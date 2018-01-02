NI InsightCM™ SDK Resources

Overview

The NI InsightCM SDK provides the ability to add functionality to NI InsightCM's open and flexible architecture. You can use the NI InsightCM Software Development Kit (SDK) as a starting point for adding functionality to NI monitoring systems by implementing new processes or hardware support, creating new devices that can be managed and configured through NI InsightCM, creating custom LabVIEW or C# services on the server with access to the internal NI InsightCM message bus or custom visualization tools using a documented TDMS schema. This document summarizes documentation, tools, and videos for getting started with the NI InsightCM SDK

Table of Contents

Once the NI InsightCM SDK is installed, you can start developing custom devices or server-side applications that interface with the NI InsightCM server. See below for recommended background topics to help you get started developing with the NI InsightCM SDK.

 

General Information

NI InsightCM™ Software Development Kit

Help and Readme's For NI InsightCM SDK Versions

NI InsightCM™ Technical Support

NI InsightCM Discussion Forum

 

Recommended Getting Started Topics

Device Software Fundamentals

Getting Started with Running the SDK Source Code on a Device

Getting Started with Implementing New Features in Device Software

Introduction to Device Type Definitions

Data Sets

Data Groups

Calculating Custom Data Features

Developing Server-Side Operations

 

Videos

SDK Training for InsightCM 2.0 - Lecture Series

SDK Training for InsightCM 2.0 Getting Started with Custom Device

SDK Training for InsightCM 2.0 - Adding Custom Hardware to a Standard Device

 

Development Tools

Using the NI InsightCM™ Console Application

Replication and Deployment (RAD) Utility

External Link: Notepad ++

External Link: JSON Editor Online

 

 

