SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for E Series

1. SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 Breakout Pin Translations for NI 60xxE E Series
|68-pin E Series Line Name
|68-pin E Series Pin Number
|50-pin Breakout Connector Pin Number
|AIGND
|24*
|1
|AIGND
|24*
|2
|ACH0
|68
|3
|ACH8
|34
|4
|ACH1
|33
|5
|ACH9
|66
|6
|ACH2
|65
|7
|ACH10
|31
|8
|ACH3
|30
|9
|ACH11
|63
|10
|ACH4
|28
|11
|ACH12
|61
|12
|ACH5
|60
|13
|ACH13
|26
|14
|ACH6
|25
|15
|ACH14
|58
|16
|ACH7
|57
|17
|ACH15
|23
|18
|AISENSE
|62
|19
|DAC0OUT
|22
|20
|DAC1OUT
|21
|21
|EXTREF
|20
|22
|AOGND
|54,55
|23
|DGND
|4**
|24
|DIO0
|52***
|25
|DIO4
|19***
|26
|DIO1
|17***
|27
|DIO5
|51
|28
|DIO2
|49***
|29
|DIO6
|16
|30
|DIO3
|47
|31
|DIO7
|48
|32
|DGND
|4**
|33
|+5V
|8,14
|34
|+5V
|8,14
|35
|SCANCLK
|46
|36
|EXTSTROBE
|45
|37
|PFI0/TRIG
|11
|38
|PFI1/TRIG
|10
|39
|PFI2/CONVERT
|43
|40
|PFI3/GPCTR1_SOURCE
|42
|41
|PFI4/GPCTR1_GATE
|41
|42
|GPCTR1_OUT
|40
|43
|PFI5/UPDATE
|6
|44
|PFI6/WFTRIG
|5
|45
|PFI7/STARTSCAN
|38
|46
|PFI8_GPCTR0_SOURCE
|37
|47
|PFI9_GPCTR0_GATE
|3
|48
|GPCTR0_OUT
|2
|49
|FREQ_OUT
|1
|50
*Also connects to pins 27, 29, 32, 56, 59, 64, and 67 on the NI 60xxE E Series Board
**Also connects to pins 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, 18, 35, 36, 39, 44, 50, and 53 on the NI60xxE E Series Board
***Digital resources used by the SCXI Chassis
Note: The breakout connector on the SCXI-1346 and SCXI-1349 is only intended for use with the SCXI-1180 Feedthrough Panel
2. Additional Resources
- SCXI-1349 Shielded Cable Installation Guide
- SCXI-1346 Shielded Multi-Chassis Cable Adapter Installation Guide
- SCXI-1180/1181 User Manual
- M Series and X Series Breakout Pin Translations for the SCXI-1349 and SCXI-1346
