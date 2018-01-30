NI-DAQmx 15.5.1 Driver Update Details

1. Introduction
NI-DAQmx 15.5.1 resolves a specific issue in which incorrect data is returned by multi-device tasks run on the NI cDAQ-9179 with certain module configurations.
While NI encourages all users to update drivers to the most recent versions whenever possible, this update is strongly recommended for cDAQ-9179 users. You can install the driver through Update Service, or you can download it directly from the page linked below.
|CAR ID
|Summary
|588146
|12- and 16-bit modules can lose data on NI cDAQ-9179
For more detail on which modules and slot configurations are affected by the issue, follow the link to Analog Input (AI) data incorrect on NI cDAQ-9179.
2. Additional Resources
- Analog Input (AI) data incorrect on NI cDAQ-9179
- NI Downloads: NI-DAQmx 15.5.1
- Download the latest NI-DAQmx Driver