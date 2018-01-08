Uninstall National Instruments Software or Drivers Using NI Package Manager

1. Introduction
The following steps document the correct procedure to repair or uninstall National Instruments software products under Windows XP, Windows Vista, or Windows 7.
Note: If you are using the NI Uninstaller with products like LabVIEW or DAQmx, please use this article instead. If you are unsure, please continue below and review at step 2.
- Ensure that any National Instruments software products are closed.
- Open the NI Package Manager, either from the Start Menu or by searching for NI Package Manager. The window should show the National Instruments software you have installed.
If you are unable to find the NI Package Manager on your machine, please use this article instead.
- Select the software category from the menu on the left, and the window will change to display the available software in that category. For example, under Programming Environments, LabVIEW NXG is listed.
- Select the software you'd like to uninstall and the window will change to show a red Remove button for the software. You will be able to install the software again in a later step if needed. Select Remove to begin the uninstallation process.
- A window may appear after you select Remove that lists any dependencies of the software you are removing. It will prompt you to agree to remove any necessary dependencies, or to cancel the uninstallation. Select Allow Removal to proceed.
- It will then show a list of the software that will be removed. Click Next to proceed.
- (Optional) To reinstall the software, navigate back to the software category and select the software you'd like to install. The window will then show a green Install button. Select Install to begin the installation process.
- Follow the installation wizard, and restart your computer when prompted to complete the installation process.
2. Additional Resources
