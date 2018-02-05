DAQ Devices with Hardware-Timed Single Point Sampling Mode Support

1. Introduction
In HWTSP, samples are acquired or generated continuously using hardware timing without a buffer. Because samples have to be continuously acquired/updated and processed on a point-by-point basis, you need to use a fast, deterministic bus.
- Only PCI/PXI/PCIe/PXIe DAQ devices have the ability to support Hardware-Timed Single Point Sample Mode (HWTSP).
- HWTSP is also supported on the cRIO platform with the cRIO-904x controllers and supported C Series modules.
NI devices that support HWTSP are listed below by task type:
2. Analog Input and Output Tasks
The following devices in the PCI/PXI/PCIe/PXIe form factor support AI/AO hardware-timed single point sample mode:
- NI 63xx devices (X Series)
- NI 62xx devices (M Series)
- NI 60xxE devices (E Series)
- S Series (Supported devices are listed here)
- NI 43xx (SC Express)
- NI 67xx (Analog Output, excluding NI 6703 and 6704)
- C Series modules that are supported by NI-DAQmx support HWTSP analog input and output tasks. Review this article to determine if your C Series module is supported by NI-DAQmx.
3. Digital I/O and Counter Tasks
- NI 63xx devices (formerly referred to as X Series) in the PCI/PXI/PCIe/PXIe form factor support HWTSP digital and counter tasks per the X Series User Manual.
- C Series modules that are supported by NI-DAQmx do support HWTSP digital and counter tasks. Review this article to determine if your C Series module is supported by NI-DAQmx.
4. Unsupported Devices
The following devices do not support hardware-timed single point sample mode for any task type:
- USB multifunction DAQ devices (63xx, 62xx)
- USB low-cost DAQ devices (600x)
- CompactDAQ (cDAQ) chassis (9162, 913x, 917x, 918x, 9191) with all C Series modules
- Dynamic Signal Acquisition (DSA) devices (44xx). NI DSA Hardware does not support single point acquisition whether it be hardware-timed or on-demand as explained here.
5. Additional Resources
- Do USB Devices Support Continuous Pulse (HW Timed Updates)?
- Check for Hardware-Timed Single Point (HWTSP) support in your device's or module's manual