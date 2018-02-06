IEPE Excitation Levels for NI DSA Devices

1. Introduction
Different DSA devices provide different values for excitation. In software these values can be set to a range of values but are eventually coerced to allowable values in hardware.
Note: If a value is entered outside the values indicated in the chart then an error will occur.
Here is a table of current excitation values:
|Module
|Valid SW Values
|Actual HW Values
|
4431, 4432
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 2.1 mA
|
2.1 mA
|
4461, 4462
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
0 < Iex ≤ 4 mA
|
4 mA
|
4 mA < Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
10 mA
|
4464
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
0 < Iex ≤ 4 mA
|
4 mA
|
4 < Iex ≤ 10 mA
|
10 mA
|
Iex > 10 mA
|
20 mA
|
4480
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
0 < Iex ≤ 4 mA
|
4 mA
|
4 < Iex ≤ 10 mA
|
10 mA
|
Iex > 10 mA
|
20 mA
|
4472, 4472B, 4474
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
4 mA
|
4492, 4496, 4497, 4498, 4499
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
0 < Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
4 mA
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
2 mA
|
9232
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
4 mA
|
9218
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
2 mA
|
9233*
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
2 mA
|
9234
|
0 mA
|
0 mA
|
2 ≤ Iex ≤ 20 mA
|
2 mA
Note: The PXI-4495, PXIe-4481, and NI 9251 does not support IEPE excitation.
*The NI 9233 is now obsolete and is no longer supported. The NI 9234 is recommended for future projects over the NI 9233. Please, see the NI 9234 product page for specifications.
Please, refer to each device's specifications link below for more detailed information on their IEPE excitation. Depending on the sensor's excitation requirements, this could dictate which product is best for the application.