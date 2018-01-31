68-Pin to 50-Pin Connector Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout

This article explains how the signals get mapped from a 68-pin connector on a DAQ device (e.g., on an NI 60xxE E Series data acquisition board) to a 50-pin connector on the SCXI module.

1. Introduction

Refer to the following wire list for the pin to pin mapping for the 50-pin to 68-pin connection. On the left is the 50-pin connector, and on the right is the corresponding signal and 68-pin equivalent.

The attached zip file contains some image files (68pinE.gif and 50pinE.gif) that show the pin assignments for the 68-pin and 50-pin connectors, and two files (68-50 Pin mapping.txt and 68-50 Pin mapping.xls) that show how they map from one connector to the other. The information in the image files was copied from Appendix B (Optional Cable Connector Descriptions) of the PCI E-Series User Manual. There is also a link for the NI 62xx M Series breakout pin translation.



Note: This is not applicable to the 5411/5431 waveform generators.

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources