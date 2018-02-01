Ultiboard Default Keyboard Shortcuts

Overview

This article provides a list of the default keyboard shortcuts for an Ultiboard application. It also explains how to change these defaults.

Table of Contents

1. Default Ultiboard Shortcuts Ulitboard Commands and Shortcuts Command Keyboard Shortcut Align Align to Coordinate * Autorouter Start/Resume Autorouter Ctrl+Shift+8 Database Place From Database Ctrl+W Draw Settings Narrow Ctrl+Shift+N Next Layer Ctrl+L Widen Ctrl+Shift+W Edit Cancel Esc Copy Ctrl+C Cut Ctrl+X Delete Delete Find Ctrl+F Flip Horizontal Alt+X Flip Vertical Alt+Y Next Drawing Mode Space Paste Ctrl+V Redo Ctrl+Y Rotate the selection 90 Degrees Clockwise Ctrl+R Rotate the selection 90 Degrees Counterclockwise Ctrl+Shift+R Select All Ctrl+A Swap Layer Alt+S Undo Ctrl+Z Help Contents F1 Layers Activate Favorite Layer 1 Ctrl+Alt+1 Activate Favorite Layer 2 Ctrl+Alt+2 Activate Favorite Layer 3 Ctrl+Alt+3 Activate Favorite Layer 4 Ctrl+Alt+4 Activate Favorite Layer 5 Ctrl+Alt+5 Activate Favorite Layer 6 Ctrl+Alt+6 Activate Favorite Layer 7 Ctrl+Alt+7 Activate Favorite Layer 8 Ctrl+Alt+8 Activate Favorite Layer 9 Ctrl+Alt+9 Activate Favorite Layer 10 Ctrl+Alt+0 Quick layer toggle F2 Mouse Simulation Move mouse one grid down Down Move mouse one grid left Left Move mouse one grid right Right Move mouse one grid up Up Pan down Shift+Down Pan left Shift+Left Pan right Shift+Right Pan up Shift+Up Simulate left mouse button down Enter Place Arc Ctrl+Shift+A Bezier Ctrl+Shift+B Circle Ctrl+Shift+C Ellipse Ctrl+Shift+E Follow-me Ctrl+T Line Ctrl+L Pie Ctrl+Shift+P Place Bus Ctrl+B Polygon Ctrl+Shift+G Rounded Rectangle Ctrl+Shift+O Select Mode Ctrl+Shift+S Text Ctrl+Alt+A Standard Export Ctrl+E New File Ctrl+N Open File Ctrl+O Print Ctrl+P Save File Ctrl+S Tools File Information Ctrl+Alt+I View Redraw F5 Zoom Board F7 Zoom Full Ctrl+F7 Zoom In F8 Zoom Out F9 Zoom Window F6 Back to Top 2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts Choose Options»Customize User Interface from the Ultiboard menu bar. In the Customize window select the Keyboard tab. Select the command you want to change/add the keyboard shortcut from the Commands window. If necessary, change the Category to choose from different lists of commands. Once you have selected the command you want to change the keyboard shortcut for select the Press New Shortcut Key selection box and press the desired shortcut key. After the correct shortcut key is visible, click Assign to change the current shortcut key to the new shortcut key. When you are done changing your shortcut keys, click Close to exit out. Back to Top 3. Additional Resources Multisim Default Keyboard Shortcuts

