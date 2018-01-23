LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for the following LabVIEW products:
- LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, OS X, and Linux
- LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Run-Time Engine (32-bit and 64-bit) for Windows, OS X, and Linux
All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2017 SP1 installations.
Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2017 SP1 f1 Patch
Note: This patch was made available on NI Update Service.
|ID
|Description
|671753
|The LabVIEW Application Builder has the potential to hang when building malleable VIs with subarray or substring inputs.
|672120
|Malleable VIs may not properly break after you rename a class method that the mallable VI calls when performing class substitution.
|672133
|Non-required terminals on Malleable VIs fail to revert to their default data type after removing the input of a different data type.
|672594
|The LabVIEW Application Builder may incorrectly return error 13 when building a build specification that uses malleable VIs.
|673694
|LabVIEW may return old array data from a Call Library Function Node when the error in parameter contains an error.
|675386
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when closing a packed project library containing a child class that references its parent class in its private data control.
|676190
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when loading a VI that has a coercion dot on a class wire when the target class is missing.
|677003
|In rare circumstances LabVIEW may hang when you use queue functions with a timeout value of zero.
|681475
|LabVIEW has the potential to crash when renaming a VI that calls a preallocated reentrant clone VI if you create a new VI with the old VI's name that calls the same reentrant VI.
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (32-bit) f1 Patch for Windows
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit) f1 Patch for Windows
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (32-bit) f1 Patch for Linux
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit) f1 Patch for Linux
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 f1 Patch for macOS
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2017 SP1 (32-bit)
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 2017 SP1 (64-bit)