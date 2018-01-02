NI InsightCM™ SDK Resources

Once the NI InsightCM SDK is installed, you can start developing custom devices or server-side applications that interface with the NI InsightCM server. See below for recommended background topics to help you get started developing with the NI InsightCM SDK.
General Information
NI InsightCM™ Software Development Kit
Help and Readme's For NI InsightCM SDK Versions
NI InsightCM™ Technical Support
Recommended Getting Started Topics
Getting Started with Running the SDK Source Code on a Device
Getting Started with Implementing New Features in Device Software
Introduction to Device Type Definitions
Calculating Custom Data Features
Developing Server-Side Operations
Videos
SDK Training for InsightCM 2.0 - Lecture Series
SDK Training for InsightCM 2.0 Getting Started with Custom Device
SDK Training for InsightCM 2.0 - Adding Custom Hardware to a Standard Device
Development Tools
Using the NI InsightCM™ Console Application
Replication and Deployment (RAD) Utility
External Link: JSON Editor Online