Multisim Default Keyboard Shortcuts

This article lists the default keyboard shortcuts for a Multisim application. It also explains how to change the defaults.

1. Default Multisim Shortcuts Multisim Commands and Shortcuts Command Keyboard Shortcut Edit 90 Degrees Clockwise Ctrl+R 90 Degrees CounterCW Ctrl+Shift+R Cancel Esc Copy Ctrl+C Cut Ctrl+X Delete Delete Find Ctrl+F Flip Horizontal Alt+X Flip Vertical Alt+Y Paste Ctrl+V Redo Ctrl+Y Select All Ctrl+A Undo Ctrl+Z Help Contents F1 Place Arc Ctrl+Shift+A Bus Ctrl+U Ellipse Ctrl+Shift+E HB/SC Connector Ctrl+I Hierarchial Block from File... Ctrl+H Junction Ctrl+J Line Ctrl+Shift+L New Subcircuit Ctrl+B Place Component Ctrl+W Place Wire Ctrl+Q Polygon Ctrl+Shift+G Replace by Hierarchical Block Ctrl+Shift+H Replace by Subcircuit Ctrl+Shift+B Text Ctrl+T Simulation Pause F6 Run F5 Standard New File Ctrl+N Open File Ctrl+O Print Ctrl+P Save File Ctrl+S Tools File Information Ctrl+Alt+I View Circuit Description Box Ctrl+D Zoom Area F10 Zoom Fit To Page F7 Zoom In F8 Zoom Out F9 Zoom Selection F12 Zoom To Magnification F11

2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts Choose Options»Customize User Interface from the Multisim menu bar. In the Customize window select the Keyboard tab.





Figure 1: Changing the default keyboard shortcut



Figure 1: Changing the default keyboard shortcut

Select the command you want to change/add the keyboard shortcut from the Commands window. If necessary, change the Category to choose from different lists of commands. Once you have selected the command you want to change the keyboard shortcut for select the Press New Shortcut Key selection box and press the desired shortcut key. After the correct shortcut key is visible, click Assign to change the current shortcut key to the new shortcut key. When you are done changing your shortcut keys, click Close to exit out.

3. Additional Resources Ultiboard Default Keyboard Shortcuts

