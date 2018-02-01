Ultiboard Default Keyboard Shortcuts

Overview

This article provides a list of the default keyboard shortcuts for an Ultiboard application. It also explains how to change these defaults.

Table of Contents

  1. Default Ultiboard Shortcuts
  2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts
  3. Additional Resources

1. Default Ultiboard Shortcuts

 

Ulitboard Commands and Shortcuts
Command Keyboard Shortcut
Align

Align to Coordinate

*
Autorouter

Start/Resume Autorouter

Ctrl+Shift+8

Database

 

Place From Database

Ctrl+W
Draw Settings

Narrow

Ctrl+Shift+N

Next Layer

Ctrl+L

Widen

Ctrl+Shift+W
Edit

Cancel

Esc

Copy

Ctrl+C

Cut

Ctrl+X

Delete

Delete

Find

Ctrl+F

Flip Horizontal

Alt+X

Flip Vertical

Alt+Y

Next Drawing Mode

Space

Paste

Ctrl+V

Redo

Ctrl+Y

Rotate the selection 90 Degrees Clockwise

Ctrl+R

Rotate the selection 90 Degrees Counterclockwise

Ctrl+Shift+R

Select All

Ctrl+A

Swap Layer

Alt+S

Undo

Ctrl+Z
Help

Contents

F1
Layers

Activate Favorite Layer 1

Ctrl+Alt+1

Activate Favorite Layer 2

Ctrl+Alt+2

Activate Favorite Layer 3

Ctrl+Alt+3

Activate Favorite Layer 4

Ctrl+Alt+4

Activate Favorite Layer 5

Ctrl+Alt+5

Activate Favorite Layer 6

Ctrl+Alt+6

Activate Favorite Layer 7

Ctrl+Alt+7

Activate Favorite Layer 8

Ctrl+Alt+8

Activate Favorite Layer 9

Ctrl+Alt+9

Activate Favorite Layer 10

Ctrl+Alt+0

Quick layer toggle

F2
Mouse Simulation

Move mouse one grid down

Down

Move mouse one grid left

Left

Move mouse one grid right

Right

Move mouse one grid up

Up

Pan down

Shift+Down

Pan left

Shift+Left

Pan right

Shift+Right

Pan up

Shift+Up

Simulate left mouse button down

Enter
Place

Arc

Ctrl+Shift+A

Bezier

Ctrl+Shift+B

Circle

Ctrl+Shift+C

Ellipse

Ctrl+Shift+E

Follow-me

Ctrl+T

Line

Ctrl+L

Pie

Ctrl+Shift+P

Place Bus

Ctrl+B

Polygon

Ctrl+Shift+G

Rounded Rectangle

Ctrl+Shift+O

Select Mode

Ctrl+Shift+S

Text

Ctrl+Alt+A
Standard

Export

Ctrl+E

New File

Ctrl+N

Open File

Ctrl+O

Print

Ctrl+P

Save File

Ctrl+S
Tools

File Information

Ctrl+Alt+I
View

Redraw

F5

Zoom Board

F7

Zoom Full

Ctrl+F7

Zoom In

F8

Zoom Out

F9

Zoom Window

F6

 

 

2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts

  1. Choose Options»Customize User Interface from the Ultiboard menu bar.
  2. In the Customize window select the Keyboard tab.
  3. Select the command you want to change/add the keyboard shortcut from the Commands window. If necessary, change the Category to choose from different lists of commands.
  4. Once you have selected the command you want to change the keyboard shortcut for select the Press New Shortcut Key selection box and press the desired shortcut key.
  5. After the correct shortcut key is visible, click Assign to change the current shortcut key to the new shortcut key.
  6. When you are done changing your shortcut keys, click Close to exit out.

 

3. Additional Resources

 

