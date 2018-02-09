NI Developer Suite Individual Disc Contents

1. Introduction
The individual distributions on each disc can be found in the Distributions folder contained on the disc. Additionally, the contents of each disc are listed below.
2. Developer Suite 2016 DS1
Disc 1:
- LabWindows/CVI 2015
- DIAdem 2015 SP1
- LabVIEW 2015 SP1
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- SignalExpress 2015
- VI Package Manager
Disc 2:
- FPGA Compile Farm 2015 SP1
- Control Design Assistant 2015
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- NI Requirements Gateway 2014
- NI Switch Executive 2015
- SoftMotion Module
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
- TestStand 2014
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2014 SP1
- Vision Development Module
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 14.0
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Tookit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Tookit RTE
- General Security Patch
- LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio 2015
3. Developer Suite 2015 DS2
Disc 1:
- LabWindows/CVI 2015
- DIAdem 2015
- LabVIEW 2015
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- SignalExpress 2015
- VI Package Manager
Disc 2:
- FPGA Compile Farm 2015
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- NI Requirements Gateway 2014
- NI Switch Executive 3.6
- SoftMotion Module
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
- TestStand 2014
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2014 SP1
- Vision Development Module
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 14.0
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Tookit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Tookit RTE
- General Security Patch
- LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio 2015
4. Developer Suite 2015 DS1
Disc 1:
- FPGA Compile Farm 2014
- DIAdem 2014 SP1
- LabVIEW 2014 SP1
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Requirements Gateway
- NI Switch Executive
- SoftMotion Module
- SignalExpress 2014
- TestStand 2014
- VI Package Manager
Disc 2:
- Circuit Design Suite 13.0.1
- LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Tookit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Tookit RTE
- General Security Patch
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio 2013
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
5. Developer Suite 2014 DS2
Disc 1:
- FPGA Compile Farm 2014
- DIAdem 2014
- LabVIEW 2014
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Requirements Gateway
- NI Switch Executive
- SoftMotion Module
- SignalExpress 2014
- TestStand 2014
- VI Package Manager
Disc 2:
- Circuit Design Suite 13.0.1
- LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Tookit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Tookit RTE
- General Security Patch
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio 2013
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
6. Developer Suite 2014 DS1
Disc 1:
- DIAdem 2012 SP1
- Jitter Analysis Toolkit
- LabVIEW 2013 SP1
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- PID and Fuzzy logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- SignalExpress 2013
- Touch Panel Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Switch Executive
- TestStand 2013
- VI Package Manager
Disc 2:
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- System Identification Assistant
- System Identification Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- SoftMotion Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 14.4
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 13.0
- LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP1
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- PID Control Toolkit for LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit RTE
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Requirements Gateway
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
- General Security Patch Q2 2013
7. Developer Suite 2013 DS2
Disc 1:
- DIAdem 2012 SP1
- Jitter Analysis Toolkit
- LabVIEW 2013
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- PID and Fuzzy logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- SignalExpress 2013
- Touch Panel Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Switch Executive
- TestStand 2013
- VI Package Manager
Disc 2:
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- System Identification Assistant
- System Identification Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- SoftMotion Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 14.4
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 12.0.1
- LabWindows/CVI 2013
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- PID Control Toolkit for LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit RTE
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Requirements Gateway
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
- General Security Patch Q2 2013
8. Developer Suite 2013 DS1
Disc 1:
- DIAdem 2012
- Jitter Analysis Toolkit
- LabVIEW 2012 SP1
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- PID and Fuzzy logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- SignalExpress 2012
- Touch Panel Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Switch Executive
- TestStand
Disc 2:
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- System Identification Assistant
- System Identification Toolkit
- Simulation Interface Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- SoftMotion Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 13.4.1
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 12.0.1
- LabWindows/CVI 2012 SP1
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- PID Control Toolkit for LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurement Toolkit RTE
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurement Toolkit
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Requirements Gateway
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
9. Developer Suite 2012 DS2
Disc 1:
- DIAdem 2012
- Jitter and Phase Noise Toolkit
- LabVIEW 2012
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- MathScript RT Module
- PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- SignalExpress 2012
- System Identification Toolkit
- Touch Panel Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Switch Executive
- TestStand
Disc 2:
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- System Identification Assistant
- System Identification Toolkit
- Simulation Interface Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- SoftMotion Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 13.4.0 Tools
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 12.0
- LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit RTE
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurements Toolkit
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Requirements Gateway
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
10. Developer Suite 2012 DS1
Disc 1:
- DIAdem
- LabVIEW 2011
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA Module
- Internet Toolkit
- MathScript RT Module
- PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- Statechart Module
- SignalExpress 2011
- System Identification Toolkit
- Touch Panel Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Switch Executive
- TestStand
Disc 2:
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- System Identification Assistant
- System Identification Toolkit
- Simulation Interface Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- SoftMotion Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 10.2.1 Tools
- FPGA Xilinx 12.4.1 Tools
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 12.0
- LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit RTE
- DAQmx Base 3.5.4
- Mobile Module
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurements Toolkit
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Requirements Gateway
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
11. Developer Suite 2011 DS2
Disc 1:
- DIAdem
- LabVIEW 2011
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Control Design Assistant
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA
- Internet Toolkit
- PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- SignalExpress 2011
- System Identification Toolkit
- System Identification Assistant
- Simulation Interface Toolkit
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Switch Executive
- TestStand
Disc 2:
- MathScript RT Module
- Touch Panel Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 10.1 Tools
- FPGA Xilinx 12.4 Tools
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 11.0.2
- LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit RTE
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit RTE
- Mobile Module
- Statechart Module
- Modulation Toolkit
- Spectral Measurements Toolkit
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0
- Motion Assistant
- Requirements Gateway
- SoftMotion Module
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
12. Developer Suite 2011 DS1
Disc 1:
- DIAdem
- LabVIEW 2010 SP1
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Control Design Assistant
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA
- Internet Toolkit
- PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- SignalExpress 2010
- System Identification Toolkit
- System Identification Assistant
- Simulation Interface Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
- Switch Executive
- TestStand
Disc 2:
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- MathScript RT Module
- Touch Panel Module
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 10.1 Tools
- FPGA Xilinx 11.5 Tools
Disc 3:
- Circuit Design Suite 11.0.1
- LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- DAQmx Base
- Mobile Module
- Statechart Module
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- Requirements Gateway
- SoftMotion Module
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
13. Developer Suite 2010 DS2
Disc 1:
- Circuit Design Suite 11.0
- DIAdem
- LabVIEW 2010
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
- Control Design Assistant
- Control Design and Simulation Module
- Database Connectivity Toolkit
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit
- DataFinder Toolkit
- Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
- FPGA
- Internet Toolkit
- MathScript RT Module
- PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
- Real-Time Module
- SignalExpress 2010
- System Identification Toolkit
- System Identification Assistant
- Simulation Interface Toolkit
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
- Switch Executive
- TestStand
Disc 2:
- Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
- Unit Test Framework Toolkit
- VI Analyzer Toolkit
- Motion Assistant
- SoftMotion Module
- Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
- Vision Development Module
- FPGA Xilinx 10.1 Tools
- FPGA Xilinx 11.5 Tools
Disc 3:
- LabWindows/CVI
- LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
- LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
- LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
- DAQmx Base
- Mobile Module
- Statechart Module
- Touch Panel Module
- Measurement Studio
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
- Requirements Gateway
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
14. Developer Suite Q4-2008
Disc 1:
- Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 8.6
- Control Design and Simulation Toolkit 8.6
- Database Connectivity Toolkit 1.0.2
- Digital Filter Design Toolkit 8.6
- DSC 8.6
- FPGA 8.6
- Internet Toolkit 6.0.2
- LabVIEW 8.6
- LabVIEW Modules Training Utility
- Mobile Module 8.6
- PID Control Toolkit 8.6
- Real-Time 8.6
- Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0.1
- Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office 1.1.3
- SignalExpress 3.0
- Simulation Interface Toolkit 5.0
- Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 6.0
- Statechart 8.6
- System Identification Toolkit 4.0
- Touch Panel 8.6
- VI Analyzer Toolkit 1.1.1
Disc 2:
- Measurement Studio Toolkits
- CVI 9.0
- CVI PID Control Toolkit 2.1
- CVI Real-Time Module 9.0
- CVI Signal Processing Toolkit 7.0.1
- CVI SQL Toolkit 2.1
- DAQmxBase 3.2
- DIAdem 11.0
- MeasurementStudio 8.1.2
- MeasurementStudio 8.6
- NI Motion Assistant 2.3
- Requirement Gateway 1.0
- Switch Executive 3.0
- TestStand 4.1.1
- Vision Builder Automated Inspection 3.6
- Vision Developement Module 8.6