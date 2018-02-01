Ultiboard Default Keyboard Shortcuts

1. Default Ultiboard Shortcuts
|Command
|Keyboard Shortcut
|Align
|
Align to Coordinate
|
*
|Autorouter
|
Start/Resume Autorouter
|
Ctrl+Shift+8
|
Database
|
|
Place From Database
|
Ctrl+W
|Draw Settings
|
Narrow
|
Ctrl+Shift+N
|
Next Layer
|
Ctrl+L
|
Widen
|
Ctrl+Shift+W
|Edit
|
Cancel
|
Esc
|
Copy
|
Ctrl+C
|
Cut
|
Ctrl+X
|
Delete
|
Delete
|
Find
|
Ctrl+F
|
Flip Horizontal
|
Alt+X
|
Flip Vertical
|
Alt+Y
|
Next Drawing Mode
|
Space
|
Paste
|
Ctrl+V
|
Redo
|
Ctrl+Y
|
Rotate the selection 90 Degrees Clockwise
|
Ctrl+R
|
Rotate the selection 90 Degrees Counterclockwise
|
Ctrl+Shift+R
|
Select All
|
Ctrl+A
|
Swap Layer
|
Alt+S
|
Undo
|
Ctrl+Z
|Help
|
Contents
|
F1
|Layers
|
Activate Favorite Layer 1
|
Ctrl+Alt+1
|
Activate Favorite Layer 2
|
Ctrl+Alt+2
|
Activate Favorite Layer 3
|
Ctrl+Alt+3
|
Activate Favorite Layer 4
|
Ctrl+Alt+4
|
Activate Favorite Layer 5
|
Ctrl+Alt+5
|
Activate Favorite Layer 6
|
Ctrl+Alt+6
|
Activate Favorite Layer 7
|
Ctrl+Alt+7
|
Activate Favorite Layer 8
|
Ctrl+Alt+8
|
Activate Favorite Layer 9
|
Ctrl+Alt+9
|
Activate Favorite Layer 10
|
Ctrl+Alt+0
|
Quick layer toggle
|
F2
|Mouse Simulation
|
Move mouse one grid down
|
Down
|
Move mouse one grid left
|
Left
|
Move mouse one grid right
|
Right
|
Move mouse one grid up
|
Up
|
Pan down
|
Shift+Down
|
Pan left
|
Shift+Left
|
Pan right
|
Shift+Right
|
Pan up
|
Shift+Up
|
Simulate left mouse button down
|
Enter
|Place
|
Arc
|
Ctrl+Shift+A
|
Bezier
|
Ctrl+Shift+B
|
Circle
|
Ctrl+Shift+C
|
Ellipse
|
Ctrl+Shift+E
|
Follow-me
|
Ctrl+T
|
Line
|
Ctrl+L
|
Pie
|
Ctrl+Shift+P
|
Place Bus
|
Ctrl+B
|
Polygon
|
Ctrl+Shift+G
|
Rounded Rectangle
|
Ctrl+Shift+O
|
Select Mode
|
Ctrl+Shift+S
|
Text
|
Ctrl+Alt+A
|Standard
|
Export
|
Ctrl+E
|
New File
|
Ctrl+N
|
Open File
|
Ctrl+O
|
|
Ctrl+P
|
Save File
|
Ctrl+S
|Tools
|
File Information
|
Ctrl+Alt+I
|View
|
Redraw
|
F5
|
Zoom Board
|
F7
|
Zoom Full
|
Ctrl+F7
|
Zoom In
|
F8
|
Zoom Out
|
F9
|
Zoom Window
|
F6
2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts
- Choose Options»Customize User Interface from the Ultiboard menu bar.
- In the Customize window select the Keyboard tab.
- Select the command you want to change/add the keyboard shortcut from the Commands window. If necessary, change the Category to choose from different lists of commands.
- Once you have selected the command you want to change the keyboard shortcut for select the Press New Shortcut Key selection box and press the desired shortcut key.
- After the correct shortcut key is visible, click Assign to change the current shortcut key to the new shortcut key.
- When you are done changing your shortcut keys, click Close to exit out.
