ignore this error, or you can prevent the error from displaying by configuring the Call Executable step to ignore run-time errors. To handle other errors encountered in the Call Executable step, add a step after the call to handle the error information if the execution is not terminating.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/25/2012

347220



TestStand and LabVIEW hang when all of the following conditions are true:



You configure the LabVIEW Adapter to use the LabVIEW Development Environment





The selected step is an instance of a step type that specifies a LabVIEW Edit substep, and the substep code module contains an ExpressionEdit control





You launch the Edit substep for the selected step using the context menu while the Module tab is active on the Step Settings pane





You attempt to modify, add, or remove a property through the VariablesView window of the ExpressionEdit control in the Edit substep code module.



Changing the value or creating a property by right-clicking the expression do not cause the hang.



Workaround: If you encounter this hang, you must end the TestStand process and restart it to recover. To prevent the hang from occurring, ensure that the Module tab is not active on the Step Settings pane when you launch the Edit substep code module that contains an ExpressionEdit control by using the Substeps tab of the Step Type Properties dialog box to launch the substep.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

51052

473EH1YL



When you use a Sequence Call step to call a sequence on a remote computer and you specify an expression that contains TestStand API calls for the value of an object reference parameter, TestStand might display the -17308: Specified value does not have the expected type. error.



Workaround: Create a local variable or other property to assign the TestStand API property you want to pass to the remote sequence and use this property in the Parameter Table of the remote Sequence Call step.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

334946



Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article, KnowledgeBase 5UEEN300: TestStand Hangs When Using Modal Dialogs in a LabWindows?/CVI? or LabVIEW Code Module, for more information about this issue and available solutions.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/05/2013

402410



If you configure a Sequence Call step to create a new execution and specify a model file, and you try to load the code module for the step using the Step.LoadModule , Sequence.LoadModules , or SequenceFile.LoadModules method with the LoadModule_LoadModulesInSubsequences option, TestStand attempts to load the specified entry point from the client sequence file instead of the process model, which results in an error.



Workaround: You can prevent the error by creating a sequence in the client sequence file with the name of the entry point you want to call. You can obtain the correct sequence to load by giving this sequence a Sequence Call step that calls into the correct entry point.



Reported Version: 4.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2013

470651



If you are paused at breakpoints in two threads and attempt to Step Into one of the threads, a Step Over operation will be performed instead. This issue occurs only when execution is paused at multiple breakpoints simultaneously.



Workaround: Remove or disable breakpoints that could be encountered in threads other than the one you are currently debugging.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/19/2014

509895



This issue occurs when the first file which uses one of the modified types is loaded, and occurs even if the Allow Automatic Type Resolution station option is set to Never.



Workaround: Complete either of the following steps to workaround this issue:





Avoid modifying the CommonResults or NI_UserCustomPrivilege types.





Avoid using the Never option for the Allow Automatic Type Resolution station option. The Only if Type Palette file has the Higher Version option will not automatically resolve conflicts between two sequence files unless the type is also stored in a type palette file.







Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

51517

47SGL33Q



This issue only occurs if the entire FileGlobals container is passed as a parameter into a subsequence, such as Single Pass -- Test Socket Entry Point.



Workaround: Create a container within the FileGlobals container to hold the properties you wish to pass into the subsequence, and pass this container instead of the top-level FileGlobals container.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

564761



When a sequence is terminated, the execution moves to the Cleanup step group and runs those steps. If a remote sequence call to a subsequence is made from the Cleanup step group of a calling sequence, and the calling sequence is terminated during execution, the subsequence will be called, but only its Cleanup step group will run.



In contrast, if the subsequence is not called remotely, then all three of its step groups in a subsequence call will execute when the calling sequence is terminated.



Workaround: Move the remote sequence call to a subsequence on the host and then call the local subsequence in a new execution.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/18/2016

104628



If you drag a dynamically created submenu item to the TestStand toolbar, the item you added might disappear from the toolbar when you refresh the menu by pressing the <Ctrl> key.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

42416

4ETBRHYL



The Step Type Menu Editor dialog box returns an error and closes when you drag groups quickly with the mouse. The dialog box works correctly when you open it again.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

51301

47DDCJ77



The Variables pane incorrectly highlights an expression property in red when you select multiple steps and the expression contains references to variables in locals, parameters, or file globals.



Workaround: Select each step individually.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

137446



Double-clicking a correctly specified Sequence Call step opens the sequence being called and highlights the sequence on the Sequences pane. However, if the sequence file being called is not already open, the sequence is highlighted on the Sequences pane, but the Sequences pane does not scroll so that the selected sequence is visible.



Workaround: Scroll the Sequences pane to view the selected sequence.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

139956



If the sequence editor or a user interface loads a process model into memory and the process model then changes on disk, the sequence editor or user interface does not automatically reload the process model. This issue occurs because loading a sequence file automatically loads the associated process model, and the process model can be modified on disk by a Source Code Control (SCC) system or by another TestStand process.



Workaround: Select File?Unload All Modules or manually open the process model file from disk to force a reload of the process model.



Reported Version: 3.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

148181



When you use the Large Screen Example sequence editor configuration and you have two Sequence File window tabs tiled and you auto-hide the Variables pane in one Sequence File window and then remove the auto-hide, the second Sequence File window cuts off part of the Variables pane.



