cDAQ Module Support for Accessing On-board Counters

1. Introduction
The NI cDAQ chassis contains four 32-bit counters in the backplane that perform both input and output tasks. To access the Source, Gate, Out, and other auxiliary lines you will need to install a parallel, hardware-timed, digital I/O module. With the exception of the cDAQ-9172, which requires the module to be placed in slot 5 or 6 only, the module may be used in any slot of any other cDAQ chassis. Digital input modules will have access to the counter inputs, and digital output modules will have access to the counter outputs. Bidirectional digital modules will have access to both. Once you have inserted the module, you can configure counter tasks through the driver.
2. Modules That Can Access Counters
|Model
|Ch
|Type
|>Range
|Description
|Rate
|
8
|
Parallel
|
N/A
|
Input/Output
|
N/A
|
8
|
Parallel
|
5 / 24 V
|
Input
|
1 MHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
5V TLL
|
Bidirectional
|
10 MHz
|
NI 9402**
|
4
|
Parallel
|
5V TLL
|
Bidirectional
|
16 MHz**
|
6
|
Parallel
|
5-24 V
|
Input
|
2 MHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
24 V
|
Input (sink)
|
10 kHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
24-60 V
|
Input (sink/source)
|
4 kHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
24-30 V
|
Input (sink)
|
1 MHz
|
4
|
Parallel
|
5-250 V
|
Input (sink/source)
|
357 Hz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
250 V
|
Input (sink/source)
|
50 Hz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
24-250 V
|
Input (sink)
|
1 MHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
6-30 V
|
Output (source)
|
10 kHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
5-30 V
|
Output (source)
|
1 MHz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
5-60 V
|
Output (source)
|
1 MHz
|
4
|
Parallel
|
60/250 V
|
Output (source)
|
1 Hz
|
4
|
Parallel
|
60/250 V
|
Output (source)
|
1 Hz
|
8
|
Parallel
|
60/30 V
|
Output (source)
|
1 Hz
* The NI 9361 is not actually able to access the chassis on-board counters, but it is the only module that has built-in counters itself; that is the reason it is included on this list
** The NI 9402 can operate at 20 MHz if two or fewer channels are used
3. Modules That Can Not Access Counters
|Model
|Ch
|Type
|>Range
|Description
|Rate
|
16/16
|
Serial
|
12, 24 V
|
Input/Output
|
140 kHz*
|
32
|
Serial
|
5V TTL
|
Bidirectional
|
1 kHz
|
32
|
Serial
|
24 V
|
Input (sink)
|
140 kHz
|
32
|
Serial
|
24 V
|
Input (source)
|
140 kHz
|
32
|
Serial
|
6-36 V
|
Output (source)
|
2 kHz
|
32
|
Serial
|
5-60 V
|
Output (sink)
|
125 kHz
|
16
|
Serial
|
5-50 V
|
Output (sink)
|
20 kHz
*The NI 9375 has a 140 kHz Input (sinking) rate a 2 kHz Output (sourcing) rate