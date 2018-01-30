NI-DAQmx Readme Updates and Corrections for Versions 14.1 and Later

This article lists the updates and corrections available for the NI-DAQmx Readme in versions 14.1 and later.

1. Introduction

The following list includes the known changes and updates to the NI-DAQmx Readmes since version 14.1.

Back to Top

2. NI-DAQmx 17.6

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

3. NI-DAQmx 17.5

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx section, the table listing support for CompactDAQ Controllers has a footnote with a misleading description:

"Real-time support for this controller is only compatible with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."

This should actually read:

"Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."

Corrected Section:

Back to Top

4. NI-DAQmx 17.1.1

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx section, the table listing support for CompactDAQ Controllers has a footnote with a misleading description:

"Real-time support for this controller is only compatible with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."

This should actually read:

"Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015."

Corrected Section:

Back to Top

5. NI-DAQmx 17.1

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

6. NI-DAQmx 17.0

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

7. NI-DAQmx 16.1

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

8. NI-DAQmx 16.0.1

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

9. NI-DAQmx 16.0

Supported Operating Systems section should:

Include Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Not include Windows Embedded Standard 7 (64-bit)

Indicate Windows Embedded is only supported on NI CompactDAQ controllers

Corrected section:

Supported Operating Systems

The following operating systems are supported in NI-DAQmx 16.0:

Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows 8.1* (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows 7, SP1** (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7**, SP1 (on CompactDAQ controllers) Windows Server 2008 R2*, SP1 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role) Windows Server 2012 R2* (64-bit)



*NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

**NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.

Back to Top

10. NI-DAQmx 15.5

Readme

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx»SC Express Accessories

Missing note for the NI RM-4302 and RM-4304

Should indicate that the RM-4302 is added as a supported accessory for the NI 4303

Should indicate that the RM-4304 is added as a supported accessory for the NI 4305

Corrected table:

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx»X Series DAQ

Missing note for the NI 6376

Should indicate that support was added in the NI 6376

Corrected table:

Back to Top

11. NI-DAQmx 15.1

Readme

Windows 10 32- and 64-bit should be included under Operating System Support

Should include an additional important notice:

Important Notice: SCXI Systems Reclassified in Devices and Interfaces

In the configuration tree of NI MAX, your SCXI chassis will no longer appear as a child of Devices and Interfaces. Your SCXI hardware is now listed under the device you have configured as the Chassis Communicator. SCXI modules will continue to appear as children of your SCXI chassis and are now shown as parents of configured terminal blocks and accessories.

Back to Top

12. NI-DAQmx 15.0.1

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

13. NI-DAQmx 14.5.1

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

14. NI-DAQmx 14.5

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

15. NI-DAQmx 14.2

Readme

Currently no known updates

Back to Top

16. NI-DAQmx 14.1

Readme

Operating System Support

Incorrectly lists "Windows Server 2008 R3, SP1 or greater"

Correct Version is "Windows Server 2008 R2, SP1 or greater"

Devices Supported in NI-DAQmx»Stand-Alone CompactDAQ Systems

Missing note for the NI cDAQ-9132/34

Should indicate that Support was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014

Corrected table:

Back to Top

17. NI-DAQmx 14.0 and previous

This document does not cover NI-DAQmx 14.0 and previous.

Back to Top

18. Additional Resources