SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for E Series

Overview

This article explains how the pins from a 68-pin NI 60xxE E Series Multifunction Input Output (MIO) Board translate to the 50-pin breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349.

1. SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for NI 60xxE E Series

68-pin E Series Line Name 68-pin E Series Pin Number 50-pin Breakout Connector Pin Number
AIGND 24* 1
AIGND 24* 2
ACH0 68 3
ACH8 34 4
ACH1 33 5
ACH9 66 6
ACH2 65 7
ACH10 31 8
ACH3 30 9
ACH11 63 10
ACH4 28 11
ACH12 61 12
ACH5 60 13
ACH13 26 14
ACH6 25 15
ACH14 58 16
ACH7 57 17
ACH15 23 18
AISENSE 62 19
DAC0OUT 22 20
DAC1OUT 21 21
EXTREF 20 22
AOGND 54,55 23
DGND 4** 24
DIO0 52*** 25
DIO4 19*** 26
DIO1 17*** 27
DIO5 51 28
DIO2 49*** 29
DIO6 16 30
DIO3 47 31
DIO7 48 32
DGND 4** 33
+5V 8,14 34
+5V 8,14 35
SCANCLK 46 36
EXTSTROBE 45 37
PFI0/TRIG 11 38
PFI1/TRIG 10 39
PFI2/CONVERT 43 40
PFI3/GPCTR1_SOURCE 42 41
PFI4/GPCTR1_GATE 41 42
GPCTR1_OUT 40 43
PFI5/UPDATE 6 44
PFI6/WFTRIG 5 45
PFI7/STARTSCAN 38 46
PFI8_GPCTR0_SOURCE 37 47
PFI9_GPCTR0_GATE 3 48
GPCTR0_OUT 2 49
FREQ_OUT 1 50

 

*Also connects to pins 27, 29, 32, 56, 59, 64, and 67 on the NI 60xxE E Series Board
**Also connects to pins 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 35, 36, 39, 44, 50, and 53 on the NI60xxE E Series Board
***Digital resources used by the SCXI Chassis

Note: The breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 is only intended for use with the SCXI-1180 Feedthrough Panel

 

2. Additional Resources

 

