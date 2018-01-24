NI-FGEN 17.5 Known Issues

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in NI-FGEN 17.5 sorted by date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|N/A
|Installation interrupted by security dialog boxes
When you run setup.exe to install the software from the DVD, you are prompted to choose whether you want to always trust software from National Instruments. If you do not select this option, your installation may be interrupted by one or more Microsoft Windows security dialog boxes. However, if you run the installer in silent mode from the command line, you do not receive this prompt, and the installer automatically installs NI's Software Publisher Certificate to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store. If you do not want to make this change to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store, do not choose this installation method.
Workaround: N/A
|192435
|NI-FGEN devices are unable to start after installing NI-FGEN 2.7 or later in addition to NI-DAQmx 7.0 or 7.1
After installing NI-FGEN 2.7 or later on a system with NI-DAQmx 7.0 or 7.1 already installed, NI-FGEN may return an error about NI-FGEN devices unable to start.
Workaround: After installing NI-FGEN 2.7 or later, reboot, and then repair NI-FGEN using the Microsoft Windows Control Panel.
|251164
|A protocol violation error occurs when using an PXIe-1075 chassis
When routing triggers across segments on the PXIe-1075 chassis, a protocol violation error may occur. The PXIe-1075 has three bus segments: slots 1 through 6, slots 7 through 12, and slots 13 through 18. If the devices are located in different segments, this issue may occur. Some features, such as NI-TClk, when used for synchronization applications, internally route triggers.
Workaround: Visit ni.com/kb and search for 5FTGSP0O for information about how to work around this issue.
|88974
|NI-FGEN function documentation does not launch from NI TestStand
After attaching an NI-FGEN function to a test step in NI TestStand, selecting the help icon does not launch the NI-FGEN help documentation.
Workaround: N/A
|480531
|Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 upgrade issue
Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with this driver installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information about how to resolve this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code excrxm.
Workaround: N/A
|644978
|Code using API in niFgenObsolete.llbs and converted for LabVIEW NXG is broken
Workaround: N/A
|434355
|Reading Current Temp hardware property using NI System Config API loop leaks memory for NI-DAQmx-based waveform generators
Workaround: Initialize an NI-FGEN session and use the read current temperature function.
|623127
|NI-FGEN Express VIs do not detect PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators are not listed in the Device drop-down menu of the Express VI properties dialog.
Workaround: Start with NI-FGEN examples and create a SubVI to suit your application needs.
|624206
|Reset button not available in MAX for PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
Workaround: Use the niFgen Reset Device VI or niFgen_ResetDevice function.
|629281
|Device driver enters unusable software state if VI execution is aborted while running external calibration on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
Workaround: Do not abort VI execution.
Device driver enters usable state when the LabVIEW process is closed.
|631405
|Common MAX features are not supported on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators: Test Panels, Device Pinouts, Device Routes
Workaround: Refer to the PXI Waveform Generator Manual or NI Signal Generators Help for pinout and routes documentation for PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators.
|633560
|NI Example Finder does not have hardware information for PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
|632366
|Initializing and closing an NI-FGEN session in a loop leaks memory for NI-DAQmx-Based Waveform Generators
|637708
|niFgen ni5433 External Calibration API is not translated to Japanese in LabVIEW
Workaround: Refer to the NI Signal Generators Help for Japanese documentation of the niFgen ni5433 External Calibration API.
|640888
|Modulation Toolkit NI-FGEN examples do not work on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
Workaround: PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators are not intended for modulation applications. Use a National Instruments RF Analog Signal Generator and NI-RFSG.
|641019
|Device data underflow failure occurs when generating waveforms with a size of 196 or 200 in Arbitrary Sequence mode on the PXI-5422 waveform generator
The PXI-5422 product documentation states that the minimum supported waveform size is 192 samples and that larger values that are multiples of 4 are also supported. However, a device data underflow error occurs when using waveform sizes of 196 and 200.
