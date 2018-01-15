NI-DCPower 17.1 Known Issues

Known Issues by Severity
The following items are known issues in NI-DCPower 17.1 sorted by severity.
|ID
|Known Issue
|480527
|Upgrading from Windows 8.0 to Windows 8.1 can result in lost configuration information
Upgrading the version of Windows on a system with NI-DCPower installed may result in the loss of device names, the loss of device configuration, and/or devices appearing disconnected. For more information on how to resolve this, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code 'excrxm'.
Workaround: Reconfigure your devices in Measurement & Automation Explorer.
|282622
|SignalExpress 1.2 or earlier and the IVI Power Supply step
The IVI Power Supply step does not support NI-DCPower in Signal Express 1.2 or earlier.
Workaround: Use the native NI-DCPower Express step to access NI-DCPower from within SignalExpress 1.2 or earlier. In SignalExpress 2.0 or later, you can use either the IVI Power Supply step or the NI-DCPower Express step.
