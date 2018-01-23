LabVIEW NXG 2.0 MathScript Module Known Issues by Date

Overview

This document contains known issues for the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 MathScript Module. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. The LabVIEW 2017 Platform Known Issues contains a full listing of known issues, including LabVIEW toolkits and modules.

Fields

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:
  • Issue ID
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of LabVIEW NXG in which the issue was reported
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not reported date)


Document Organization

There are two versions of the known issues list available:

LabVIEW NXG Known Issues by Category
LabVIEW NXG Known Issues by Date

Please refer to Developer Zone Article "LabVIEW Known Issues Categories Defined" for an explanation of the categories and what types of issues are in each category.

Contacting NI

You can contact us by phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in this document. If you have feedback on this specific document, please contact NI on this NI Developer Zone post.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 MathScript Module sorted by Date.

575115 Add, Include, and Rename of MathScript documents does not recompile a VI with MathScript nodes if the VI is closed but internally loaded.
575165 MathScript document Run doesn't work correctly for native targets which are different to the Console target.
575731 The sub-document could not stop the multiple callers while execution.
575993 The sub-document with different generic overloads could not continue debugging for multiple callers.
579686 Output from vector and matrix assignments shows different format from MATLAB or GNU Octave.
579691 Output format for complex number assignment does not match output from MATLAB or GNU Octave.
579721 The spacing is too large.
658147 Can't type a code in M file created under a FPGA.
662189 "Run in Console" in the document toolbar may execute a different document than the one you clicked.
666023 The function in m file that has marked not exported can show up.
667910 Project with m doc can't be opened in LabVIEW Base.



ID Known Issue
575115

Return		 Add, Include, and Rename of MathScript documents does not recompile a VI with MathScript nodes if the VI is closed but internally loaded.
Add, Include, and Rename of MathScript documents does not recompile a VI with MathScript nodes if the VI is closed but another VI loads it as dependency.

Workaround: Edit the VI so that it is getting recompiled or close and reload the project.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
575165

Return		 MathScript document Run doesn't work correctly for native targets which are different to the Console target.
When you have mutiple targets, MathScript document Run doesn't work correctly for native targets which are different to the Console target.

Workaround: Use the document target selector to switch to the Console target, and then run the document with correct editor reflections.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
575731

Return		 The sub-document could not stop the multiple callers while execution.
If two VIs which call the same function of one MathSript document, one VI and the MathScript console are still running after aborting the execution of the MathScript document.

Workaround: Abort execution on the top level VI.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
575993

Return		 The sub-document with different generic overloads could not continue debugging for multiple callers.
The call which enters the document with a debug pause first, is used for UI reflection and debug commands. If a different document is pausing also, there is no UI reflection and debug command available for this subsequent calls.

Workaround: Abort execution on the top level VI.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
579686

Return		 Output from vector and matrix assignments shows different format from MATLAB or GNU Octave.
Output from vector and matrix assignments shows different format from MATLAB or GNU Octave, like when you type in a vector or matrix with integers as elements, the console does not display the output elements as integers.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
579691

Return		 Output format for complex number assignment does not match output from MATLAB or GNU Octave.
Output format for complex number assignment does not match output from MATLAB or GNU Octave, like in the case of MATLAB or GNU Octave, the real and imaginary parts should show up with four decimal places, while the result in MathScript does not.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
579721

Return		 The spacing is too large.
The spacing between the real and imaginary parts in complex number elements in vectors or matrices is too large, which is larger than for a single complex number.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
658147

Return		 Can't type a code in M file created under a FPGA.
Configure a FPGA target in SD and add an application gcomp. Then, add a MathScript M file and try to type something in the M file, but can't type it.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
662189

Return		 "Run in Console" in the document toolbar may execute a different document than the one you clicked.
MathScript document "Run in Console" in the document toolbar may execute a different document than the one you clicked Run depending on namespace settings.

Workaround: Click on "Prioritize document namespace" before clicking on "Run in Console".

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
666023

Return		 The function in m file that has marked not exported can show up.
The functions defined within private m files still show up in auto complete within the mathscript node?these functions that are not exported should not show up.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
667910

Return		 Project with m doc can't be opened in LabVIEW Base.
Launch LV NXG with MathScript Module (activated), create a project and add a m doc directly, deactivate Mathscript, when opening the saved project using NXG, it says error and the project could not open.

Workaround: Create m doc under component.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018

Document last updated on 1/22/2018

Back to Top

