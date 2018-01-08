NI TBX-50 and NI TBX-50B Documentation

Publish Date: Jan 08, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This article explains the key differences between the discontinued TBX-50 and its replacement, the TBX-50B. It also provides a link to documentation for the TBX-50B.

Due to a supply shortage, NI discontinued the NI TBX-50 (P/N: 779305-01) and replaced it with a similar screw terminal accessory, the NI TBX-50B (P/N: 782866-01). The original "Read Me First NI TBX-50" documentation was incorrectly removed in the driver after the transition to the new product.

More information on the TBX-50B can be found in the Read Me First article.

The table below shows the detailed difference between the old and new accessories.

Differences between TBX-50 and TBX-50B
  TBX-50 TBX-50B
NI Part Number 779305-01 782866-01
Max Voltage (V) 125 150
Max Current (UL Recognition, A) 2.5 2.5
Length (mm) 71 98.2
Width (mm) 86 69
# of Positions 50 50
Connector Type 50-Pin D-Sub, Male 50-Pin D-Sub, Male
Mounting Method DIN Rail DIN Rail

 

The image below shows the differences in physical appearance between the terminal blocks.

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit