Detailed Specifications for the SH68-68-EP Cable

This article provides the specifications for the conductors in the SH68-68-EP cable.

1. Introduction

For SCSI 0.050 D-Type connections NI recommends that you use the SH68-68-EPM cable; however, an SH68-68-EP cable will work with NI Multifunction I/O devices and modules featuring the SCSI 0.050 D-Type connector . The SH68-68-EPM cable is a newer design featuring additional shielding and specific cable pairings to improve noise performance.

The SH68-68-EP is a shielded 68-conductor cable terminated with two 68-pin female SCSI 0.050 D-Type connectors. This cable connects to many 68-pin E Series NI60xxE devices (except DAQCards) and a number of accessories.

The specifications for the conductors in the SH68-68-EP cable depend upon which conductors you are referring to.

Note: These specifications are typical. They are not warranted and may change.

2. Individually Shielded Analog Input Pairs (28 AWG)

Differential impedance (typ.) 66 ± 8 Ohms @ TDR Mutual capacitance (typ.) 25.5 pF/ft max Time delay (typ.) 1.60 ns/ft max Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.070 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C

3. Digital Twisted Pairs (28 AWG)

Differential impedance (typ.) 100 ± 15 Ohms @ TDR Mutual capacitance (typ.) 17.5 pF/ft max Time delay (typ.) 1.60 ns/ft max Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.070 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C

4. Digital Single Conductors (28 AWG)

Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.070 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C

5. +5 V Lines (20 AWG)

Conductor DC resistance (typ.) 0.012 Ohms/ft max @ 20 °C

6. Additional Resources