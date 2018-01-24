NI-FGEN 17.5 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI-FGEN 17.5 sorted by date.

Installation interrupted by security dialog boxes

When you run setup.exe to install the software from the DVD, you are prompted to choose whether you want to always trust software from National Instruments. If you do not select this option, your installation may be interrupted by one or more Microsoft Windows security dialog boxes. However, if you run the installer in silent mode from the command line, you do not receive this prompt, and the installer automatically installs NI's Software Publisher Certificate to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store. If you do not want to make this change to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store, do not choose this installation method.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.4.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/24/2011





NI-FGEN devices are unable to start after installing NI-FGEN 2.7 or later in addition to NI-DAQmx 7.0 or 7.1

After installing NI-FGEN 2.7 or later on a system with NI-DAQmx 7.0 or 7.1 already installed, NI-FGEN may return an error about NI-FGEN devices unable to start.



Workaround: After installing NI-FGEN 2.7 or later, reboot, and then repair NI-FGEN using the Microsoft Windows Control Panel.



Reported Version: 2.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/24/2011





A protocol violation error occurs when using an PXIe-1075 chassis

When routing triggers across segments on the PXIe-1075 chassis, a protocol violation error may occur. The PXIe-1075 has three bus segments: slots 1 through 6, slots 7 through 12, and slots 13 through 18. If the devices are located in different segments, this issue may occur. Some features, such as NI-TClk, when used for synchronization applications, internally route triggers.



Workaround: Visit ni.com/kb and search for 5FTGSP0O for information about how to work around this issue.



Reported Version: 2.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/24/2011



NI-FGEN function documentation does not launch from NI TestStand

After attaching an NI-FGEN function to a test step in NI TestStand, selecting the help icon does not launch the NI-FGEN help documentation.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 04/17/2014





Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 upgrade issue

Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with this driver installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/08/2014





Code using API in niFgenObsolete.llbs and converted for LabVIEW NXG is broken



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





Reading Current Temp hardware property using NI System Config API loop leaks memory for NI-DAQmx-based waveform generators



Workaround: Initialize an NI-FGEN session and use the read current temperature function.



Reported Version: 2.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



NI-FGEN Express VIs do not detect PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators

PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators are not listed in the Device drop-down menu of the Express VI properties dialog.



Workaround: Start with NI-FGEN examples and create a SubVI to suit your application needs.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





Reset button not available in MAX for PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators



Workaround: Use the niFgen Reset Device VI or niFgen_ResetDevice function.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





Device driver enters unusable software state if VI execution is aborted while running external calibration on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators



Workaround: Do not abort VI execution.

Device driver enters usable state when the LabVIEW process is closed.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





Common MAX features are not supported on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators: Test Panels, Device Pinouts, Device Routes



Workaround: Refer to the PXI Waveform Generator Manual or NI Signal Generators Help for pinout and routes documentation for PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





NI Example Finder does not have hardware information for PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





Initializing and closing an NI-FGEN session in a loop leaks memory for NI-DAQmx-Based Waveform Generators



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





niFgen ni5433 External Calibration API is not translated to Japanese in LabVIEW



Workaround: Refer to the NI Signal Generators Help for Japanese documentation of the niFgen ni5433 External Calibration API.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Modulation Toolkit NI-FGEN examples do not work on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators



Workaround: PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators are not intended for modulation applications. Use a National Instruments RF Analog Signal Generator and NI-RFSG.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Device data underflow failure occurs when generating waveforms with a size of 196 or 200 in Arbitrary Sequence mode on the PXI-5422 waveform generator

The PXI-5422 product documentation states that the minimum supported waveform size is 192 samples and that larger values that are multiples of 4 are also supported. However, a device data underflow error occurs when using waveform sizes of 196 and 200.



Workaround: Double the number of samples on the host and double the sample rate.



Reported Version: 15.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Last value is held for a few samples before jumping to idle value when Wait Behavior is set to "Hold Last Value" and Idle Behavior is set to "Jump To Value", only if waveform size is not a multiple of 2 (PXIe-5413/5423) or multiple of 4 (PXIe-5433)

The PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generator firmware will incorrectly be in the "Wait Behavior" state, instead of the "Idle Behavior" state, for a few extra samples at the end of the waveform if the waveform size is not a multiple of 2 (PXIe-5413/5423) or multiple of 4 (PXIe-5433). By default, both wait behavior and idle behavior are configured for the same "Hold Last Value" option. This issue is only noticeable if the wait and idle behaviors are configured to be different.



The issue is in the ni5433k.sys kernel library and the instrument firmware.



Workaround: Configure wait and idle behaviors to be the same.

Use a waveform size that is a multiple of 2 (PXIe-5413/5423) or multiple of 4 (PXIe-5433).



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





Options String "DriverSetup=MemorySize:" doesn't simulate memory size correctly on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators

The value passed for the MemorySize driver setup option is ignored in the simulated session. The simulation logic assumes 128 MB of usable memory per channel for PXIe-5413 and PXIe-5423 waveform generators, and 512 MB of usable memory per channel for PXIe-5433 waveform generators. The issue is in the ni5433NIFgenPlugin.dll library.

Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017





PFI lines on PXIe-5450 and PXIe-5451 waveform generators drive a short pulse when NI-FGEN initialize functions are called with the reset device parameter set to False



Workaround: Set the reset device parameter to True when initializing an NI-FGEN session to a PXIe-5450 or PXIe-5451 waveform generator.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



niFgen_GetHardwareState function not implemented on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators

Calling the niFgen_GetHardwareState function will report error -1074135023 (0xBFFA0011).

The issue is in the ni5433NIFgenPlugin.dll library.



Workaround: Keep track of the hardware state at a higher level, outside of NI-FGEN.

Use the niFgen_self_test function to check for hardware errors.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Channels do not stop at the same time when aborting arbitrary waveform generation on two-channel PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators

When aborting generation on a session that is controlling two channels on the same waveform generator, the abort message is sent by NI-FGEN at two different times: once for channel 0 and then again for channel 1. In standard function mode, the output signal will transition to the "Idle Behavior" state when the abort message for the first channel is applied, but this is not the case for arbitrary waveform mode.



The issue is in the ni5433k.sys kernel library and the instrument firmware.



Workaround: Switch to a flat DC waveform before aborting or modify the application to not require an abort. Abort is not necessary on scripts that do not repeat forever or in single trigger mode for arbitrary waveforms or arbitrary sequences.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Write waveform function times out when streaming on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators if the sample rate is below 256 kS/s or if the sample rate is below 4.5 MS/s and the allocated waveform size is below 1.2 k samples



Workaround: Duplicate samples on the host and increase the sample rate of the waveform generator accordingly.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Japanese characters not allowed in waveform names or script names on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators

NI-DAQmx-based waveform generators allow waveform names with Japanese characters, but on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators the NI-FGEN API will report error -1074101561 (0xBFFA82C7): "The script contains an invalid character or symbol. Replace the invalid character with a valid symbol or alphanumeric character."



Workaround: Change waveform names to use only characters from the English alphabet.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017



Arbitrary waveform download feature of the NI-FGEN Soft Front Panel fails on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators

The NI-FGEN Soft Front Panel can only write arbitrary waveform data to one channel at a time, which is not supported on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 Waveform Generators.



Workaround: You can use standard function mode in the NI-FGEN Soft Front Panel or use an arbitrary waveform mode example in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or Visual Studio.



Reported Version: 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017