SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for E Series

This article explains how the pins from a 68-pin NI 60xxE E Series Multifunction Input Output (MIO) Board translate to the 50-pin breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349.

1. SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for NI 60xxE E Series

68-pin E Series Line Name 68-pin E Series Pin Number 50-pin Breakout Connector Pin Number AIGND 24* 1 AIGND 24* 2 ACH0 68 3 ACH8 34 4 ACH1 33 5 ACH9 66 6 ACH2 65 7 ACH10 31 8 ACH3 30 9 ACH11 63 10 ACH4 28 11 ACH12 61 12 ACH5 60 13 ACH13 26 14 ACH6 25 15 ACH14 58 16 ACH7 57 17 ACH15 23 18 AISENSE 62 19 DAC0OUT 22 20 DAC1OUT 21 21 EXTREF 20 22 AOGND 54,55 23 DGND 4** 24 DIO0 52*** 25 DIO4 19*** 26 DIO1 17*** 27 DIO5 51 28 DIO2 49*** 29 DIO6 16 30 DIO3 47 31 DIO7 48 32 DGND 4** 33 +5V 8,14 34 +5V 8,14 35 SCANCLK 46 36 EXTSTROBE 45 37 PFI0/TRIG 11 38 PFI1/TRIG 10 39 PFI2/CONVERT 43 40 PFI3/GPCTR1_SOURCE 42 41 PFI4/GPCTR1_GATE 41 42 GPCTR1_OUT 40 43 PFI5/UPDATE 6 44 PFI6/WFTRIG 5 45 PFI7/STARTSCAN 38 46 PFI8_GPCTR0_SOURCE 37 47 PFI9_GPCTR0_GATE 3 48 GPCTR0_OUT 2 49 FREQ_OUT 1 50

*Also connects to pins 27, 29, 32, 56, 59, 64, and 67 on the NI 60xxE E Series Board

**Also connects to pins 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 35, 36, 39, 44, 50, and 53 on the NI60xxE E Series Board

***Digital resources used by the SCXI Chassis

Note: The breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 is only intended for use with the SCXI-1180 Feedthrough Panel

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources