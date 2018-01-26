NI-DAQmx 14.0 f1 Runtime Critical Update Details

This article describes the fixes included in the NI-DAQmx 14.0 f1 Runtime Update.

1. Introduction

The NI-DAQmx 14.0 f1 Runtime Update fixes the two issues listed below. National Instruments strongly recommends this patch for affected NI-DAQmx installations on Windows Embedded Standard 7 (WES7).

Fixed Issue Details ID Fixed Issue 439679 Some CVI NI-DAQmx examples generate an error when trying to compile them 481968 On WES7, in a LabVIEW Project NI-DAQmx does not populate controls with channels or tasks, and VIs error when run

Issue # 481968 affects NI-DAQmx users running a LabVIEW Project on Windows Embedded 7 (WES7). Users running built executables or running a VI outside of a LabVIEW Project will not encounter the issue.

National Instruments WES7 Systems Include:

cDAQ-9132, cDAQ-9134, cDAQ-9138 and cDAQ-9139 CompactDAQ Controllers

cRIO-9081 and cRIO-9082 CompactRIO Controllers

NI 2206 NI 2212 and NI 2215 Touch Panel Computers



Note: The cDAQ-9132 and cDAQ-9134 CompactDAQ Controllers will have f1, or a later version that includes the fix pre-installed.

Symptoms of the issue include:

The DAQ Assistant Create New Dialog does not appear when you select My Computer» New»DAQmx Task/Scale/Channel .

. DAQmx Name Controls and Constants do not populate with Tasks, Scales, Channels, and Device Names. When clicked, no drop down appears, and no Browse option is visible.

DAQmx code will return "Error -229771 Internal Software Error occurred in MIG software. Please contact National Instruments Support." when run.

This issue is exposed by the combination of DAQmx and an internal shared component. The shared component is installed by many packages including LabVIEW, TestStand, VeriStand, and most NI drivers. The affected version of the shared component is installed by driver versions on the August 2014 Device Drivers release. The issue will occur with NI-DAQmx 14.0.0f0 and any supported version of LabVIEW. The issue will also occur with previous versions of NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW when the affected version of the shared component is installed. For example, if you have NI-DAQmx 9.9 and LabVIEW 2013 installed, and you install NI-Serial 14.0, your system will exhibit this issue.

Note: The NI-DAQmx 14.0 f1 Runtime is available through NI Update Service. To install the update manually, refer to the Drivers and Updates link below.

Manual Installation Instructions:

Download and run the self-extracting executable NIDAQ1400f1Runtime.exe, then follow the prompts.

