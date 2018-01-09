Difference Between Cable Mappings for 68-Pin to 50-Pin Connectors

This article describes the two different cable mappings for MIO and DIO and explains which converter to use with each type of device.

There are two different 68F-50M converters. The converters are listed below and show what is included with each cabling kit.

1. Multifunction I/O DAQ (MIO) Connections

For MIO connections like with the NI 60xxE you will need:

R6850 cabling kit (part number: 776842-01) . Includes: Includes 68-to-50-pin adapter (part number: 182420-01) 1.0 m NBI cable (part number: 180524-10)



2. Digital I/o (DIO) Connections

For DIO connections like the NI 6533 and NI 6534 you will need:

R6850-D1 cabling kit (part number: 777419-01) . Includes: 68F-50M for DIO (part number: 183139B-02) 1.0 m NBI cable (part number: 180524-10)



