LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains known issues for the LabVIEW NXG 2.0.0 Application Software. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. The LabVIEW 2017 Platform Known Issues contains a full listing of known issues, including LabVIEW toolkits and modules.

Fields

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:
  • Issue ID
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of LabVIEW NXG in which the issue was reported
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not reported date)


Document Organization

There are two versions of the known issues list available:

LabVIEW NXG Known Issues by Category
LabVIEW NXG Known Issues by Date

Please refer to Developer Zone Article "LabVIEW Known Issues Categories Defined" for an explanation of the categories and what types of issues are in each category.

Contacting NI

You can contact us by phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in this document. If you have feedback on this specific document, please contact NI on this NI Developer Zone post.

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 sorted by Category.  

Building and Distributing LabVIEW Applications
654721 The user is not prompted to save a component after building if it has never been saved
Controls and Indicators
482816 Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
620589 Timestamp control doesn't apply changes to the year value if you don't also choose a month.
630075 IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.
Example Programs
674665 MathScript User Defined Function example loads broken
LabVIEW Object Oriented Programming
661948 Expand/Collapse glyph remains after deleting all contents of a class
Menus
644397 Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.
643608 Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette
Miscellaneous
584767 Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.
596295 Measurement Panel created for an array of task constants does not propagate name.
630429 While loop's floating comment for "loop iteration" and "stop" are not localized
632901 When multiple value changed events are in the same event case, the old value and new value properties may be missing from the event data node
653259 When changing the order of elements inside a cluster as GType, controls and constants connected to that GType are not updated correctly.
660805 Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG
662414 Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning
665442 G Types may break when moved in to components
Upgrade - Migration
667620 The scroll position of the conversion report is reset after highlighting



ID Known Issue
Building and Distributing LabVIEW Applications
654721

Return		 The user is not prompted to save a component after building if it has never been saved
After building an application and not saving, both the app and VIs are missing from the project the next time you open LabVIEW.

Workaround: Move the VI on disk so that it is no longer in the resulting .gcomp folder, re-add to the project, then recreate the component.

Reported Version: 5.0.1    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 01/23/2018
Controls and Indicators
482816

Return		 Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: R3    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
620589

Return		 Timestamp control doesn't apply changes to the year value if you don't also choose a month.
When setting the value for a timestamp control, you can specify the month and year. Changing the year will not take effect unless the month is also changed.

Workaround: Always choose a month when setting the date of a Timestamp control.

Reported Version: 4.8    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 05/22/2017
630075

Return		 IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.
IO constants can be resized manually when contained within a cluster constant. However, IO constants cannot be resized once the containing cluster is connected to a G Type. The IO control in the G Type can be resized but this change is not reflected in any connected constants.

Workaround: Disconnect the cluster from the G Type, resize the IO constant, and then reconnect to the G Type.

Reported Version: 4.9    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
Example Programs
674665

Return		 MathScript User Defined Function example loads broken
The MathScript User Defined Function example is broken due to an error in a dependency.

Workaround: The problem can be solved by changing the script slightly such as adding a new line in MathScript node to force LabVIEW to re-compile the VI.

Reported Version: 5.2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
LabVIEW Object Oriented Programming
661948

Return		 Expand/Collapse glyph remains after deleting all contents of a class
When you delete all contents of a class, it still displays the Expand/Collapse glyph in the project, as if there were members to be shown or hidden.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 5.2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
Menus
644397

Return		 Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.
A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.

Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.

Reported Version: 4.9.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
643608

Return		 Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette
For most data types, the right click menu from the queue terminals shows the palette queue. Right clicking on a tunnel of numeric type shows the numeric palette.

Workaround: Manually drop from the queue palette instead of right-clicking.

Reported Version: 4.9    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
Miscellaneous
584767

Return		 Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.
Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.

Workaround: Use default DPI settings.

Reported Version: 4.5.2 (R-Comms2)    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
596295

Return		 Measurement Panel created for an array of task constants does not propagate name.
When a Measurement Panel is created from an empty task constant inside of an array, a new task will be generated for it and a name will be assigned. However, this name will not be automatically updated on the original task constant inside the array.

Workaround: Manually rename the task constant.

Reported Version: Cardassia A    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
630429

Return		 While loop's floating comment for "loop iteration" and "stop" are not localized
N/A

Workaround: Move cursor on top of Iteration and Condition terminals

Reported Version: 4.9.1    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 01/23/2018
632901

Return		 When multiple value changed events are in the same event case, the old value and new value properties may be missing from the event data node
If the controls have different types, the old and new value properties are missing from the event data node.

Workaround: Separate the events into multiple diagrams

Reported Version: 4.9    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 01/23/2018
653259

Return		 When changing the order of elements inside a cluster as GType, controls and constants connected to that GType are not updated correctly.
In specific cases, when making changes to a GType any constants or controls that have already been placed may be reset to default values.

Workaround: Leave the GType constants uninitialized when constructing the diagram and later assign them programmatically using values from independent data constants.

Reported Version: 5.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
660805

Return		 Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG
The scroll wheel movement amount does correlate to the scroll size defined in the Windows mouse settings. For example there's no difference in the amount of block diagram scrolled whether the set to 1 line per notch or 10 lines per notch.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 5.0.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
662414

Return		 Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning
Normally, The Error & Warnings panel pops up when the mouse is hovered over it. In some cases, the Errors and Warnings window may expand and collapsed continuously after pinning and unpinning the Errors and Warnings panel.

Workaround: Click the tab.

Reported Version: 5.0.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
665442

Return		 G Types may break when moved in to components
If you move some G Types into components, and there is a project-level GVI that references those G Types, it will be broken after the move.

Workaround: Double click the "error in dependency" error message, which will take you to the G Type. When you load it, the issue is resolved.

Reported Version: 5.2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
Upgrade - Migration
667620

Return		 The scroll position of the conversion report is reset after highlighting
The scroll position of the conversion report is reset after highlighting a node in some cases. Typically, this occurs when the node to highlight is in a file other than the current active file.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 5.2    Resolved Version: 5.3    Added: 01/23/2018

Document last updated on 1/5/2018

