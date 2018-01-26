NI-DAQmx Base Example Locations in Windows, Linux or Mac OS X

1. Introduction
Examples of NI-DAQmx Base programs are installed with the NI-DAQmx Base driver software. The NI-DAQmx Base data acquisition driver should be used when using an operating system not supported by NI-DAQmx such as Linux or MacOS X, or when using a device only supported in NI-DAQmx Base. You can find the examples in the locations below:
2. Windows
- C:\Program Files\National Instruments\<LabVIEW>\examples\daqmxbase
- C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI-DAQmx Base\Examples
3. Linux
- /usr/local/natinst/<LabVIEW>/examples/daqmxbase
- /usr/local/natinst/nidaqmxbase/examples/
4. Mac OS X
- /Applications/National Instruments/<LabVIEW>/examples/daqmxbase
- /Applications/National Instruments/NI-DAQmx Base/examples
