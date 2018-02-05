DAQ Devices with Hardware-Timed Single Point Sampling Mode Support

Publish Date: Feb 05, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This article explains which DAQ and cRIO devices support hardware-timed single point (HWTSP) sampling mode. This information is useful if you want to acquire or generate samples continuously using hardware timing without a buffer, which is possible with hardware-timed single point sampling.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Analog Input and Output Tasks
  3. Digital I/O and Counter Tasks
  4. Unsupported Devices
  5. Additional Resources

1. Introduction

In HWTSP, samples are acquired or generated continuously using hardware timing without a buffer. Because samples have to be continuously acquired/updated and processed on a point-by-point basis, you need to use a fast, deterministic bus.

  • Only PCI/PXI/PCIe/PXIe DAQ devices have the ability to support Hardware-Timed Single Point Sample Mode (HWTSP). 
  • HWTSP is also supported on the cRIO platform with the cRIO-904x controllers and supported C Series modules.

 

NI devices that support HWTSP are listed below by task type:

Back to Top

2. Analog Input and Output Tasks

The following devices in the PCI/PXI/PCIe/PXIe form factor support AI/AO hardware-timed single point sample mode:

 

Back to Top

3. Digital I/O and Counter Tasks

 

Back to Top

4. Unsupported Devices

The following devices do not support hardware-timed single point sample mode for any task type:

  • USB multifunction DAQ devices (63xx, 62xx)
  • USB low-cost DAQ devices (600x)
  • CompactDAQ (cDAQ) chassis (9162, 913x, 917x, 918x, 9191) with all C Series modules
  • Dynamic Signal Acquisition (DSA) devices (44xx). NI DSA Hardware does not support single point acquisition whether it be hardware-timed or on-demand as explained here.

 

Back to Top

5. Additional Resources

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit