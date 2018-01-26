TestStand 2017 Bug Fixes

Overview

This document contains the TestStand Bug Fixes that were discovered before and since the release of TestStand 2017. Not every bug fix known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that have been addressed.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

  • Issue ID - the number at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.
  • Legacy ID (optional) -  If an issue has a legacy ID from NI's legacy/deprecated bug reporting database, you will see it appear on a separate line directly below the Issue ID in the table, or to the right of the Issue ID in the table of contents (separated by a space).
  • Issue Title: in italics - it describes the issue in one sentence or less
  • Problem Description - a few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.
  • Workaround - possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, please visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter that KB number in the search field to locate the specific document.
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of TestStand the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of TestStand than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not necessarily the reported date)

JavaScript is disabled. Details

1. Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in TestStand 2017.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details
224640
A terminated subsequence called in a new execution has a Passed status. If you call a sequence and select the "Use New Execution" option on the Sequence Call Module tab, you can obtain the results of the called sequence by using a Wait step. However, if the called sequence execution is terminated, the Wait step reports the sequence result as Passed instead of Terminated.
487177
Error occurs when For Each step setting "Current Element of the Array Element Loop Variables" is set to a subproperty of a typed variable When you set the "Current Element of the Array Element Loop Variables" within a For Each loop with a subproperty of a Typed container, the For Each step results in Error -17321; Variable or property types do not match or are not compatible.
590185
Sequence Analyzer generates Missing Dynamic Property warning when an invalid expression follows an expression value that contains Parameter or Runstate identifier If a Sequence contains a Statement step with the following expression (assuming that Parameters.Parameter.num0 exists in the Sequence Parameters)

Parameters.Parameter.num0=3.33,

SHOULD_THROW_ERROR=5

the Sequence Analyzer will return the following warning:

Severity: Warning

Rule: Expression error caused by missing dynamic property

Text: Unknown variable or property name 'SHOULD_THROW_ERROR'...
601264
Sequence Editor can crash when specifying module for custom step type. The Sequence Editor crashes if you double-click "Default Module..." in the Type Properties windows of a custom step type.
604398
Change the check state of a file that contain a double-underscore in their name will cause all other files to be checked or unchecked in the TSDU distributed files tab. N/A
607814
Using Property Loader with the Semiconductor Multi Test Step Type results in object leak. Using the redesigned Property Loader to load properties for a Semiconductor Multi Test step results in the TestStand Engine reporting that multiple SequenceContext objects are not being properly released.

Note: This issue affects the redesigned Property Loader step introduced in TestStand 2016. It does not affect the Legacy Property Loader step included in TestStand 2014 SP1 and earlier.
617764
TestStand Deployment Utility fails while deploying Additional Components with "To minimize media prompts while building installers, copy the selected installers and all future installers to this computer" option disabled If the TestStand Deployment Utility is unable to find the ProductCache folder, or if the folder is empty, the deployment will fail and return an error that states "An internal tool or library returned an error."
629863
Property Loader control does not refresh after clicking the error provider on the Target File and Source Settings tab of a Property Loader Step Settings Pane or the Property Selector tab of the Import/Export Properties Tool When two or more steps with the same name are defined in a sequence, the following configuration can exhibit the described behavior:

  2. Identify Steps By is set to Step.Name

  4. Combined Sequences is the currently selected view in the Property Selector

  6. Any properties of the same name are selected



Note: This issue affects the redesigned Property Loader step included in TestStand 2016 and does not affect the legacy Property Loader step included in TestStand 2014 SP1 and earlier.
640631
The CheckLimits expression function returns error -17309 when passing an array element for both the lower limit and value parameters When you pass an array element, such as Locals.MyArray[0], for the lower limit and value parameters of the CheckLimits expression function, the function returns the error -17309; Cannot perform the specified operation on the specified value.
641798
When a Sequence File contains two or more sequences with similar Chinese names, only the first sequence can be selected in a Sequence Call Step under certain conditions. When using a Chinese character set, Sequence Call Steps cannot differentiate between multiple sequences if their name strings have the same number of characters and the first half of those characters match. Attempting to select any of these sequences will always result same one being selected.
642213
Selecting multiple Sequence Call steps may cause errors under certain conditions. When a sequence contains a non-zero indexed array of containers for a parameter, selecting multiple Sequence Call steps that call this sequence can cause the error -17324: "Array index out of bounds".
643567
CommandKind_RunSequences_Set causes unexpected behavior in TestStand 2016. When connecting a command button control to CommandKind_RunSequences_Set, the operator interface throws unexpected errors when opening or closing a sequence file.
646419
The step settings pane of a .NET step shows "An error occured. Save your work and restart the sequence editor" when adding an array element to an array of enums. The step settings pane of a .NET step generates this error if you have an array of enums as one of your code module parameters and you try to add an array element in the step settings pane.
650865
The Legacy Property Loader Plugin will error if it cannot find the specified Start of Data Marker in the source file. This error occurs even when the When Start Maker not Found setting is set to "Skip Sequence".
650867
BuildTSD can incorrectly return Error 2 in certain cases. Some TSD files generate warning -19200: "Could not apply changes to the following items:" when built from BuildTSD. The return code is incorrectly reported as 2 (aborted) after the build completed successfully.
656997
The comment on variables are removed when you change the type in the Variables View. In the Variables View, if you change the data type of a variable, the comment on the variable is removed.
663485
TSDU reports Error -19020 if the environment file specified in a .tsd file does not exist, even if the correct path is specified using the /ActiveEnvironmentFile BuildTSD argument. The environment specified with the /ActiveEnvironmentFile argument is ignored in a build and the build uses the environment file path specified in the TSD.
664664
The LabVIEW Full-Featured User Interface opens in editor mode by default. When launching the Full-Featured User Interface directly, instead of through one of the shortcuts, it opens in editor mode instead of operator mode. This requires a license other than the base deployment license.
666537
TSAutoMgr DCOM RunAs setting is set to Launching User by default. The default setting for previous versions of TestStand was Interactive User. This property is set to Interactive User for TestStand 2017.
667457
Offline Results Processor cannot process some TSR files from an execution that has non-socket threads that were aborted. When Offline Results Processing Utility tries to import the TSR file, it cannot finish processing the file. OFRPU appears to be processing the file, but cannot finish because non-socket threads were aborted.

