Multisim Default Keyboard Shortcuts

1. Default Multisim Shortcuts
|Command
|Keyboard Shortcut
|Edit
|
90 Degrees Clockwise
|
Ctrl+R
|
90 Degrees CounterCW
|
Ctrl+Shift+R
|
Cancel
|
Esc
|
Copy
|
Ctrl+C
|
Cut
|
Ctrl+X
|
Delete
|
Delete
|
Find
|
Ctrl+F
|
Flip Horizontal
|
Alt+X
|
Flip Vertical
|
Alt+Y
|
Paste
|
Ctrl+V
|
Redo
|
Ctrl+Y
|
Select All
|
Ctrl+A
|
Undo
|
Ctrl+Z
|Help
|
Contents
|
F1
|Place
|
Arc
|
Ctrl+Shift+A
|
Bus
|
Ctrl+U
|
Ellipse
|
Ctrl+Shift+E
|
HB/SC Connector
|
Ctrl+I
|
Hierarchial Block from File...
|
Ctrl+H
|
Junction
|
Ctrl+J
|
Line
|
Ctrl+Shift+L
|
New Subcircuit
|
Ctrl+B
|
Place Component
|
Ctrl+W
|
Place Wire
|
Ctrl+Q
|
Polygon
|
Ctrl+Shift+G
|
Replace by Hierarchical Block
|
Ctrl+Shift+H
|
Replace by Subcircuit
|
Ctrl+Shift+B
|
Text
|
Ctrl+T
|Simulation
|
Pause
|
F6
|
Run
|
F5
|Standard
|
New File
|
Ctrl+N
|
Open File
|
Ctrl+O
|
|
Ctrl+P
|
Save File
|
Ctrl+S
|Tools
|
File Information
|
Ctrl+Alt+I
|View
|
Circuit Description Box
|
Ctrl+D
|
Zoom Area
|
F10
|
Zoom Fit To Page
|
F7
|
Zoom In
|
F8
|
Zoom Out
|
F9
|
Zoom Selection
|
F12
|
Zoom To Magnification
|
F11
2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts
- Choose Options»Customize User Interface from the Multisim menu bar.
- In the Customize window select the Keyboard tab.
Figure 1: Changing the default keyboard shortcut
- Select the command you want to change/add the keyboard shortcut from the Commands window. If necessary, change the Category to choose from different lists of commands.
- Once you have selected the command you want to change the keyboard shortcut for select the Press New Shortcut Key selection box and press the desired shortcut key.
- After the correct shortcut key is visible, click Assign to change the current shortcut key to the new shortcut key.
- When you are done changing your shortcut keys, click Close to exit out.
