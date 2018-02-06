Measurement Studio Support for the .NET Framework

1. Introduction
The version of .NET Framework support installed by Measurement Studio depends on the version of Visual Studio used for development. The .NET Framework versions corresponding to Visual Studio Development Environments, as well as compatible Measurement Studio versions, are listed in the table below:
|Measurement Studio Version(s)
|Visual Studio Version
|.NET Framework Version
|2010, 2012
|2005
|.NET 2.0
|2010, 2012, 2013
|2008
|.NET 3.5
|2010, 2012, 2013, 2015
|2010
|.NET 4.0
|2013, 2015
|2012
|.NET 4.5
|2015
|2013
|.NET 4.5.1
2. Additional Resources
- Compatible Measurement Studio and Visual Studio Versions
- Can I use a Smaller .NET Framework with a Measurement Studio Deployment?