Difference Between Cable Mappings for 68-Pin to 50-Pin Connectors

There are two different 68F-50M converters. The converters are listed below and show what is included with each cabling kit.
1. Multifunction I/O DAQ (MIO) Connections
For MIO connections like with the NI 60xxE you will need:
- R6850 cabling kit (part number: 776842-01) . Includes:
- Includes 68-to-50-pin adapter (part number: 182420-01)
- 1.0 m NBI cable (part number: 180524-10)
2. Digital I/o (DIO) Connections
For DIO connections like the NI 6533 and NI 6534 you will need:
- R6850-D1 cabling kit (part number: 777419-01) . Includes:
- 68F-50M for DIO (part number: 183139B-02)
- 1.0 m NBI cable (part number: 180524-10)
