NI-DMM 17.1 Known Issues

Known Issues by Severity
The following items are known issues in NI-DMM 17.1 sorted by severity.
|ID
|Known Issue
|644978
|Code using API in nidmmObsolete.llbs and nidmm_apps.llb and converted for LabVIEW NXG is broken
Workaround: N/A
|480526
|Upgrading from Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 can result in lost configuration information
Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-DMM installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information on how to resolve this, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 'excrxm'.
Workaround: Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer.
|304995
|Windows power management modes terminate any NI-DMM operation in progress
Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate terminate any NI-DMM operation in progress. Notice that in Windows 7/Vista or on a laptop computer, the default power management settings are likely to enable sleep mode.
Workaround: NI recommends that you disable Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate.
|305406
|The PXI-4070 can not operate as a Traditional DAQ (Legacy) SCXI controller in Windows 7/Vista.
Workaround: To operate the NI PXI-4070 as a Traditional DAQ (Legacy) SCXI controller, use Windows XP.
|306204
|The PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy) always passes test in MAX regardless of the device condition
In MAX under the Configuring Device window for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy), Test Resources always indicates the device has passed the test regardless of the device's condition.
Workaround: Do not use MAX to test the PCI/PXI-4070.
|305410
|The PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072 cannot be programmed with NI-DAQ
The PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072 cannot be programmed with NI-DAQ. NI-DAQ function calls and DAQ virtual channels are not supported by the PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072. Using NI-DAQ with the PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072 can cause an error that requires a system reboot.
Workaround: Use NI-DMM to program the PCI/PXI-4065/4070/4071/4072.
|305418
|Run test panels is grayed out in MAX for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy)
In MAX under the Configuring Device window for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy), Run Test Panels is grayed out.
Workaround: Do not select Run Test Panels in MAX for the PCI/PXI-4070 in Traditional DAQ (Legacy).
|306239
|A support DLL used by NI-DMM fails to load if Visual Basic has already loaded another DLL into the same address space
There are known DLL collision issues with the Visual Basic debugger and National Instruments device drivers. A support DLL used by NI-DMM fails to load if Visual Basic has already loaded another DLL into the same address space.
Workaround: More information on this issue and solution are documented in KnowledgeBase entry 2Q1HG8A6. Refer to ni.com/support to access the KnowledgeBase.
|306241
|Temperature measurements are not supported in the TestStand IviDmm step type
Workaround: Do not take temperature measurements with the TestStand IviDMM step type.
|306311
|Replacing the PCI/PXI-4060 with the PCI/PXI-4065 or PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072 in an application that uses triggering
The PCI/PXI-4060 configured as an SCXI controller automatically sets the Measurement Complete (MC) destination to the location where SCXI is configured (external or internal PXI/SCXI trigger lines). However, the PCI/PXI-4065 and PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072 configured as an SCXI controller automatically sets the MC destination to NONE.
Workaround: If your application relies on the routing behavior of the PCI/PXI-4060 by not explicitly calling niDMM Configure Measurement Complete Destination, you must modify your application by calling the VI/function. Alternately, the PCI/PXI-4065 and PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072 can emulate PCI/PXI-4060 routing behavior by specifying the following registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\National Instruments\NI-DMM\CurrentVersion\legacyMCRoute
where the value is a DWORD set to 1.
Note: For Windows 7 (64-bit) and Vista (64-bit), specify the following registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Wow6432Node\National Instruments\NI-DMM\CurrentVersion\legacyMCRoute
Without this registry key, NI-DMM sets NIDMM_ATTR_MEAS_COMPLETE_DEST to NONE for the PCI/PXI-4065 and PCI/PXI-4070/4071/4072. With this registry key, NI-DMM sets NIDMM_ATTR_MEAS_COMPLETE_DEST to the location where SCXI communication is configured in the application.
|305403
|When setup.exe is run from a CD, a prompt asks if you want to always trust software from National Instruments
When you run setup.exe to install the software from the CD, you are prompted to choose whether you want to always trust software from National Instruments. If you do not select this option, your installation may be interrupted by one or more Microsoft Windows security dialog boxes.
Workaround: If you run the installer in silent mode from the command line, you will not receive this prompt, and the installer will automatically install NI's Software Publisher Certificate to the your Windows Trusted Publisher Store. If you do not want to make this change to your Windows Trusted Publisher Store, do not choose this installation method.
|304985
|Topic not locating in table of contents
When linking to a topic in the NI Digital Multimeters Help from the context help or opening the help file from a VI within LabVIEW, the NI Digital Multimeters Help launches and the relevant topic displays, but the location of the topic might not be highlighted in the table of contents.
Workaround: A topic must be manually located within the table of contents when linking to a topic in the NI Digital Multimeters Help from the LabVIEW context help or opening the help file from a VI within LabVIEW.
|366017
|In the documentation, the MAX "Configure" button is inaccurately labeled with its former name, "Properties."
In the device documentation, including the Getting Started Guide and Help file, the MAX "Configure" button is inaccurately labeled with its former name, "Properties."
Workaround: When the documentation instructs you to select the "Properties" button, you should select the "Configure" button.
|529253
|Function traces in NI IO Trace are duplicated when monitoring or debugging device
Function traces in NI IO Trace are duplicated either using a device with Debug Driver Session enabled for using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET applications or monitoring an in-use device with the Soft Front Panel.
Workaround: Select the first two of the two identical traces in NI IO Trace. Limit the traces to those only in the same process as the one selected by selecting View>>Only This Process.
|536844
|Occasional error if the SFP's control is stolen back by the main application and the main application does a Read shortly afterwards
If the SFP is in control, and the original main application steals control back, the main application may return an error if it makes a call to Read shortly afterwards. The error will return a code of -1074117751 with the description "The measurement status returned by the hardware was not valid. Try decreasing the acquisition rate or the acquisition size. Alternatively, you may try upgrading your system's performance by increasing the processor speed, memory, or both." This problem only applies to real devices and not simulated devices.
Workaround: Instead of stealing control back, set the SFP back into "Monitor" mode first. Then, choose to apply the settings instead of reverting to keep the changes made. This should prevent the error from occurring and performs the same actions as stealing control.
Contacting NI
Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.