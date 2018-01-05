Specifications for the CAN OBD-II Cable

Overview

This article explains the CAN signal wiring for the CiA-DS-102 D-sub connector and the SAE J1962 connector. It also discusses the key features for the CAN OBD-II cable.

Table of Contents

  1. CiA-DS-102 standard D-Sub wiring
  2. SAE J1962 connector wiring
  3. Features
  4. Part Number
  5. Additional Resources

1. CiA-DS-102 standard D-Sub wiring

PIN CAN Signal
2 CAN_L
3 V-
5 Shield
7 CAN_H
9 V+

 

2. SAE J1962 connector wiring

PIN CAN Signal
5 V-
6 CAN_H
14 CAN_L
16 V+

 

3. Features

  • Locking tab prevents accidental removal from vehicle
  • Compatible with the following National Instruments CAN interfaces:
        PCI
        PXI
        USB
        PCMCIA
        CompactRIO
  • Nonterminated 9-pin female D-Sub to SAE J1962 OBD male cable, 2 m
  • Cable impedance: 120 Ω, resistance: 93 Ω/km at 20 °C, delay: 5 ns/m
  • Two unshielded 24 AWG twisted pairs: one for CAN_H and CAN_L and one for V+ and V-

4. Part Number

193942-02                      EJ1962M-DE9M CAN OBD-II Cable, SAE J1962 to D-sub 9-pos F, 2m

 

5. Additional Resources

