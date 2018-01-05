Specifications for the CAN OBD-II Cable

1. CiA-DS-102 standard D-Sub wiring
|PIN
|CAN Signal
|2
|CAN_L
|3
|V-
|5
|Shield
|7
|CAN_H
|9
|V+
2. SAE J1962 connector wiring
|PIN
|CAN Signal
|5
|V-
|6
|CAN_H
|14
|CAN_L
|16
|V+
3. Features
- Locking tab prevents accidental removal from vehicle
- Compatible with the following National Instruments CAN interfaces:
PCI
PXI
USB
PCMCIA
CompactRIO
- Nonterminated 9-pin female D-Sub to SAE J1962 OBD male cable, 2 m
- Cable impedance: 120 Ω, resistance: 93 Ω/km at 20 °C, delay: 5 ns/m
- Two unshielded 24 AWG twisted pairs: one for CAN_H and CAN_L and one for V+ and V-
4. Part Number
193942-02 EJ1962M-DE9M CAN OBD-II Cable, SAE J1962 to D-sub 9-pos F, 2m