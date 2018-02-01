Multisim Default Keyboard Shortcuts

Overview

This article lists the default keyboard shortcuts for a Multisim application. It also explains how to change the defaults.

Table of Contents

  1. Default Multisim Shortcuts
  2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts
  3. Additional Resources

1. Default Multisim Shortcuts

 

Multisim Commands and Shortcuts
Command Keyboard Shortcut
Edit

90 Degrees Clockwise

Ctrl+R

90 Degrees CounterCW

Ctrl+Shift+R

Cancel

Esc

Copy

Ctrl+C

Cut

Ctrl+X

Delete

Delete

Find

Ctrl+F

Flip Horizontal

Alt+X

Flip Vertical

Alt+Y

Paste

Ctrl+V

Redo

Ctrl+Y

Select All

Ctrl+A

Undo

Ctrl+Z
Help

Contents

F1
Place

Arc

Ctrl+Shift+A

Bus

Ctrl+U

Ellipse

Ctrl+Shift+E

HB/SC Connector

Ctrl+I

Hierarchial Block from File...

Ctrl+H

Junction

Ctrl+J

Line

Ctrl+Shift+L

New Subcircuit

Ctrl+B

Place Component

Ctrl+W

Place Wire

Ctrl+Q

Polygon

Ctrl+Shift+G

Replace by Hierarchical Block

Ctrl+Shift+H

Replace by Subcircuit

Ctrl+Shift+B

Text

Ctrl+T
Simulation

Pause

F6

Run

F5
Standard

New File

Ctrl+N

Open File

Ctrl+O

Print

Ctrl+P

Save File

Ctrl+S
Tools

File Information

Ctrl+Alt+I
View

Circuit Description Box

Ctrl+D

Zoom Area

F10

Zoom Fit To Page

F7

Zoom In

F8

Zoom Out

F9

Zoom Selection

F12

Zoom To Magnification

F11

 

 

2. How to Change the Default Shortcuts

  1. Choose Options»Customize User Interface from the Multisim menu bar.
  2. In the Customize window select the Keyboard tab.


                                             Figure 1: Changing the default keyboard shortcut

  3. Select the command you want to change/add the keyboard shortcut from the Commands window. If necessary, change the Category to choose from different lists of commands.
  4. Once you have selected the command you want to change the keyboard shortcut for select the Press New Shortcut Key selection box and press the desired shortcut key.
  5. After the correct shortcut key is visible, click Assign to change the current shortcut key to the new shortcut key.
  6. When you are done changing your shortcut keys, click Close to exit out.

 

