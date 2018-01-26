Programming NI-DAQmx and Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) using Visual Studio

This article explains the different options available when programming with NI-DAQmx or Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) in text-based languages using Visual Studio 6.0, 2003, 2005 and 2008 with and without Measurement Studio Support. Languages covered include Visual Basic 6.0, Visual Basic .NET, Visual C++ 6.0, Visual C++ MFC and Visual C#.

1. Programming Options for Visual Studio and NI-DAQmx or Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy)

This table provides an overview of the different options you have for creating a NI-DAQ application, based on your language of preference (Visual Basic 6.0, Visual Basic.NET, Visual C#, or Visual C++ (MFC)), using NI-DAQmx or Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy), and whether you have Measurement Studio or not. You can follow the links on the table itself or use the links at the bottom of the page for more information about the options.

Measurement Studio for the Visual Studio 2003/2005/2008 environments provides a collection of managed .NET and MFC C++ libraries for advanced analysis, scientific user interface controls and measurement data networking. It also provides code generation and integration tools with Visual Studio. Refer to the Measurement Studio for Visual Studio 2003/2005/2008 column if you are developing a NI-DAQ application using Visual Studio 2003/2005/2008 and you have Measurement Studio 7.0 or later.



Measurement Studio Support for Visual Studio 6.0 provides Visual Basic 6.0 Activex controls, MFC C++ libraries for advanced analysis, scientific user interface controls and measurement data networking. It also provides integration tools for use with Visual C++ 6.0 and Visual Basic 6.0. This support is available as a part of Measurement Studio 7.0 ( Professional or higher ). Refer to this column if you are developing a DAQ application using Visual Basic 6.0 or Visual C++ 6.0 and you have Measurement Studio Support for Visual Studio 6.0 installed. This was previously available as Measurement Studio 6.0.



Visual Studio only (without Measurement Studio) refers to the development options if you have only Visual Studio and no Measurement Studio packages installed. This means you use Visual Studio 6.0 for developing DAQ applications using Visual C++ 6.0.

Programming Options for Visual Studio and NI-DAQmx or Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) Measurement Studio for Visual Studio 2003/2005/2008 Measurement Studio Support for Visual Studio 6.0 Visual Studio only

(without Measurement Studio) Visual Basic 6.0 Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) N/A Optimal Yes NI-DAQmx N/A Yes Yes Visual Basic .NET Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) Possible N/A Possible NI-DAQmx Optimal N/A Yes Visual C++ 6.0 Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) N/A Yes Yes NI-DAQmx N/A Yes Yes Visual C++ MFC Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) Yes* N/A Yes NI-DAQmx Optimal* N/A Yes Visual C# Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) Possible N/A Possible NI-DAQmx Optimal N/A Yes

*MFC C++ libraries available for Visual Studio 2005 and 2003 only.

OPTIMAL: Project wizards, code generation and configuration tools are provided to accelerate DAQ application development.



YES: Native components are provided for this purpose and shipping examples are included.



NO: The component is not designed for this environment and its use in that environment is not supported by National Instruments. Click on the link for more information.



POSSIBLE: The component was not designed to work natively in that environment, but it is possible to use these components in the required environment by using wrappers or manual configuration. For example, you can use Runtime Callable Wrappers for accessing ActiveX controls in C# or Visual Basic.NET or by manually setting up a Visual C++ project to use C import libraries. Refer to the link for more information.



N/A: The Measurement Studio package does not provide support for the language of choice. Refer to the link for more information.

Back to Top

2. Additional Information

NI-DAQmx replaced Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) in 2003. NI strongly recommends using NI-DAQmx for new applications.

Back to Top

3. Additional Resources