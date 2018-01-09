Detailed Specifications for the SH68-68-EP Cable

1. Introduction
For SCSI 0.050 D-Type connections NI recommends that you use the SH68-68-EPM cable; however, an SH68-68-EP cable will work with NI Multifunction I/O devices and modules featuring the SCSI 0.050 D-Type connector . The SH68-68-EPM cable is a newer design featuring additional shielding and specific cable pairings to improve noise performance.
The SH68-68-EP is a shielded 68-conductor cable terminated with two 68-pin female SCSI 0.050 D-Type connectors. This cable connects to many 68-pin E Series NI60xxE devices (except DAQCards) and a number of accessories.
The specifications for the conductors in the SH68-68-EP cable depend upon which conductors you are referring to.
Note: These specifications are typical. They are not warranted and may change.
2. Individually Shielded Analog Input Pairs (28 AWG)
|Differential impedance (typ.)
|66 ± 8 Ohms @ TDR
|Mutual capacitance (typ.)
|25.5 pF/ft max
|Time delay (typ.)
|1.60 ns/ft max
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.070 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C
3. Digital Twisted Pairs (28 AWG)
|Differential impedance (typ.)
|100 ± 15 Ohms @ TDR
|Mutual capacitance (typ.)
|17.5 pF/ft max
|Time delay (typ.)
|1.60 ns/ft max
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.070 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C
4. Digital Single Conductors (28 AWG)
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.070 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C
5. +5 V Lines (20 AWG)
|Conductor DC resistance (typ.)
|0.012 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C