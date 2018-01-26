NI-DAQmx Base Example Locations in Windows, Linux or Mac OS X

Overview

This article explains where to find NI-DAQmx Base example programs for LabVIEW or C applications in Windows, Linux or Mac OS X.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Windows
  3. Linux
  4. Mac OS X
  5. Additional Resources

1. Introduction

Examples of NI-DAQmx Base programs are installed with the NI-DAQmx Base driver software. The NI-DAQmx Base data acquisition driver should be used when using an operating system not supported by NI-DAQmx such as Linux or MacOS X, or when using a device only supported in NI-DAQmx Base. You can find the examples in the locations below:


2. Windows

  • C:\Program Files\National Instruments\<LabVIEW>\examples\daqmxbase
  • C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI-DAQmx Base\Examples


3. Linux

  • /usr/local/natinst/<LabVIEW>/examples/daqmxbase
  • /usr/local/natinst/nidaqmxbase/examples/


4. Mac OS X

  • /Applications/National Instruments/<LabVIEW>/examples/daqmxbase
  • /Applications/National Instruments/NI-DAQmx Base/examples

 

5. Additional Resources

