68-Pin to 50-Pin Connector Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout

1. Introduction
Refer to the following wire list for the pin to pin mapping for the 50-pin to 68-pin connection. On the left is the 50-pin connector, and on the right is the corresponding signal and 68-pin equivalent.
The attached zip file contains some image files (68pinE.gif and 50pinE.gif) that show the pin assignments for the 68-pin and 50-pin connectors, and two files (68-50 Pin mapping.txt and 68-50 Pin mapping.xls) that show how they map from one connector to the other. The information in the image files was copied from Appendix B (Optional Cable Connector Descriptions) of the PCI E-Series User Manual. There is also a link for the NI 62xx M Series breakout pin translation.
Note: This is not applicable to the 5411/5431 waveform generators.
2. Additional Resources
