Difference Between Cable Mappings for 68-Pin to 50-Pin Connectors

Overview

This article describes the two different cable mappings for MIO and DIO and explains which converter to use with each type of device.

There are two different 68F-50M converters. The converters are listed below and show what is included with each cabling kit.

 

1. Multifunction I/O DAQ (MIO) Connections

For MIO connections like with the NI 60xxE you will need:

  • R6850 cabling kit (part number: 776842-01) .  Includes:
    • Includes 68-to-50-pin adapter (part number: 182420-01)
    • 1.0 m NBI cable (part number: 180524-10)

 

2. Digital I/o (DIO) Connections

For DIO connections like the NI 6533 and NI 6534 you will need:

  • R6850-D1 cabling kit (part number: 777419-01) . Includes: 
    • 68F-50M for DIO (part number: 183139B-02)
    • 1.0 m NBI cable (part number: 180524-10)

 

3. Additional Resources

