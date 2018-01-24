LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module Known Issues by Date

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|663972
Return
|Error messages from the HTTP Client API are truncated
Workaround: Use the "Explain Error" method to receive the full message
|664047
Return
|Internal error when creating an I64 ring with multiple items
A JavaScript error occurs when adding multiple items to a Ring Control with an I64 representation
Workaround: N/A
|664268
Return
|VI snippets do not create controls on the Panel when placed in a Web VI
Workaround: N/A
|665293
Return
|Selecting a custom color for a plot on a Chart does not properly update the plot's color
Workaround: N/A
|666046
Return
|Radio Button Group does not resize when additional Radio Buttons are added
Workaround: N/A
|666182
Return
|When attempting to create a sub VI from code on a Web VI, you can only create a sub Web VI
Workaround: N/A
|666287
Return
|Warning when copying a Graph from a VI's Diagram to a Web VI's Diagram
When you copy a VI's Diagram contents and paste them on a Web VI's Diagram, a warning will appear if one of the items is a Graph indicator.
Workaround: Delete the graph terminal and create a new Graph in the Web VI
|666581
Return
|Dragging multiple arrays into a tab control can cause visual issues
Workaround: Save the Web VI and reopen it, or drag a single element into the tab at a time
|666615
Return
|A JavaScript error occurs when running a Web VI that uses a Queue reference inside of a Cluster
Workaround: N/A
|666971
Return
|A JavaScript error occurs when using a Data Grid on a Tab Control with paging enabled.
If a Data Grid with paging enabled is placed on a tab that is not the default tab, a JavaScript error will occur when the tab is selected
Workaround: N/A
|667006
Return
|Internal errors occur when calling a Web VI with a subVI that has an output inside of a Disable Structure
Workaround: N/A
|667139
Return
|Queue references cannot be built into an array
When you index an array of queue references, the resulting reference is not a valid reference
Workaround: N/A
|667678
Return
|Error clusters always display information in the source string even if no error occurred
Workaround: N/A
|667774
Return
|The Output tab does not allow horizontal scrolling
Workaround: Copy the text from the Output tab into another location and read the message there
|669020
Return
|String to Number functions may return incorrect values when converting to I64 or U64 data types in Web VIs
When converting from strings to 64-bit numbers, the String to Number functions (Decimal String to Number, Hex String to Number, etc.) can return unexpected results
Workaround: N/A
|669498
Return
|Data Grid headers fail to render when running a Web VI or built Web Application
Workaround: N/A
|670753
Return
|Creating a Web VI under a Web Application from the Files pane of the Web Application template project results in a broken Web VI
When you create a new Web VI from the Files pane as described, the Web VI is targeted to the "This Computer" target. Web VIs will only compile if they are targeted to a "Web Server" target
Workaround: Open the Web VI and select a Web Server target from the target dropdown selection
|671454
Return
|Providing a username and password when a cross-origin request results in a 401 has varying behavior between browsers. In the LabVIEW NXG editor this will result in a timeout.
Workaround: N/A
|673125
Return
|Unsupported items appear in the "New" menu within a Web Application
The "New" menu that appears when you right click on a namespace from within a Web Application displays unsupported items such as Resource Collections, etc. These items are not supported on a Web Server target and will be broken.
Workaround: N/A
|673324
Return
|Adding items to the FrontPanelCanvas
Because the items that are added are always at the top of the section, the content that is added will always appear behind the content that LabVIEW NXG creates
Workaround: Set the z-index property for the item that is being added
|676137
Return
|Clicking and dragging to select multiple items within a cluster on the front panel fails
Workaround: Manually select the items within the cluster while holding Shift
|676407
Return
|Controls always use their default values when left in the Unplaced Items tray
If you place a control on the front panel and change its value, that value will be used. However, if you move the control back to the Unplaced Items tray, the value that is passed over the wire is its default value. Moving the control back to the front panel shows the value that was entered, not the default.
Workaround: N/A
Document last updated on 1/3/2018