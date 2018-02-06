Measurement Studio Support for the .NET Framework

This article explains which version of the .NET Framework is correlated with each version of Measurement Studio.

1. Introduction

The version of .NET Framework support installed by Measurement Studio depends on the version of Visual Studio used for development. The .NET Framework versions corresponding to Visual Studio Development Environments, as well as compatible Measurement Studio versions, are listed in the table below:

Measurement Studio Version(s) Visual Studio Version .NET Framework Version 2010, 2012 2005 .NET 2.0 2010, 2012, 2013 2008 .NET 3.5 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 2010 .NET 4.0 2013, 2015 2012 .NET 4.5 2015 2013 .NET 4.5.1

2. Additional Resources