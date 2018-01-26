Location of ANSI C NI-DAQmx Shipping Examples and DAQmx Library File

Overview

This article will help you find the ANSI C NI-DAQmx shipping examples and the DAQmx library file. This information will be helpful if you are developing a DAQmx application in ANSI C.

Table of Contents

  1. Shipping Example File Locations
  2. Example types
  3. Additional Information

1. Shipping Example File Locations

The ANSI C NI-DAQmx shipping examples can be found by browsing to the following locations:

  • NI-DAQmx 8.3 and Earlier: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C
  • NI-DAQmx 8.5 and Later: With the NI-DAQmx 8.5 release, the example location was changed to:
    • Windows XP and Earlier:
      C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C
    • Windows Vista, Windows 7,and Windows 8.x:
      C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C

Note: The NI-DAQmx 8.5 or later path is correct; however, if you are browsing to the directory, the Documents folder may be called Shared Documents.

2. Example types

The types of examples include:

  • Analog In
  • Analog Out
  • Counter
  • Digital
  • Events
  • Switches
  • Synchronization

3. Additional Information

For more information about the DAQmx C function calls, please refer to the DAQmx C Reference Help document. This can be found by going to Start » Programs » National Instruments » NI-DAQ » Text-Based Code Support.

The NI-DAQmx Library file NIDAQmx.lib can be found here:  

  • (x86): <Program Files>\National Instruments\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc
  • (x64): <Program Files>\National Instruments\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc

 

If you do not have the files in that location, be sure you selected ANSI C support as an item to install when installing NI-DAQmx as shown in Figure1.

 

                                                       Figure 1. Custom Installation of NI-DAQmx with ANSI C Support selected.

