This document contains the NI-SWITCH 17.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-SWITCH 17.5. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-SWITCH in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-SWITCH than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Known Issues by Severity

ID Known Issue



SCXI-1127 (Rev D and earlier) continuously drives the TTL1 trigger line on the SCXI backplane.

Continuously driving the TTL1 trigger line on the SCXI backplane does not allow bus sharing of TTL1 with other SCXI modules. NI-SWITCH returns an error if an SCXI-1127 is in the chassis and if TTL1 is being used for scanning. If using the NI-DAQmx driver for your SCXI system, you get a resource reservation error if you try to perform a switching or signal conditioning operation that requires use of TTL1.



Workaround: None.



Reported Version: 1.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/08/2011



There are known DLL collision issues with the Microsoft Visual Basic debugger and a National Instruments device driver using Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy).

A support DLL used by NI-SWITCH fails to load if Visual Basic has already loaded another DLL into the same address space.



Workaround: To change the default address that is used to load the driver DLL, create the following registry key: \\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\National Instruments\NI-PAL\CurrentVersion\palConfig\Memory\ sharedFixedAddress where the value is a DWORD (0x44000000 generally works). For the change to take effect, you must close and restart all applications after adding the registry key.



Reported Version: 2.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/08/2011

Contacting NI

Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.