DAQExpress 2.0 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in DAQExpress 2.0.0 sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue

482816



Return Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.

Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: R3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

620589



Return Timestamp control doesn't apply changes to the year value if you don't also choose a month.

When setting the value for a timestamp control, you can specify the month and year. Changing the year will not take effect unless the month is also changed.



Workaround: Always choose a month when setting the date of a Timestamp control.



Reported Version: 4.8 Resolved Version: 5.3 Added: 05/22/2017

644397



Return Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.

A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.



Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.



Reported Version: 4.9.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

584767



Return Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.

Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.



Workaround: Use default DPI settings.



Reported Version: 4.5.2 (R-Comms2) Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

596295



Return Measurement Panel created for an array of task constants does not propagate name.

When a Measurement Panel is created from an empty task constant inside of an array, a new task will be generated for it and a name will be assigned. However, this name will not be automatically updated on the original task constant inside the array.



Workaround: Manually rename the task constant.



Reported Version: Cardassia A Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

630429



Return While loop's floating comment for "loop iteration" and "stop" are not localized

N/A



Workaround: Move cursor on top of Iteration and Condition terminals



Reported Version: 4.9.1 Resolved Version: 5.3 Added: 01/23/2018

660805



Return Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply

The scroll wheel movement amount does correlate to the scroll size defined in the Windows mouse settings. For example there's no difference in the amount of block diagram scrolled whether the set to 1 line per notch or 10 lines per notch.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 5.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018