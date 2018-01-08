NI TBX-50 and NI TBX-50B Documentation

Due to a supply shortage, NI discontinued the NI TBX-50 (P/N: 779305-01) and replaced it with a similar screw terminal accessory, the NI TBX-50B (P/N: 782866-01). The original "Read Me First NI TBX-50" documentation was incorrectly removed in the driver after the transition to the new product.
More information on the TBX-50B can be found in the Read Me First article.
The table below shows the detailed difference between the old and new accessories.
|TBX-50
|TBX-50B
|NI Part Number
|779305-01
|782866-01
|Max Voltage (V)
|125
|150
|Max Current (UL Recognition, A)
|2.5
|2.5
|Length (mm)
|71
|98.2
|Width (mm)
|86
|69
|# of Positions
|50
|50
|Connector Type
|50-Pin D-Sub, Male
|50-Pin D-Sub, Male
|Mounting Method
|DIN Rail
|DIN Rail
The image below shows the differences in physical appearance between the terminal blocks.