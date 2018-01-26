TestStand 2017 Bug Fixes

JavaScript is disabled. Details

The following items are Bug Fixes in TestStand 2017.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details

224640 — A terminated subsequence called in a new execution has a Passed status. If you call a sequence and select the "Use New Execution" option on the Sequence Call Module tab, you can obtain the results of the called sequence by using a Wait step. However, if the called sequence execution is terminated, the Wait step reports the sequence result as Passed instead of Terminated.

487177 — Error occurs when For Each step setting "Current Element of the Array Element Loop Variables" is set to a subproperty of a typed variable When you set the "Current Element of the Array Element Loop Variables" within a For Each loop with a subproperty of a Typed container, the For Each step results in Error -17321; Variable or property types do not match or are not compatible.

590185 — Sequence Analyzer generates Missing Dynamic Property warning when an invalid expression follows an expression value that contains Parameter or Runstate identifier If a Sequence contains a Statement step with the following expression (assuming that Parameters.Parameter.num0 exists in the Sequence Parameters)



Parameters.Parameter.num0=3.33,



SHOULD_THROW_ERROR=5



the Sequence Analyzer will return the following warning:



Severity: Warning



Rule: Expression error caused by missing dynamic property



Text: Unknown variable or property name 'SHOULD_THROW_ERROR'...

601264 — Sequence Editor can crash when specifying module for custom step type. The Sequence Editor crashes if you double-click "Default Module..." in the Type Properties windows of a custom step type.

604398 — Change the check state of a file that contain a double-underscore in their name will cause all other files to be checked or unchecked in the TSDU distributed files tab. N/A

607814 — Using Property Loader with the Semiconductor Multi Test Step Type results in object leak. Using the redesigned Property Loader to load properties for a Semiconductor Multi Test step results in the TestStand Engine reporting that multiple SequenceContext objects are not being properly released.



Note: This issue affects the redesigned Property Loader step introduced in TestStand 2016. It does not affect the Legacy Property Loader step included in TestStand 2014 SP1 and earlier.

617764 — TestStand Deployment Utility fails while deploying Additional Components with "To minimize media prompts while building installers, copy the selected installers and all future installers to this computer" option disabled If the TestStand Deployment Utility is unable to find the ProductCache folder, or if the folder is empty, the deployment will fail and return an error that states "An internal tool or library returned an error."

629863 — Property Loader control does not refresh after clicking the error provider on the Target File and Source Settings tab of a Property Loader Step Settings Pane or the Property Selector tab of the Import/Export Properties Tool When two or more steps with the same name are defined in a sequence, the following configuration can exhibit the described behavior:



Identify Steps By is set to Step.Name

Combined Sequences is the currently selected view in the Property Selector

Any properties of the same name are selected





Note: This issue affects the redesigned Property Loader step included in TestStand 2016 and does not affect the legacy Property Loader step included in TestStand 2014 SP1 and earlier.

640631 — The CheckLimits expression function returns error -17309 when passing an array element for both the lower limit and value parameters When you pass an array element, such as Locals.MyArray[0], for the lower limit and value parameters of the CheckLimits expression function, the function returns the error -17309; Cannot perform the specified operation on the specified value .

641798 — When a Sequence File contains two or more sequences with similar Chinese names, only the first sequence can be selected in a Sequence Call Step under certain conditions. When using a Chinese character set, Sequence Call Steps cannot differentiate between multiple sequences if their name strings have the same number of characters and the first half of those characters match. Attempting to select any of these sequences will always result same one being selected.

642213 — Selecting multiple Sequence Call steps may cause errors under certain conditions. When a sequence contains a non-zero indexed array of containers for a parameter, selecting multiple Sequence Call steps that call this sequence can cause the error -17324: "Array index out of bounds".

643567 — CommandKind_RunSequences_Set causes unexpected behavior in TestStand 2016. When connecting a command button control to CommandKind_RunSequences_Set, the operator interface throws unexpected errors when opening or closing a sequence file.

646419 — The step settings pane of a .NET step shows "An error occured. Save your work and restart the sequence editor" when adding an array element to an array of enums. The step settings pane of a .NET step generates this error if you have an array of enums as one of your code module parameters and you try to add an array element in the step settings pane.

650865 — The Legacy Property Loader Plugin will error if it cannot find the specified Start of Data Marker in the source file. This error occurs even when the When Start Maker not Found setting is set to "Skip Sequence".

650867 — BuildTSD can incorrectly return Error 2 in certain cases. Some TSD files generate warning -19200: "Could not apply changes to the following items:" when built from BuildTSD. The return code is incorrectly reported as 2 (aborted) after the build completed successfully.

656997 — The comment on variables are removed when you change the type in the Variables View. In the Variables View, if you change the data type of a variable, the comment on the variable is removed.

663485 — TSDU reports Error -19020 if the environment file specified in a .tsd file does not exist, even if the correct path is specified using the /ActiveEnvironmentFile BuildTSD argument. The environment specified with the /ActiveEnvironmentFile argument is ignored in a build and the build uses the environment file path specified in the TSD.

664664 — The LabVIEW Full-Featured User Interface opens in editor mode by default. When launching the Full-Featured User Interface directly, instead of through one of the shortcuts, it opens in editor mode instead of operator mode. This requires a license other than the base deployment license.

666537 — TSAutoMgr DCOM RunAs setting is set to Launching User by default. The default setting for previous versions of TestStand was Interactive User . This property is set to Interactive User for TestStand 2017.