Location of ANSI C NI-DAQmx Shipping Examples and DAQmx Library File

1. Shipping Example File Locations
The ANSI C NI-DAQmx shipping examples can be found by browsing to the following locations:
- NI-DAQmx 8.3 and Earlier: C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C
- NI-DAQmx 8.5 and Later: With the NI-DAQmx 8.5 release, the example location was changed to:
- Windows XP and Earlier:
C:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C
- Windows Vista, Windows 7,and Windows 8.x:
C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-DAQ\Examples\DAQmx ANSI C
- Windows XP and Earlier:
Note: The NI-DAQmx 8.5 or later path is correct; however, if you are browsing to the directory, the Documents folder may be called Shared Documents.
2. Example types
The types of examples include:
- Analog In
- Analog Out
- Counter
- Digital
- Events
- Switches
- Synchronization
3. Additional Information
For more information about the DAQmx C function calls, please refer to the DAQmx C Reference Help document. This can be found by going to Start » Programs » National Instruments » NI-DAQ » Text-Based Code Support.
The NI-DAQmx Library file NIDAQmx.lib can be found here:
- (x86): <Program Files>\National Instruments\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc
- (x64): <Program Files>\National Instruments\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc
If you do not have the files in that location, be sure you selected ANSI C support as an item to install when installing NI-DAQmx as shown in Figure1.
Figure 1. Custom Installation of NI-DAQmx with ANSI C Support selected.