Workaround: Double the number of samples on the host and double the sample rate.
|642040
|Last value is held for a few samples before jumping to idle value when Wait Behavior is set to "Hold Last Value" and Idle Behavior is set to "Jump To Value", only if waveform size is not a multiple of 2 (PXIe-5413/5423) or multiple of 4 (PXIe-5433)
The PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generator firmware will incorrectly be in the "Wait Behavior" state, instead of the "Idle Behavior" state, for a few extra samples at the end of the waveform if the waveform size is not a multiple of 2 (PXIe-5413/5423) or multiple of 4 (PXIe-5433). By default, both wait behavior and idle behavior are configured for the same "Hold Last Value" option. This issue is only noticeable if the wait and idle behaviors are configured to be different.
The issue is in the ni5433k.sys kernel library and the instrument firmware.
Workaround: Configure wait and idle behaviors to be the same.
Use a waveform size that is a multiple of 2 (PXIe-5413/5423) or multiple of 4 (PXIe-5433).
|642393
|Options String "DriverSetup=MemorySize:" doesn't simulate memory size correctly on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
The value passed for the MemorySize driver setup option is ignored in the simulated session. The simulation logic assumes 128 MB of usable memory per channel for PXIe-5413 and PXIe-5423 waveform generators, and 512 MB of usable memory per channel for PXIe-5433 waveform generators. The issue is in the ni5433NIFgenPlugin.dll library.
|642679
|PFI lines on PXIe-5450 and PXIe-5451 waveform generators drive a short pulse when NI-FGEN initialize functions are called with the reset device parameter set to False
Workaround: Set the reset device parameter to True when initializing an NI-FGEN session to a PXIe-5450 or PXIe-5451 waveform generator.
|643170
|niFgen_GetHardwareState function not implemented on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
Calling the niFgen_GetHardwareState function will report error -1074135023 (0xBFFA0011).
The issue is in the ni5433NIFgenPlugin.dll library.
Workaround: Keep track of the hardware state at a higher level, outside of NI-FGEN.
Use the niFgen_self_test function to check for hardware errors.
|643566
|Channels do not stop at the same time when aborting arbitrary waveform generation on two-channel PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
When aborting generation on a session that is controlling two channels on the same waveform generator, the abort message is sent by NI-FGEN at two different times: once for channel 0 and then again for channel 1. In standard function mode, the output signal will transition to the "Idle Behavior" state when the abort message for the first channel is applied, but this is not the case for arbitrary waveform mode.
The issue is in the ni5433k.sys kernel library and the instrument firmware.
Workaround: Switch to a flat DC waveform before aborting or modify the application to not require an abort. Abort is not necessary on scripts that do not repeat forever or in single trigger mode for arbitrary waveforms or arbitrary sequences.
|643582
|Write waveform function times out when streaming on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators if the sample rate is below 256 kS/s or if the sample rate is below 4.5 MS/s and the allocated waveform size is below 1.2 k samples
Workaround: Duplicate samples on the host and increase the sample rate of the waveform generator accordingly.
|644381
|Japanese characters not allowed in waveform names or script names on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
NI-DAQmx-based waveform generators allow waveform names with Japanese characters, but on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators the NI-FGEN API will report error -1074101561 (0xBFFA82C7): "The script contains an invalid character or symbol. Replace the invalid character with a valid symbol or alphanumeric character."
Workaround: Change waveform names to use only characters from the English alphabet.
|644848
|Arbitrary waveform download feature of the NI-FGEN Soft Front Panel fails on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
The NI-FGEN Soft Front Panel can only write arbitrary waveform data to one channel at a time, which is not supported on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 Waveform Generators.
Workaround: You can use standard function mode in the NI-FGEN Soft Front Panel or use an arbitrary waveform mode example in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or Visual Studio.
|645379
|Clocking status is not checked during niFgen_Commit, niFgen_InitiateGeneration, niFgen_IsDone, or niFgen_AbortGeneration on PXIe-5413/5423/5433 waveform generators
The Reference Clock PLL of the waveform generator can become unlocked if an unstable PXI backplane clock is used as the Reference Clock. This can happen if the PXI backplane clock is driven by an unstable external clock source.
If the Reference Clock PLL becomes unlocked, NI-FGEN should report an error when interacting with the waveform generator through commit, initiate generation, is done, or abort generation functions, but it currently does not.
The issue is in the ni5433NIFgenPlugin.dll library.
Workaround: Self test will check clocking status. Call the self test function in your application to check for clock faults.
