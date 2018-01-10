50-Pin IDC Connector Pin Mapping or Wire Pinout

This article shows how the pins in the 50-pin Connector map to the pin numbers found in the documentation. This connector is found on cables like the SH68-50, R68-50 and R100-50-50.

1. Introduction

Since multiple devices use the standard 50-pin connector with different pinout topologies, specific signal connections are not listed in this article. For detailed information on your specific topology, refer to the User's Manual for your device.

The general orientation of the 50 Pin male connector pinout is shown in the following diagram:

2. Additional Resources