MAX 17.5 and NI System Configuration 17.5 Known Issues

This document contains the MAX 17.5 and System Configuration 17.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release NI System Configuration 17.5. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and common issues.
Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in MAX 17.5 and NI System Configuration 17.5 KIL sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|474723
|DST Enabled Property Node is not supported on NI Linux RT targets.
This feature is not supported on NI Linux RT. For more information reference the following Knowledge Base article: KB 4WRBQNQ0: How do I Manually Set a Custom Daylight Savings Rule for My Phar Lap ETS Target?
Workaround: None.
|610493
|Initialize Session VI Returns Error -2147220598 When Run From Pharlap or VxWorks Target With Non-Default Admin Password.
When running the Initialize Session VI from the System Configuration palette on a Pharlap or VxWorks device, you will receive error -2147220598: "The username or password is incorrect" if the admin account does not have a blank password.
Workaround: Do not set a non-blank admin password, disable LabVIEW Project Access on the device and run the Initialize Session VI from a host PC, or use an NI Linux RT device if you require a non-blank admin password.
|633751
|NI MAX System Settings page doesn't populate when all host network adapters are disabled.
On any system that either has no network adapters, or has all network adapters disabled, the Systems Settings page in NI MAX for My System does not populate.
Workaround: Enable a network adapter on the machine.
|609380
|NI System Configuration installer does not include header files on Linux.
When installing NI System Configuration a Linux machine the System Configuration header files (i.e. nisyscfg.h) are not installed on the machine.
Workaround: Contact technical support at ni.com/support for a copy of the header file.
|587524
|NI-VISA Trigger Bus Query Property is not supported by NI System Configuration API.
NI-VISA allowed users to query for the PXI Trigger Bus number using the instrument session handle but there is no similar functionality in the NI System Configuration API.
Workaround: None.
|678951
|Running the Initialize Session VI installed with System Configuration 17.5 on any system with System Configuration 17.0 or older installed throws Error 15.
Running the Initialize Session VI installed with System Configuration 17.5 on any system with System Configuration 17.0 or older installed throws Error 15. The error is thrown because the entry point called by the 17.5 version of the Initialize Session VI does not exist in versions of System Configuration prior to 17.5.
Workaround: Upgrade the version of System Configuration on the system running the Initialize Session VI to System Configuration 17.5 or later.