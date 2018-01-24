NI-DMM 17.5 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in NI-DMM 17.5 sorted by severity.

Code using API in nidmmObsolete.llbs and nidmm_apps.llb and converted for LabVIEW NXG is broken



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/09/2017

480526 Upgrading from Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 can result in lost configuration information

Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-DMM installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information on how to resolve this, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 'excrxm'.



Workaround: Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/01/2014

304995 Windows power management modes terminate any NI-DMM operation in progress

Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate terminate any NI-DMM operation in progress. Notice that in Windows 7/Vista or on a laptop computer, the default power management settings are likely to enable sleep mode.



Workaround: NI recommends that you disable Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate.



Reported Version: 3.0.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/17/2011

305406 The PXI-4070 can not operate as a Traditional DAQ (Legacy) SCXI controller in Windows 7/Vista.





Workaround: To operate the NI PXI-4070 as a Traditional DAQ (Legacy) SCXI controller, use Windows XP.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/21/2011

306204 The PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy) always passes test in MAX regardless of the device condition

In MAX under the Configuring Device window for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy), Test Resources always indicates the device has passed the test regardless of the device's condition.



Workaround: Do not use MAX to test the PCI/PXI-4070.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/27/2011

305410 The PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072 cannot be programmed with NI-DAQ

The PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072 cannot be programmed with NI-DAQ. NI-DAQ function calls and DAQ virtual channels are not supported by the PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072. Using NI-DAQ with the PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072 can cause an error that requires a system reboot.



Workaround: Use NI-DMM to program the PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/21/2011

305418 Run test panels is grayed out in MAX for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy)

In MAX under the Configuring Device window for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy), Run Test Panels is grayed out.



Workaround: Do not select Run Test Panels in MAX for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy).



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/21/2011

306239 A support DLL used by NI-DMM fails to load if Visual Basic has already loaded another DLL into the same address space

There are known DLL collision issues with the Visual Basic debugger and National Instruments device drivers. A support DLL used by NI-DMM fails to load if Visual Basic has already loaded another DLL into the same address space.



Workaround: More information on this issue and solution are documented in KnowledgeBase entry 2Q1HG8A6. Refer to ni.com/support to access the KnowledgeBase.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/27/2011

306241 Temperature measurements are not supported in the TestStand IviDmm step type



Workaround: Do not take temperature measurements with the TestStand IviDMM step type.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/27/2011

306311 Replacing the PCI/PXI-4060 with the PCI/PXI-4065 or PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072 in an application that uses triggering

The PCI/PXI-4060 configured as an SCXI controller automatically sets the Measurement Complete (MC) destination to the location where SCXI is configured (external or internal PXI/SCXI trigger lines). However, the PCI/PXI-4065 and PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072 configured as an SCXI controller automatically sets the MC destination to NONE.



Workaround: If your application relies on the routing behavior of the PCI/PXI-4060 by not explicitly calling niDMM Configure Measurement Complete Destination , you must modify your application by calling the VI/function. Alternately, the PCI/PXI-4065 and PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072 can emulate PCI/PXI-4060 routing behavior by specifying the following registry key:



HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\National Instruments\NI-DMM\CurrentVersion\legacyMCRoute



where the value is a DWORD set to 1.



Note: For Windows 7 (64-bit) and Vista (64-bit), specify the following registry key:



HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\National Instruments\NI-DMM\CurrentVersion\legacyMCRoute



Without this registry key, NI-DMM sets NIDMM_ATTR_MEAS_COMPLETE_DEST to NONE for the PCI/PXI-4065 and PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072. With this registry key, NI-DMM sets NIDMM_ATTR_MEAS_COMPLETE_DEST to the location where SCXI communication is configured in the application.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/28/2011

305403 When setup.exe is run from a CD, a prompt asks if you want to always trust software from National Instruments

When you run setup.exe to install the software from the CD, you are prompted to choose whether you want to always trust software from National Instruments. If you do not select this option, your installation may be interrupted by one or more Microsoft Windows security dialog boxes.



Workaround: If you run the installer in silent mode from the command line, you will not receive this prompt, and the installer will automatically install NI's Software Publisher Certificate to the your Windows Trusted Publisher Store. If you do not want to make this change to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store, do not choose this installation method.



Reported Version: 3.0.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 06/21/2011

304985 Topic not locating in table of contents

When linking to a topic in the NI Digital Multimeters Help from the context help or opening the help file from a VI within LabVIEW, the NI Digital Multimeters Help launches and the relevant topic displays, but the location of the topic might not be highlighted in the table of contents.



Workaround: A topic must be manually located within the table of contents when linking to a topic in the NI Digital Multimeters Help from the LabVIEW context help or opening the help file from a VI within LabVIEW.



Reported Version: Unspecified Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2011

366017 In the documentation, the MAX "Configure" button is inaccurately labeled with its former name, "Properties."

In the device documentation, including the Getting Started Guide and Help file, the MAX "Configure" button is inaccurately labeled with its former name, "Properties."

Workaround: When the documentation instructs you to select the "Properties" button, you should select the "Configure" button.



Reported Version: 3.0.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/09/2012

529253 Function traces in NI IO Trace are duplicated when monitoring or debugging device

Function traces in NI IO Trace are duplicated either using a device with Debug Driver Session enabled for using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET applications or monitoring an in-use device with the Soft Front Panel.

Workaround: Select the first two of the two identical traces in NI IO Trace. Limit the traces to those only in the same process as the one selected by selecting View>>Only This Process.



Reported Version: 15.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/1/2015