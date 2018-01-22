LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 sorted by Category.

654721



The user is not prompted to save a component after building if it has never been saved

After building an application and not saving, both the app and VIs are missing from the project the next time you open LabVIEW.



Workaround: Move the VI on disk so that it is no longer in the resulting .gcomp folder, re-add to the project, then recreate the component.



Reported Version: 5.0.1 Resolved Version: 5.3 Added: 01/23/2018

482816



Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.

Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: R3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

620589



Timestamp control doesn't apply changes to the year value if you don't also choose a month.

When setting the value for a timestamp control, you can specify the month and year. Changing the year will not take effect unless the month is also changed.



Workaround: Always choose a month when setting the date of a Timestamp control.



Reported Version: 4.8 Resolved Version: 5.3 Added: 05/22/2017

630075



IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.

IO constants can be resized manually when contained within a cluster constant. However, IO constants cannot be resized once the containing cluster is connected to a G Type. The IO control in the G Type can be resized but this change is not reflected in any connected constants.



Workaround: Disconnect the cluster from the G Type, resize the IO constant, and then reconnect to the G Type.



Reported Version: 4.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

674665



MathScript User Defined Function example loads broken

The MathScript User Defined Function example is broken due to an error in a dependency.



Workaround: The problem can be solved by changing the script slightly such as adding a new line in MathScript node to force LabVIEW to re-compile the VI.



Reported Version: 5.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

661948



Expand/Collapse glyph remains after deleting all contents of a class

When you delete all contents of a class, it still displays the Expand/Collapse glyph in the project, as if there were members to be shown or hidden.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 5.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

644397



Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.

A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.



Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.



Reported Version: 4.9.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

643608



Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette

For most data types, the right click menu from the queue terminals shows the palette queue. Right clicking on a tunnel of numeric type shows the numeric palette.



Workaround: Manually drop from the queue palette instead of right-clicking.



Reported Version: 4.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

584767



Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.

Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.



Workaround: Use default DPI settings.



Reported Version: 4.5.2 (R-Comms2) Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

596295



Measurement Panel created for an array of task constants does not propagate name.

When a Measurement Panel is created from an empty task constant inside of an array, a new task will be generated for it and a name will be assigned. However, this name will not be automatically updated on the original task constant inside the array.



Workaround: Manually rename the task constant.



Reported Version: Cardassia A Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

630429



While loop's floating comment for "loop iteration" and "stop" are not localized

N/A



Workaround: Move cursor on top of Iteration and Condition terminals



Reported Version: 4.9.1 Resolved Version: 5.3 Added: 01/23/2018

632901



When multiple value changed events are in the same event case, the old value and new value properties may be missing from the event data node

If the controls have different types, the old and new value properties are missing from the event data node.



Workaround: Separate the events into multiple diagrams



Reported Version: 4.9 Resolved Version: 5.3 Added: 01/23/2018

653259



When changing the order of elements inside a cluster as GType, controls and constants connected to that GType are not updated correctly.

In specific cases, when making changes to a GType any constants or controls that have already been placed may be reset to default values.



Workaround: Leave the GType constants uninitialized when constructing the diagram and later assign them programmatically using values from independent data constants.



Reported Version: 5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

660805



Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG

The scroll wheel movement amount does correlate to the scroll size defined in the Windows mouse settings. For example there's no difference in the amount of block diagram scrolled whether the set to 1 line per notch or 10 lines per notch.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 5.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

662414



Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning

Normally, The Error & Warnings panel pops up when the mouse is hovered over it. In some cases, the Errors and Warnings window may expand and collapsed continuously after pinning and unpinning the Errors and Warnings panel.



Workaround: Click the tab.



Reported Version: 5.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

665442



G Types may break when moved in to components

If you move some G Types into components, and there is a project-level GVI that references those G Types, it will be broken after the move.



Workaround: Double click the "error in dependency" error message, which will take you to the G Type. When you load it, the issue is resolved.



Reported Version: 5.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018