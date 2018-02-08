Pinout Terminology and Definitions for NI DAQ Devices

1. Introduction
The pinout diagram for your DAQ product describes which pins should be used for what functionality. Below is a listing of the standard terminology used and a brief description of how it can be used. This is not intended exhaustive collaboration of all terms. This document should provide a brief introduction to the terminology. For more information, see the related links below or consult your product manual.
Note: "#" refers to an integer value typically starting at 0.
|Pin Type
|Description
AI #(+-)
Analog Input: This is usually followed by a number corresponding to a channel number. For instance, if your DAQ card has 16 analog input channels, your pinout diagram probably shows positive and negative terminals for AI 0 through AI 15 located throughout the connector.
AO #(+-)
Analog Output: Same description as analog input, but for analog output instead of analog input. Never try to send a signal in on an analog output line as this might damage the card.
DIO #
DIO refers to digital input and output. These lines are used for both input and output of digital signals. When it says P#.#, the first number refers to the port and the second refers to the line. For instance, P1.2 means Port 1 Line 2. Each port has eight lines. So, if your DAQ card has 24 digital I/O lines, it would contain P0.0 through P3.7.
AI GND
These refer to the corresponding operation's ground terminal.
AI SENSE
The AI SENSE is a common reference point for certain input terminal configurations. For instance, the negative terminal might connect to this pin in a Nonreferenced Single-Ended input terminal configuration.
AO EXT REF
This pin is used for an external clock for analog output.
+5 V
This pin provides a constant 5 Volt signal typically used for excitation.
PFI #
PFI lines are programmable function interfaces. For a detailed description about what you can do with PFI lines, consult this KnowledgeBase article. These pins usually have a counter associated with them as well.
Ctr # Source
The source counter is normally used for a digital trigger or a timing source. The number refers to the counter number. Typically, counters have a counter source, counter gate, and counter out.
Ctr # Gate
The gate counter is used to control the counter input. The counter gate is often used for frequency and period measurement.
Ctr # Out
The out counter is used for counter output. If you want to generate a digital pulse train, a Ctr # out would probably be the best option for you.
EXT STROBE
This line is used for an external strobe. For instance, a microprocessor might output a strobe signal that you might want to use as an external clock.
NC
Not Connected. Some of our cards might use connectors that are larger than their inputs/outputs for standardization. These pins have no functionality.
COM
These pins are used for common references. Note that this can also be tied to ground.
2. Additional Information
