IEPE Excitation Levels for NI DSA Devices

This article explains the available IEPE excitation current levels for National Instruments Dynamic Signal Analyzer (DSA) devices. This information could be useful if you need to power a sensor or transducer using IEPE. This article applies to the NI 4431, NI 4432, NI 4461, NI 4462, NI 4464, NI 4472, NI 4472B, NI 4474, NI 4480, NI 4492 NI 4496, NI 4497, NI 4498 NI 4499, and NI 9232, NI 9218, NI9233 and NI 9234.

1. Introduction

Different DSA devices provide different values for excitation. In software these values can be set to a range of values but are eventually coerced to allowable values in hardware.

Note: If a value is entered outside the values indicated in the chart then an error will occur.

Here is a table of current excitation values:

Identify your NI DSA device, and its IEPE values. Module Valid SW Values Actual HW Values 4431, 4432 0 mA 0 mA 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 2.1 mA 2.1 mA 4461, 4462 0 mA 0 mA 0 < I ex ≤ 4 mA 4 mA 4 mA < I ex ≤ 20 mA 10 mA 4464 0 mA 0 mA 0 < I ex ≤ 4 mA 4 mA 4 < I ex ≤ 10 mA 10 mA I ex > 10 mA 20 mA 4480 0 mA 0 mA 0 < I ex ≤ 4 mA 4 mA 4 < I ex ≤ 10 mA 10 mA I ex > 10 mA 20 mA 4472, 4472B, 4474 0 mA 0 mA 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 20 mA 4 mA 4492, 4496, 4497, 4498, 4499 0 mA 0 mA 0 < I ex ≤ 20 mA 4 mA 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 20 mA 2 mA 9232 0 mA 0 mA 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 20 mA 4 mA 9218 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 20 mA 2 mA 9233* 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 20 mA 2 mA 9234 0 mA 0 mA 2 ≤ I ex ≤ 20 mA 2 mA

Note: The PXI-4495, PXIe-4481, and NI 9251 does not support IEPE excitation.

*The NI 9233 is now obsolete and is no longer supported. The NI 9234 is recommended for future projects over the NI 9233. Please, see the NI 9234 product page for specifications.

Please, refer to each device's specifications link below for more detailed information on their IEPE excitation. Depending on the sensor's excitation requirements, this could dictate which product is best for the application.

2. Additional Resources