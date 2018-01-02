NI InsightCM™ SDK Resources

Overview

The NI InsightCM SDK provides the ability to add functionality to NI InsightCM's open and flexible architecture. You can use the NI InsightCM Software Development Kit (SDK) as a starting point for adding functionality to NI monitoring systems by implementing new processes or hardware support, creating new devices that can be managed and configured through NI InsightCM, creating custom LabVIEW or C# services on the server with access to the internal NI InsightCM message bus or custom visualization tools using a documented TDMS schema. This document summarizes documentation, tools, and videos for getting started with the NI InsightCM SDK

Table of Contents

