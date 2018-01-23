LabVIEW NXG 2.0 MathScript Module Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 MathScript Module sorted by Date.

Add, Include, and Rename of MathScript documents does not recompile a VI with MathScript nodes if the VI is closed but internally loaded.

Add, Include, and Rename of MathScript documents does not recompile a VI with MathScript nodes if the VI is closed but another VI loads it as dependency.



Workaround: Edit the VI so that it is getting recompiled or close and reload the project.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





MathScript document Run doesn't work correctly for native targets which are different to the Console target.

When you have mutiple targets, MathScript document Run doesn't work correctly for native targets which are different to the Console target.



Workaround: Use the document target selector to switch to the Console target, and then run the document with correct editor reflections.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





The sub-document could not stop the multiple callers while execution.

If two VIs which call the same function of one MathSript document, one VI and the MathScript console are still running after aborting the execution of the MathScript document.



Workaround: Abort execution on the top level VI.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





The sub-document with different generic overloads could not continue debugging for multiple callers.

The call which enters the document with a debug pause first, is used for UI reflection and debug commands. If a different document is pausing also, there is no UI reflection and debug command available for this subsequent calls.



Workaround: Abort execution on the top level VI.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Output from vector and matrix assignments shows different format from MATLAB or GNU Octave.

Output from vector and matrix assignments shows different format from MATLAB or GNU Octave, like when you type in a vector or matrix with integers as elements, the console does not display the output elements as integers.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Output format for complex number assignment does not match output from MATLAB or GNU Octave.

Output format for complex number assignment does not match output from MATLAB or GNU Octave, like in the case of MATLAB or GNU Octave, the real and imaginary parts should show up with four decimal places, while the result in MathScript does not.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





The spacing is too large.

The spacing between the real and imaginary parts in complex number elements in vectors or matrices is too large, which is larger than for a single complex number.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Can't type a code in M file created under a FPGA.

Configure a FPGA target in SD and add an application gcomp. Then, add a MathScript M file and try to type something in the M file, but can't type it.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





"Run in Console" in the document toolbar may execute a different document than the one you clicked.

MathScript document "Run in Console" in the document toolbar may execute a different document than the one you clicked Run depending on namespace settings.



Workaround: Click on "Prioritize document namespace" before clicking on "Run in Console".



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





The function in m file that has marked not exported can show up.

The functions defined within private m files still show up in auto complete within the mathscript node?these functions that are not exported should not show up.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018