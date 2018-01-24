LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module sorted by Date.

Return Error messages from the HTTP Client API are truncated



Workaround: Use the "Explain Error" method to receive the full message



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Internal error when creating an I64 ring with multiple items

A JavaScript error occurs when adding multiple items to a Ring Control with an I64 representation



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return VI snippets do not create controls on the Panel when placed in a Web VI



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Selecting a custom color for a plot on a Chart does not properly update the plot's color



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Radio Button Group does not resize when additional Radio Buttons are added



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return When attempting to create a sub VI from code on a Web VI, you can only create a sub Web VI



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Warning when copying a Graph from a VI's Diagram to a Web VI's Diagram

When you copy a VI's Diagram contents and paste them on a Web VI's Diagram, a warning will appear if one of the items is a Graph indicator.



Workaround: Delete the graph terminal and create a new Graph in the Web VI



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Dragging multiple arrays into a tab control can cause visual issues



Workaround: Save the Web VI and reopen it, or drag a single element into the tab at a time



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return A JavaScript error occurs when running a Web VI that uses a Queue reference inside of a Cluster



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return A JavaScript error occurs when using a Data Grid on a Tab Control with paging enabled.

If a Data Grid with paging enabled is placed on a tab that is not the default tab, a JavaScript error will occur when the tab is selected



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Internal errors occur when calling a Web VI with a subVI that has an output inside of a Disable Structure



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Queue references cannot be built into an array

When you index an array of queue references, the resulting reference is not a valid reference



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Error clusters always display information in the source string even if no error occurred



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return The Output tab does not allow horizontal scrolling



Workaround: Copy the text from the Output tab into another location and read the message there



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return String to Number functions may return incorrect values when converting to I64 or U64 data types in Web VIs

When converting from strings to 64-bit numbers, the String to Number functions (Decimal String to Number, Hex String to Number, etc.) can return unexpected results



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Data Grid headers fail to render when running a Web VI or built Web Application



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Creating a Web VI under a Web Application from the Files pane of the Web Application template project results in a broken Web VI

When you create a new Web VI from the Files pane as described, the Web VI is targeted to the "This Computer" target. Web VIs will only compile if they are targeted to a "Web Server" target



Workaround: Open the Web VI and select a Web Server target from the target dropdown selection



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/23/2018





Return Providing a username and password when a cross-origin request results in a 401 has varying behavior between browsers. In the LabVIEW NXG editor this will result in a timeout.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Unsupported items appear in the "New" menu within a Web Application

The "New" menu that appears when you right click on a namespace from within a Web Application displays unsupported items such as Resource Collections, etc. These items are not supported on a Web Server target and will be broken.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Adding items to the FrontPanelCanvas tags in the HTML panel always places the new items at the top of the section

Because the items that are added are always at the top of the section, the content that is added will always appear behind the content that LabVIEW NXG creates



Workaround: Set the z-index property for the item that is being added



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Return Clicking and dragging to select multiple items within a cluster on the front panel fails



Workaround: Manually select the items within the cluster while holding Shift



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018