Frequently Asked Questions about TEDS Sensors

This article explains what TEDS stands for, lists NI software that supports TEDS sensors, gives the benefits of using TEDS, and explains the IEEE interfaces.

1. Introduction

TEDS stands for "Transducer Electronic Data Sheets." This whitepaper provides more information about TEDS 1451.4 specifications.

2. NI Software Support for TEDS Sensors

TEDS sensors are supported on the following NI software:

DAQmx 7.2 API and later (version 7.3 added the DAQmx Write TEDS Data.vi)

MAX 3.1 and later

LabVIEW 7.1 and later

Smart Sensors: Virtual TEDS for real sensors available online now.

3. TEDS Sensors Benefits

These are some of the benefits of using TEDS sensors:

Data reliability

Automatic “upload” of transducer data to software

Ease of connectivity

Faster sensor setup

Eliminate manual entry

Open standard

4. TEDS IEEE 1451.4 Interfaces

There are two IEEE 1451.4 interfaces:

Class 1 Device - Shared wires for analog and digital

In class 1, the digital signal is shared with the analog signal on the same lines, although it is time multiplexed based on the biasing of the sensor. The sensor would include the TEDS EEPROM and the circuitry for switching based on bias direction, which is usually only a resistor and a diode or two.

Class 2 Device - Independent Digital TEDS Interface

In class 2, the sensor only has the addition of the EEPROM and the two additional wires, while the DAQ instrument has a digital interface in addition to the analog.

5. Additional Resources