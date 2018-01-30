NI-DAQmx 15.5.1 Driver Update Details

This article describes the fixes included in the update for NI-DAQmx 15.5.1. It will help you decide whether to upgrade.

1. Introduction

NI-DAQmx 15.5.1 resolves a specific issue in which incorrect data is returned by multi-device tasks run on the NI cDAQ-9179 with certain module configurations.

While NI encourages all users to update drivers to the most recent versions whenever possible, this update is strongly recommended for cDAQ-9179 users. You can install the driver through Update Service, or you can download it directly from the page linked below.

Drivers & Updates: NI-DAQmx 15.5.1

CAR ID Summary 588146 12- and 16-bit modules can lose data on NI cDAQ-9179

For more detail on which modules and slot configurations are affected by the issue, follow the link to Analog Input (AI) data incorrect on NI cDAQ-9179.

2. Additional Resources