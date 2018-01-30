NI-DAQmx Readme Updates and Corrections for Versions 14.1 and Later

1. Introduction
The following list includes the known changes and updates to the NI-DAQmx Readmes since version 14.1.
2. NI-DAQmx 17.6
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
3. NI-DAQmx 17.5
Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx section, the table listing support for CompactDAQ Controllers has a footnote with a misleading description:
"Real-time support for this controller is only compatible with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."
This should actually read:
"Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."
Corrected Section:
4. NI-DAQmx 17.1.1
Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx section, the table listing support for CompactDAQ Controllers has a footnote with a misleading description:
"Real-time support for this controller is only compatible with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."
This should actually read:
"Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."
Corrected Section:
5. NI-DAQmx 17.1
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
6. NI-DAQmx 17.0
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
7. NI-DAQmx 16.1
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
8. NI-DAQmx 16.0.1
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
9. NI-DAQmx 16.0
Supported Operating Systems section should:
- Include Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)
- Not include Windows Embedded Standard 7 (64-bit)
- Indicate Windows Embedded is only supported on NI CompactDAQ controllers
Corrected section:
Supported Operating Systems
The following operating systems are supported in NI-DAQmx 16.0:
-
- Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit)
- Windows 8.1* (32-bit and 64-bit)
- Windows 7, SP1** (32-bit and 64-bit)
- Windows Embedded Standard 7**, SP1 (on CompactDAQ controllers)
- Windows Server 2008 R2*, SP1 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)
- Windows Server 2012 R2* (64-bit)
*NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
**NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.
10. NI-DAQmx 15.5
- Readme
- Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx»SC Express Accessories
- Missing note for the NI RM-4302 and RM-4304
- Should indicate that the RM-4302 is added as a supported accessory for the NI 4303
- Should indicate that the RM-4304 is added as a supported accessory for the NI 4305
- Corrected table:
- Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx»X Series DAQ
- Missing note for the NI 6376
- Should indicate that support was added in the NI 6376
- Corrected table:
11. NI-DAQmx 15.1
- Readme
- Windows 10 32- and 64-bit should be included under Operating System Support
- Should include an additional important notice:
Important Notice: SCXI Systems Reclassified in Devices and Interfaces
In the configuration tree of NI MAX, your SCXI chassis will no longer appear as a child of Devices and Interfaces. Your SCXI hardware is now listed under the device you have configured as the Chassis Communicator. SCXI modules will continue to appear as children of your SCXI chassis and are now shown as parents of configured terminal blocks and accessories.
12. NI-DAQmx 15.0.1
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
13. NI-DAQmx 14.5.1
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
14. NI-DAQmx 14.5
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
15. NI-DAQmx 14.2
- Readme
- Currently no known updates
16. NI-DAQmx 14.1
- Readme
- Operating System Support
- Incorrectly lists "Windows Server 2008 R3, SP1 or greater"
- Correct Version is "Windows Server 2008 R2, SP1 or greater"
- Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx»Stand-Alone CompactDAQ Systems
- Missing note for the NI cDAQ-9132/34
- Should indicate that Support was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014
- Corrected table:
17. NI-DAQmx 14.0 and previous
- This document does not cover NI-DAQmx 14.0 and previous.
18. Additional Resources
