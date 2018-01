National Instruments is aware of two security vulnerabilities, known as “Meltdown” and “Spectre” in processor chips from multiple vendors, and we are working with our silicon suppliers and OS vendors to ensure that our products include the appropriate mitigations.

Presently, National Instruments is not aware of cases where these vulnerabilities have been used maliciously.

National Instruments will update this page to provide a list of affected products and mitigations.

