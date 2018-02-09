NI-DCPower 17.6.1 and 17.6 Known Issues

This document contains the NI-DCPower known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-DCPower 17.6.1 and 17.6. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Known Issues by Severity

The following items are known issues in NI-DCPower 17.6.1 and 17.6 sorted by date.

ID Known Issue 480527 Upgrading from Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 can result in lost configuration information

Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-DCPower installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information on how to resolve this, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 'excrxm'.



Workaround: Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer.



Reported Version: 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/01/2014 282622 SignalExpress 1.2 or earlier and the IVI Power Supply step

The IVI Power Supply step does not support NI-DCPower in Signal Express 1.2 or earlier.



Workaround: Use the native NI-DCPower Express step to access NI-DCPower from within SignalExpress 1.2 or earlier. In SignalExpress 2.0 or later, you can use either the IVI Power Supply step or the NI-DCPower Express step.



Reported Version: 1.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/26/2011





Contacting NI

Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, e-mail, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.