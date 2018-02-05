cDAQ Module Support for Accessing On-board Counters

This article explains which NI C Series modules you can use to access the counters or timers on your CompactDAQ (cDAQ) chassis or controller's backplane. Use this article if you want to use a quadrature encoder or other sensor to measure frequency, period, pulse width, semi period, two edge separation, position, velocity, duty cycle, or count edges with your cDAQ chassis or controller. You can also use these counters to generate a pulse width modulation signal (PWM), pulse train or patterns.

1. Introduction

The NI cDAQ chassis contains four 32-bit counters in the backplane that perform both input and output tasks. To access the Source, Gate, Out, and other auxiliary lines you will need to install a parallel, hardware-timed, digital I/O module. With the exception of the cDAQ-9172, which requires the module to be placed in slot 5 or 6 only, the module may be used in any slot of any other cDAQ chassis. Digital input modules will have access to the counter inputs, and digital output modules will have access to the counter outputs. Bidirectional digital modules will have access to both. Once you have inserted the module, you can configure counter tasks through the driver.

2. Modules That Can Access Counters

* The NI 9361 is not actually able to access the chassis on-board counters, but it is the only module that has built-in counters itself; that is the reason it is included on this list



** The NI 9402 can operate at 20 MHz if two or fewer channels are used

3. Modules That Can Not Access Counters

Modules That Can Not Access Counters Model Ch Type >Range Description Rate NI 9375 16/16 Serial 12, 24 V Input/Output 140 kHz* NI 9403 32 Serial 5V TTL Bidirectional 1 kHz NI 9425 32 Serial 24 V Input (sink) 140 kHz NI 9426 32 Serial 24 V Input (source) 140 kHz NI 9476 32 Serial 6-36 V Output (source) 2 kHz NI 9477 32 Serial 5-60 V Output (sink) 125 kHz NI 9478 16 Serial 5-50 V Output (sink) 20 kHz

*The NI 9375 has a 140 kHz Input (sinking) rate a 2 kHz Output (sourcing) rate

