Frequently Asked Questions about TEDS Sensors

1. Introduction
TEDS stands for "Transducer Electronic Data Sheets." This whitepaper provides more information about TEDS 1451.4 specifications.
2. NI Software Support for TEDS Sensors
TEDS sensors are supported on the following NI software:
- DAQmx 7.2 API and later (version 7.3 added the DAQmx Write TEDS Data.vi)
- MAX 3.1 and later
- LabVIEW 7.1 and later
- Smart Sensors: Virtual TEDS for real sensors available online now.
3. TEDS Sensors Benefits
These are some of the benefits of using TEDS sensors:
- Data reliability
- Automatic “upload” of transducer data to software
- Ease of connectivity
- Faster sensor setup
- Eliminate manual entry
- Open standard
4. TEDS IEEE 1451.4 Interfaces
There are two IEEE 1451.4 interfaces:
- Class 1 Device - Shared wires for analog and digital
In class 1, the digital signal is shared with the analog signal on the same lines, although it is time multiplexed based on the biasing of the sensor. The sensor would include the TEDS EEPROM and the circuitry for switching based on bias direction, which is usually only a resistor and a diode or two.
- Class 2 Device - Independent Digital TEDS Interface
In class 2, the sensor only has the addition of the EEPROM and the two additional wires, while the DAQ instrument has a digital interface in addition to the analog.