Switch Executive 2017 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in Switch Executive 2017 sorted by Severity.

ID Known Issue

529703



Return Windows sleep/standby/hibernate can interrupt operations

These modes terminate any NI Switch Executive operation in progress. Notice that in Windows 7/Vista or on a laptop computer, the default power management settings are likely to enable sleep mode.



Workaround: NI recommends that you disable Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate, when using this product.



Reported Version: 2.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/01/2007

529701



Return Installing in silent mode from the command line

When you run setup.exe to install the software, you are prompted to choose whether you want to always trust software from National Instruments. If you do not select this option, your installation may be interrupted by one or more Microsoft Windows security dialog boxes. However, if you run the installer in silent mode from the command line, you will not receive this prompt, and the installer will automatically install NI's Software Publisher Certificate to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store.



Workaround: If you do not want to make this change to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store, do not install in silent mode from the command line.



Reported Version: 2.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/01/2007

529700



Return Hardwiring excluded channels/excluding hardwired channels

NI Switch Executive uses channel exclusions to prevent connections between certain channels. If you associate excluded channels with the same hardwire or if you create an exclusion between two already hardwired channels, NI Switch Executive will not report an exclusion conflict. If your system is indeed wired in this manner, you have created an innate exclusion conflict electrically that NI Switch Executive cannot resolve.



Workaround: To prevent innate exclusion conflicts, never wire excluded channels together.



Reported Version: 2.1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/06/2005

529699



Return Making changes to NI Switch Executive virtual devices via the configuration API

NI Switch Executive provides support for programmatic editing of NI Switch Executive virtual devices. However, if another process, such as Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), has opened the same NI Switch Executive virtual device configuration, the changes you make with the configuration API may not propagate to the other applications accessing the same virtual device.



Workaround: To avoid any data inconsistency issues, do not access the virtual device while it is being modified in another process.



Reported Version: 2.1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/06/2005

529696



Return Changing IVI configurations after creating an NI Switch Executive virtual device

The IVI configuration of an IVI switch is read at the time that the switch is added to the NI Switch Executive virtual device. If changes are made to the IVI configuration, such as creating virtual channels, changing default setup to make some channels come up as source or configuration channels, or changing the topology, those changes are not automatically reflected in NI Switch Executive.



Workaround: For NI Switch Executive to recognize the change, you must remove the IVI switch from the NI Switch Executive virtual device and then add it again. The preferred manner for modifying source and configuration channel attributes is by using the Channels/Exclusions tab of NI Switch Executive in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). Using the Channels/Exclusions tab instead of altering the IVI configuration helps you avoid removing and adding an IVI switch to reflect your changes.



Reported Version: 1.0.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/01/2002

529695



Return NI Switch Executive & NI SCXI-1127

If you are using the NI SCXI-1127 in multiplexer mode configured under Traditional NI-DAQ Devices in MAX, there are a few anomalies exposed by NI Switch Executive.

NOTE: These anomalies do not exist with the NI SCXI-1127 configured under NI-DAQmx Devices in MAX. If the NI SCXI-1127 is using a multiplexer topology, NI recommends configuring it under NI-DAQmx Devices in MAX.



First, the NI SCXI-1127 supports different wire modes (1-, 2-, or 4-wire mode). Through NI Switch Executive, however, you may only use it with 2-wire channels. Second, the list of channels retrieved from the instrument driver includes all of the channel names as though it was configured as a 1-wire switch. As a result, half of the channels may appear valid in NI Switch Executive but actually are not. Consult the NI Switches Help for a list of valid 2-wire channels.



Workaround: Use only 2-wire mode and refer to the NI Switches Help for appropriate channel names.



Reported Version: 1.0.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/01/2002

529694



Return "DLL Not Found" - Microsoft Visual Basic

When using Microsoft Visual Basic, you may get a "DLL Not Found" error when trying to run your program in the IDE. This problem only occurs in the Visual Basic IDE and when another process, such as Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), has loaded nise.dll.



Workaround: Workaround 1: Close any other processes that are using nise.dll. This is most commonly MAX.

Workaround 2: You should not see this problem if running a compiled Visual Basic executable.



Reported Version: 1.0.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/01/2002