Workaround: Close the Sequence File window and reopen it to fix the display of the Variables pane. You can also reset the layout using Sequence Editor Options dialog box.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

157583



If you undo changes from the Update Automation Identifiers tool, all steps in the selected sequence disappear from the Sequences pane.



Workaround: Click on a different sequence and then return to the original sequence to make the steps reappear. You can also close and reload the file to workaround this issue.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

51939

49O5JI9Q



The Customize Toolbar dialog box is a modal dialog box. If you configured a system to use multiple monitors, opened the Customize Toolbar dialog box, then moved the dialog box to a secondary monitor screen before closing the dialog box, when you remove the additional monitor(s) from the system, the TestStand Sequence Editor appears to hang the next time the Customize Toolbar dialog box launches. This occurs because the Customize Toolbar dialog box tries to display on a monitor that no longer exists in the system.



Workaround: If you experience this apparent hang, press the <Enter> key to close the modal Customize Toolbar dialog box. Configure the system to use multiple monitors, launch the Customize Toolbar dialog box, move the dialog box to the primary monitor, and then close the dialog box. If you remove the additional monitor(s) from the system, subsequent launches of the Customize Toolbar dialog box display the dialog box on the primary monitor.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

248968



For an Object Reference called Ref that references a TestStand property called Foo, when you drag Foo to the Watch View pane, TestStand populates the watch expression with Ref.Foo and returns an error.



Workaround: Drag the Object Reference into the Watch View pane and expand it to get to the property you want.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

354474



Refer to the National Instruments KnowledgeBase article, http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/5F08134811CB6B0A86257A2300574A03?OpenDocument, for more information about this issue.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/26/2012

314004



If you set a container data type to be hidden using the PropFlags_Hidden or PropFlags_HiddenInTypes flags, you cannot edit the struct and cluster passing setting. This behavior only occurs if the struct and cluster passing setting is disabled before you set the data type as hidden. If the struct and cluster passing setting is enabled, you can continue to edit the setting even after you set the data type as hidden.



Workaround: To change the struct and cluster passing setting of a hidden data type, unhide the data type, change the struct and cluster passing setting, and then rehide the data type.



Reported Version: 2010 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/29/2012

443554



TestStand Sequence Editor and user interface control scrollbars may appear narrow or not display properly when when font size is set to greater than 100% on a high-DPI monitor.



Workaround: Set font size to 100% or a value where scrollbar display is acceptable.



Reported Version: 4.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/02/2014

535022



For example, editing an expression in the Variables View that is localized to use commas as decimal points will lead lead to unexpected token errors when the commas are stored instead of periods.



Workaround: Do not use the Variables View to edit expression values when using localized OS and TestStand settings, or turn off the localized decimal point option in OS or TestStand.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

615962



If the comparison type is specified by an expression or if you have selected more than one of these steps, the Limits tab options display only the non-EQT comparison types, which do not show Threshold Type and Nominal Value.



Workaround: Change expression to "EQT", set Threshold Type and Nominal Value, then switch Comparison Type back to combined expression.



Reported Version: 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/17/2017

127509



If you do not activate TestStand properly, the Application Manager control can hang after you call the Start method.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

50418

44CB5HGH



The SequenceView and ListBar controls can leak memory when you quickly launch and dismiss the context menu multiple times.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

50421

44BDJQRA



The VariablesView control can leak a Windows USER object when you use the keyboard to change a Boolean value.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/26/2008

199119



If you select multiple steps to move within a sequence or to move from one sequence to another sequence, clicking a step icon deselects all the other selected steps. This behavior does not occur if you click anywhere else in the highlighted region.



Workaround: Hold or key when clicking, or click any part of the highlighted region other than a step icon to drag and drop a collection of steps.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/11/2009

141889



The LabVIEW User Interface in Editor Mode lists the shortcut to launch the Step Properties dialog box as <Alt+Enter>. However, pressing this key combination does not launch the dialog box.



Workaround: Use the <Ctrl+Shift+P> is the correct shortcut for launching the Step Properties dialog box in the LabVIEW User Interface in Editor Mode. Alternatively, you can double-click the step or right-click the step and select Step Properties from the context menu.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/18/2009

255848



In the sequence editor, you can cut or copy an additional result and paste the result in the same step or in a different step. In a user interface, the AdditionalResults cut, copy, and delete context menu options work, but the paste option does not.



Workaround: Manually create the additional result you were trying to paste.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

256758



In the Microsoft Foundation Classes (MFC), LabWindows/CVI, or LabVIEW Editor UIs, you cannot select multiple variables by holding down the <Shift> key and using the up or down arrow keys on the keyboard. This issue does not exist in the .NET Editor UIs.



Workaround: Use the mouse along with the <Shift> key to select multiple variables in the Variables View of the MFC, LabWindows/CVI, or LabVIEW Editor UIs.



Reported Version: 4.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

482840



When creating a TestStand UI using a TestStand ListBox that is connected to an ExecutionList of the Execution View Manager, the control does not always show the correct list of executions. This problem is more noticeable for user interfaces that use the batch process model.



Workaround: Complete either of the following to work around this issue:





Use a ComboBox.





Implement the ExecutionList functionality with a ListBox in the native language of the UI.







Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/03/2015

663020



N/A



Workaround: Fix the tab order in LabVIEW NXG and rebuild the executable.



Reported Version: 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018