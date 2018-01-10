50-Pin IDC Connector Pin Mapping or Wire Pinout

1. Introduction
Since multiple devices use the standard 50-pin connector with different pinout topologies, specific signal connections are not listed in this article. For detailed information on your specific topology, refer to the User's Manual for your device.
The general orientation of the 50 Pin male connector pinout is shown in the following diagram:
2. Additional Resources
- Cable Mapping for a 68-Pin Connector to a 50-Pin Connector
- Mapping Digital Signals on a 100 Pin Connector to Two 50 Pin Connectors
- DAQ Multifunction I/O Cable Guide